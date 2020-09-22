How To Update Your Apple Watch – Get The Latest Version Of watchOS Now!

The Apple Watch is one of Apple’s most important devices. As fitness wearables are becoming more mainstream, Apple’s watch leads the way. While many of the Apple Watch’s best features are hardware-related, software updates occasionally add major features to even old Apple Watches. That’s why it’s so important to keep your Apple Watch software up to date.

What is watchOS?

watchOS is the Apple Watch’s operating system. It is to Apple Watch what iOS is to the iPhone. In other words, it’s the software that runs all of the Apple’s Watch’s built-in tools and features–and which also allows third-party apps to live on it, and thus extend those features even more.

Updating watchOS

Like iOS, watchOS receives software updates from time to time. Some of these updates are massive, such as when Apple gives the operating system a new version number–for example, watchOS 6 or watchOS 7.

These major watchOS versions frequently pack dozens of new features into even older Apple Watches. For example, watchOS 6 added all-new built-in apps to all Apple Watches that supported it. These were apps like Podcasts and Voice Memos.

But there are also minor watchOS updates–for example, watchOS 6.1. Sometimes these point upgrades contain a major new feature or two. Finally, there are also minute watchOS updates–for example, watchOS 6.1.1. Once you get down to these upgrades, they usually only entail critical bugs or security updates.

However, no matter if the software update is minor or minute, you should always keep your Apple Watch updated with the latest watchOS version. This not only ensures it continues to work as smoothly as possible, but it also keeps it working with other Apple devices, like the iPhone.

Things To Check Before Updating

Speaking of updating, there are actually two ways you can update your Apple Watch to the latest version of watchOS. But before you can update your Apple Watch, you want to make sure your Apple Watch meets the following requirements:

Make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS.

Make sure your Apple Watch has at least a 50% battery charge. If not, put it on the charger and power it up to over 50%.

Make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are both connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are within range of each other (by about ten or fewer feet).

Now, if you’ve met all those conditions, it’s time to do a manual update to your Apple Watch. You can do that on the Apple Watch itself or via the iPhone.

Update The Apple Watch Using The iPhone

To update the Apple Watch using your iPhone do the following:

On your iPhone, launch the Apple Watch app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. On the Software Update screen, you’ll see if you’re running the latest version of watchOS or if there’s an update. If there’s an update, tap the download button. Wait for the update to download and then tap the Install button. This will begin the install process on the Apple Watch.

Please note: do not remove the App Watch from its charger or restart the Apple Watch or iPhone when a software update is in progress. Updating the software on the Apple Watch could take up to an hour.

Update The Apple Watch Using The Apple Watch

To update the Apple Watch using the Apple Watch do the following:

On your Apple Watch, launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. On the Software Update screen, you’ll see if you’re running the latest version of watchOS or if there’s an update. If there’s an update, tap the download button. Wait for the update to download and then tap the Install button. This will begin the install process on the Apple Watch.

Please note: as with the iPhone method above, do not remove the App Watch from its charger or restart the Apple Watch when a software update is in progress. Updating the software on the Apple Watch could take up to an hour–but many times it’s faster.