How To Take A Screenshot On Samsung Galaxy A51: A Guide…

This simple guide will show you how to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy A51, like a pro.

Samsung made changes to the Galaxy A51 with the introduction of Bixby and the conversion of the power button to a dedicated Bixby button. We also see Samsung making changes in its screenshotting methods in the Galaxy A51. These changes are sure to leave you confused about how to take a screenshot on the Galaxy A51.

Hence, this post will guide you on how to screenshot on the new Samsung Galaxy A51. Likewise, the screenshotting methods I will be talking about also works for recent Galaxy models released after Samsung Galaxy A51.

How To Take A Screenshot On Samsung Galaxy A51 Using The Palm-swipe Gesture

Before using this method, you might need to activate the palm swipe gesture in your phone’s settings.

Here’s how:

Go to your phone’s settings. Scroll through the settings page and select ‘Advanced features.’ On the ‘Advanced features’ page, select ‘Motions & Gestures’ On the ‘Motion & Gestures’ page, enable the ‘Palm swipe to capture’ button. Exit the settings Take a screenshot of your phone’s screen

Now, apply these steps to take a screenshot with the palm-swipe gesture:

Launch the display you want to screenshot. Align the edge of your palm to the right edge of your screen. Swipe across the screen from the right edge towards the left edge of your screen to take a screenshot. This action will take a screenshot of your phone’s screen. You can take scrolling screenshot, edit, share, or save your screenshot to your photos app gallery.

Samsung Galaxy A51: How To Take A Screenshot From The Side Panel

Pull out the side panel at the top-right side of your phone screen. Since this panel is movable, it can be moved to the bottom or even to your screen’s left edge. Scroll through the side panel menu to the ‘Smart Select’ page by swiping with a finger motion from left to right inside the smart select box. You have three options in the side select box:

Rectangular icon – The rectangular icon enables you to capture your screen and crop your screenshot in a rectangular shape.

Drag the rectangular gridlines to fit parts of the screen you wish to capture in a rectangular shape. You can draw on your screenshot by tapping on the pencil icon. Tap on ‘Share’ at the top-right of your screen to share your screenshot image. Alternatively, tap on ‘Save’ to save the screenshot to your photos app gallery.

The ‘Oval’ icon – The ‘Oval’ icon enables you to capture your screen and crop your screenshot in ‘Oval’ or circular shape.

Drag the edges of the circular grid lines to crop or capture parts of the screen you wish to screenshot. You can draw on your screenshot by tapping on the pencil icon. Tap on ‘Share’ at the top-right of your screen to share your screenshot image. Alternatively, tap on ‘Save’ to save the screenshot to your photos app gallery.

The ‘Animation’ icon – This lets you capture scrolling screenshots. E.g., capturing the invisible parts of chats not displayed on the screen. This action mimics the scrolling action for reading more chats or seeing more content.

Samsung Galaxy A51: How To Take A Screenshot With Assistive Touch

Here’s how:

Go to your device’s settings. Scroll through and select ‘Accessibility.’ On the ‘Accessibility’ page, tap on ‘Interaction and dexterity.’ Enable the ‘Assistant Menu’ option on the Interaction & Dexterity’ page. This action activates a circular, floating icon on your screen. Launch the page you want to screenshot. Tap on the floating icon to take a screenshot. You can edit, delete, share, or save your screenshot. To edit or take a scrolling screenshot, tap on the desired editing icon in the screenshot toolbar at the near-bottom of your screen.

Samsung Galaxy A51: How To Capture Screenshots With The Side And Volume-down Buttons

This is an age-old method of taking screenshot popular on Android devices. Although the side button has changed in function from being a default power button to a default Bixby wake-up button; however, it can facilitate the screenshot function. If you’re pretty much used to the old style of screenshotting, this method will work for you even after changing your phone to the new Samsung Galaxy A51.

Here’s how:

Open the display page you want to screenshot. Press the side and power buttons together for a few seconds. This action will capture the displayed page with the presence of flashlight, animation, and shutter sound. To edit or take a scrolling screenshot, tap on the desired editing icon in the screenshot toolbar at the near-bottom of your screen. Your screenshot image is stored by default in the ‘Screenshot’ album on the photos gallery.

How To Take A Scrolling Screenshot

Here’s how:

After capturing your screenshot using any of the methods described above. A screenshot toolbar is displayed at the near-bottom of the screen. Tap on the scrolling icon at the extreme left on the icon bar to take a scrolling screenshot Your screenshot image is stored by default in the ‘Screenshot’ folder in the photos gallery.

Activating the scrolling screenshot feature

If by default, the screenshot toolbar is not displayed towards the bottom of your screen, then you will have to enable it on your device’s settings.

Go to your device’s settings. Scroll to ‘Advanced features’ Tap on the ‘Screenshots’ option in the ‘Advanced features’ menu. Enable the ‘Screenshot toolbar’ in the ‘Advanced features’ menu. This action will display the screenshot toolbar on any captured screen.

How To Capture A Screenshot With The ‘Screenshot’ Icon In Quick Settings

To use this option, you may have to rearrange the icons in the quick settings to enable quick and easy access to the ‘screenshot’ icon.

Here’s how:

Pull down the notification bar from the top of your screen. Tap on the menu (3 vertical dots) in the quick settings area. Tapping on the dots lets you add and re-order icons in the quick settings. Order the ‘Screenshot’ icon to the top. Exit the notification area. Display a page you want to screenshot. Pull down the notification bar to launch the ‘Screenshot’ icon at the top. Tap on the ‘Screenshot’ icon to capture a screenshot. You can edit, delete, share, or save your screenshot. To edit or take a scrolling screenshot, tap on the desired editing icon in the screenshot toolbar at the near-bottom of your screen.

Wrapping It Up…

By applying any of the above-mentioned procedures, you should be able to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy A51.

Unless Samsung intends to mess around with their phones, these screenshotting methods will remain relevant for future Samsung Galaxy series that will be released, and we are sure to see more of Samsung phone releases before the end of the year and in 2021.