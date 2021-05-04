How To Reset Android Phone: The #1 Simplest Method

How to reset Android phone – a complete guide on resetting an Android phone safely and securely…

A lot of reasons might prompt you to want to reset your Android device. It might get frozen; you might probably forget your passcode or you want to wipe it clean to sell or gift it to someone.

RELATED: How To Reset An iPhone: The Easy Way…

Whatever your reasons are, we will look at various methods that you can use to reset your android device to get the desired result.

How To Reset Android Phone

Save

Depending on the situation you find yourself in, the reset method that you can use may differ. We will look at the best method to use if your phone is accessible and can be operated. We will discuss methods to use when the phone is not accessible or inoperable.

This simple method is suitable for situations where your phone is accessible and operable. But before you finally reset the phone, there are few steps that it is advisable you follow.

Step 1: Charge Your Device

Before you kickstart the whole process, make sure your device is charged. This is because the process drains a lot of power and you do not want your phone to go off in the middle of the process.

Step 2: Backup Your Data

Before you proceed to reset your device, it is important to back up your data. Read how to back up android phones to learn ways to back up different types of data. This is important because it allows you to transition to a new device with all your data intact.

Step 3: Encrypt Your Data

When we wipe data most times on smartphones, they are not gone, they are indexed. Someone with the right tools and technical know-how can still retrieve your data and might want to exploit you with whatever information that is found on the device.

But encrypting your data makes sure that should your phone fall into the hands of hackers that can still access the information that you have initially wiped, it will be useless to them.

Some of the recent brands of phones automatically encrypt the data of the users. And for those that are not automatically encrypted, it can be done manually from the phone settings.

Go to your phone settings, scroll to security and then search for the encryption or encryption credentials option, click on it and follow the instruction to encrypt your data.

Step 4: Remove SIM Card and Memory Card

Although, resetting your phone is not going to affect your sim and memory card. It is just advisable to remove them so as not to forget in case you are selling or gifting someone the phone.

Step 5: Sign Out And Remove All Accounts

This is recommended if you intend to sell or switch to a new device. Signing out of all the accounts allows any other user of the phone access to the accounts without creating a problem for the new user. It also ensures that the safety of the old user of the device is not compromised.

Step 6: Perform Factory Reset

Once the above steps have been followed, it is now safe to perform a reset on the phone without losing data and being exposed to any security breach.

To perform a factory reset on Android 9 version and higher:

Tap on Settings on the home screen

Scroll to the system and tap on it

Scroll down to reset options and tap

Tap on erase all data.

These steps restore the phone to factory settings and you are good to go.

How To Reset Android Phone Remotely

Wondering if this is a possibility? You can reset your Android device even if it is not with you. The only caveat is that the device must be on and connected to the internet, only then can this method work.

To reset it remotely:

Sign in to the Android website using the Google credentials registered on the phone

It will show if the phone is on and the location and if off, the last known location

Select erase, and all the data on the phone will be deleted.

It is important to note that if the phone has a sim and memory card, a remote reset will not affect the cards.

How To Hard Reset Android Phone

In a case where you cannot access the device because it is frozen, hard resetting might be the solution. The downside of this particular method is you stand a risk of losing all your data if you do not have a backup.

To do a hard reset:

Hold the up volume and power button together (you hold the home button on some devices)

Some device will display start, use the volume button to scroll, and use the power button to select

Scroll to factory reset or wipe data, and then use the power button to select

The resetting process will start and all data will be wiped.

Either your android device is accessible and operable or not, the methods discussed above will ensure you can reset your device.

Save Daniel Segun is a Content Writer, Graphics Designer, and Web Developer with a background in Computer Science. His work has appeared on several publications such as GraceThemes, Web Designer Depot, SecureBlitz, NewsLair, CryptoJefe, and more…