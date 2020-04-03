How To Make Video Calls On Facebook Messenger

Out of all the messaging apps out there, Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular. It’s no surprise as to why: Facebook has billions of users around the world and if you have a Facebook account, you have a Messenger account.

But while a majority of users probably spend their time texting in the app, Facebook Messenger also supports video calling. And video calling is something we’re all doing MUCH more of lately.

So how do you make a video call on Facebook Messenger? It’s pretty simple, so read on…

MORE: How To Make A WhatsApp Video Call On Android & iPhone

Make a Facebook Messenger Video Call On iPhone

Save

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular apps for iPhone, so chances are you already have it installed. If not, open up the App Store on your iPhone and download it.

Got it? Good. Now after you’ve logged into your Facebook account in it, follow the following steps to make a call.

Open the Facebook Messenger app. Tap the Chats button. Select an existing message thread (with the person you want to video call) by tapping it. Inside the conversation tap the video button (it’s a blue icon that looks like a camera).

Once you do the above the video call will commence and you can video chat as long as you want.

MORE: How To Unsend Messages In Facebook Messenger

Make a Facebook Messenger Video Call On Android

Thankfully, Facebook has designed Messenger to look and work similarly on Android as it does on iPhone. Again, if you don’t have the Messenger app on your Android first open up the Play Store on your Android and download it.

Now after you’ve logged into your Facebook account in it, follow the following steps to make a call.

Open the Facebook Messenger app. Tap the Chats button. Select an existing message thread (with the person you want to video call) by tapping it. Inside the conversation tap the video button (it’s a blue icon that looks like a camera).

Once you do the above the video call will commence and you can video chat as long as you want.

MORE: WhatsApp’s Top 10 Best Hidden Features REVEALED…

Make a Facebook Messenger Group Video Call On iPhone

Save

Facebook Messenger can also handle group video calls. This means you can video chat with a group of people, like your entire family.

Making a group video call on Facebook Messenger for iPhone is really easy:

Open the Facebook Messenger app. Tap the Chats button. Select an existing group message thread (with the people you want to video call) by tapping it. Inside the conversation tap the video button (it’s a blue icon that looks like a camera).

Once you do the above the group video call will commence and you can video chat as long as you want.

Make a Facebook Messenger Group Video Call On Android

No surprise here…Facebook Messenger on Android can also handle group video calls just like the iPhone can. This means you can video chat with a group of people, like your entire family. Also, note that you can video chat with people no matter if they are using Facebook Messenger on an iPhone or Android.

Making a group video call on Facebook Messenger for Android is as easy as it is on iPhone:

Open the Facebook Messenger app. Tap the Chats button. Select an existing group message thread (with the people you want to video call) by tapping it. Inside the conversation tap the video button (it’s a blue icon that looks like a camera).

As above, once you do the above the group video call will commence and you can video chat as long as you want.