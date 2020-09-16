Are you wondering how to take a screenshot on a BlackBerry Android phone? We’ve got you covered.

Changing from BB OS to Android OS has its challenges. I guess users will likely have difficulty figuring out and adapting to new functionalities including taking a screenshot on a blackberry android device.

Keep reading, and you will learn how to take a screenshot on BlackBerry Android phones, including BlackBerry Priv, Blackberry Evolve, BlackBerry Motion, BlackBerry Aurora, and BlackBerry KEYone.

How To Take A Screenshot On BlackBerry Priv

Open the display you want to screenshot on your BlackBerry Priv. Press and hold down the power and the volume-down buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot. Hold down the button long enough to get a flash and a shutter sound accompanying an animated screen, which are indices of a successful screenshot. You can instantly edit your screenshot or pull down the notification bar and tap on the screenshot notification to edit it later. Screenshot images are stored in the ‘Screenshot’ album in the photos gallery.

How To Take A Screenshot On BlackBerry Evolve

Method 1: Use the power and volume down buttons

Open the page you want to screenshot Press and hold down the power and the volume-down buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot. A flashlight and a camera shutter sound indicate a successful screenshot. You can view, edit, and share screenshots instantly, or access it later in the Photos app gallery.

Method 2: Take screenshots from the notification panel

Launch the screen you want to capture. Open the notification panel to reveal the ‘quick settings icons’ by swiping your index finger from the top of the screen. Tap on the ‘Capture’ icon in the quick settings area. A flashlight and a camera shutter sound indicate a successful screenshot. You view, edit, and share screenshots instantly, or access it later in the Photos app gallery.

Method 3: Use Google Assistant

Since BlackBerry Evolve is running on the Android OS, you can ask Google Assistant to take a screenshot of your device by following the steps below:

Launch the screen you want to capture Activate Google Assistant by holding down the Apps icon or use the voice command ‘OK Google.’ Use the following voice command, ‘Take a screenshot.’ Google captures your screen display and saves it in your screenshot folder.

How To Take Screenshots On BlackBerry Motion

Method 1: Use the power and volume down buttons

Open the page you want to screenshot Press and hold down the power and the volume-down buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot. A flashlight and a camera shutter sound indicate a successful screenshot. You can view, edit, or share screenshots instantly, or access it later in the Photos app gallery.

Method 2: Use the ‘Capture’ icon

Launch the screen you want to capture Open the notification panel to reveal the ‘quick settings icons’ by swiping your index finger from the top of the screen. Tap on the ‘Capture’ icon in the quick settings section A flashlight and a camera shutter sound indicate a successful screenshot. You can view, edit, or share screenshots instantly, or access it later in the Photos app gallery.

How To Take A Screenshot On BlackBerry Aurora

Method 1: Use the 3-finger gesture

Launch the page you want to screenshot. Swipe three fingers over your screen in a downward motion. The motion gesture will capture your screen with a flash accompanied by the camera shutter sound if your phone is not muted. View, edit, or delete the screenshot image instantly. Alternatively, you can access the screenshot image from your photos gallery.

If it doesn’t work, go to your device’s settings to enable the ‘Motion and Gesture’ functionality.

Method 2: Use the power and volume buttons

Open the display screen you want to capture as a screenshot. Press and hold down the power and the volume-down buttons concurrently to take a screenshot. Wait for the flashlight and a camera shutter sound to confirm the successful screenshot. You can access the screenshot in the Photos app’ gallery.

How To Take A Screenshot On BlackBerry KEY

Method 1: Use the Power and volume down combo

Open the display you intend to capture. Hold down the power and the volume-down buttons until you hear a camera shutter sound followed by a flashlight. Access the captured screenshots in the Photos app gallery.

Method 2: Use a third-party app (Screenshot Assistant)

There are third-party screenshot assistants you can download from the Google Play Store. An example is the ‘Screenshot Touch.‘

Go to Google Play Store to download and install the ‘Screenshot Touch’ app. Tap on ‘Start capture monitoring service’ in the Screenshot touch settings to activate the screenshot floating button. Open the display you want to screenshot. Tap on the ‘Screenshot Touch’ floating button on the screen to take a screenshot. You can edit, share, or delete screenshots. For future reference, you can access your screenshot image in your photos gallery.

Method 3: Use Google Assistant

Since BlackBerry KEY is running on the Android OS, you can use Google Assistant to take screenshots.

Here’s how:

Launch the screen that you want to capture. Activate Google Assistant by holding down the Apps icon or saying ‘OK Google.’ Use the following voice command: ‘Take a screenshot.’ Then, Google Assistant will capture your screen display and save it in your screenshot folder.

A Final Word…

BlackBerry is set to release a 5G version of Blackberry Android with a physical Qwerty keyboard along with other models in 2021. Hence, you’re sure of getting the latest information and tips regarding BlackBerry Android phones on our website.

