How To Turn Off Your Apple Watch & Why It’s Beneficial

11/13/23 • 4 min read

Key Takeaways:

Straightforward Process : Turning off your Apple Watch is easy and quick.

: Turning off your Apple Watch is easy and quick. Useful for Saving Battery : Turning off the watch can conserve battery life when not in use.

: Turning off the watch can conserve battery life when not in use. Preparation for Charging: It’s often recommended to turn off your watch before charging it.

Turning off your Apple Watch is a basic but essential skill for any Apple Watch user. It can help conserve battery life, troubleshoot issues, or prepare the device for charging.

Most people know how to turn on their Apple Watch but when it comes to turning it off? That can confuse the best of us…

And it doesn’t matter if you’re using the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Apple Watch Series 9, regularly switching off your Apple Watch brings with it plenty of tangible benefits (which we’ll cover in more detail at the end of this post).

Here’s How You Turn Off Apple Watch Pin Steps to Turn Off Your Apple Watch Press and Hold the Side Button: On your Apple Watch, press and hold the side button (not the Digital Crown) until you see the power-off slider on the screen. Slide to Power Off: Drag the slider that says “Power Off” to the right. Your Apple Watch will then begin to shut down. Wait for the Screen to Go Dark: Once the screen goes completely dark, your watch is off. When to Turn Off Your Apple Watch Battery Conservation : If you’re not planning to use your Apple Watch for an extended period, turning it off can help save the battery.

: If you’re not planning to use your Apple Watch for an extended period, turning it off can help save the battery. Troubleshooting : If your Apple Watch is experiencing minor glitches, turning it off and then back on can often resolve these issues.

: If your Apple Watch is experiencing minor glitches, turning it off and then back on can often resolve these issues. Charging: Some users prefer to turn off their Apple Watch while it’s charging, although this is not a requirement. Additional Tips Force Restart : If your watch is unresponsive and you’re unable to turn it off normally, you can perform a force restart by pressing and holding both the side button and Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds, until you see the Apple logo.

: If your watch is unresponsive and you’re unable to turn it off normally, by pressing and holding both the side button and Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds, until you see the Apple logo. No Power Off When Charging: You cannot turn off your Apple Watch while it’s on the charger. If you try to do so, it will go into Nightstand mode instead.

The 5 Main Benefits For Regularly Switching Off Your Apple Watch

Regularly turning off your Apple Watch can have several benefits that enhance both the device’s performance and its longevity. While it might seem trivial, powering down your watch can be a key part of your digital routine.

Here’s a closer look at the advantages of regularly switching off your Apple Watch: 1. Conserves Battery Life Prolongs Battery Health : Regular shutdowns help maintain the battery’s health over time.

: Regular shutdowns help maintain the battery’s health over time. Energy Saving: Turning off your watch when not in use, especially overnight, saves battery power. 2. Improves Device Performance Refreshes the System : Just like a computer, your watch can benefit from a reboot, clearing temporary files and freeing up memory.

: Just like a computer, your watch can benefit from a reboot, clearing temporary files and freeing up memory. Enhances Speed: A regular restart can help keep your watch running smoothly, ensuring faster app launches and responsive touch controls. 3. Troubleshooting and Fixes Resolves Minor Glitches : Occasional issues like app crashes or display problems can often be fixed with a simple restart.

: Occasional issues like app crashes or display problems can often be fixed with a simple restart. Updates System Software: Sometimes, turning off and on the watch is required to complete software updates effectively. 4. Enhances Longevity Reduces Wear and Tear : Electronic components benefit from breaks in operation, potentially extending the life of your watch.

: Electronic components benefit from breaks in operation, potentially extending the life of your watch. Prevents Overheating: Regularly turning off the watch can prevent long-term damage caused by overheating. 5. Promotes Digital Wellness Encourages Breaks : Turning off your watch can be a signal for personal downtime, reducing the temptation to constantly check notifications.

: Turning off your watch can be a signal for personal downtime, reducing the temptation to constantly check notifications. Improves Sleep Quality: Disconnecting from tech, especially before bedtime, can lead to better sleep hygiene.

