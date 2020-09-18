How To Hide The Hidden Photo Album In iOS 14 – Protect Your Private Pics!

The Photos app on iPhone has long had an album called “Hidden.” The Hidden album was meant to be a place to store your private photos. But until iOS 14, anyone with access to your phone could view the album. Now that’s changed, and uses can finally hide the Hidden Album.

What The Hidden Album Is For

The idea behind the Hidden album has always been that it’s a place you could put private photos in it and thus remove them from view in the main Photos library. Of course, with any “hidden” album there are always jokes that such an album is created specifically to hide your porn pics.

And while of course the Hidden album can be used for that–people like to hide plenty of other photos besides porn pics. For example, you might want to keep persona photos or your partner hidden from view. Or maybe you take photos of receipts for purchases you want to keep hidden. Or maybe health-related photos–for example, if you are taking a photo of a lump on your body you want to share with your doctor only.

In other words, there are a ton of other reasons why everyone should take advantage of a Hidden album.

That being said, the way iso 13 and earlier handled the iPhone’s Hidden album was a bit baffling. Yes, placing a photo in the Hidden album would remove that photo from view from the main Photos library. Yet anyone who had physical access to your unlocked iPhone could simply open the Photos app and tap Album view and scroll down and see the Hidden album right there. Tapping on it would give them access to all the photos Hidden in it.

With iOS 14, however, you can actually hide the Hidden album from view. But it should be noted that this still isn’t the most secure thing. After all, if someone knows how to unhide the Hidden album–they can simply do that on your iPhone and then view the pics anyway.

What Apple should really do is allow users to set a PIN, or require Touch ID or Face ID to unlock the hidden album. Until then, at least with iOS 14, the Hidden album is a little more hidden.

How To Hide Photos On iPhone In iOS 14

Before we get to hiding the Hidden album, let’s explain how to actually hide photos in iOS 14:

Launch the ‌Photos‌ app on your ‌iPhone. In Library view, in the top-right corner of the screen, tap the Select button. Now tap on the photos you want to hide. When you tap on them, a blue checkmark will appear to show they are selected. After selecting the photos you want to hide, tap the Share button in the lower-left corner of the screen. The Share button is a box with an arrow pointing up from it. In the Share Sheet that pops up, tap Hide. A confirmation prompt will appear. Tap “Hide [# of] Photos” to confirm you want to hide the photos.

After following the steps above, the photos your selected will be removed from Library view and be visible in the Hidden album.

How To Hide The Hidden Album On iPhone In iOS 14

Once you’ve got a Hidden album with photos in it, you’ll probably want to hide that album from view in the Photos app entirely. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app. Tap Photos. Toggle the Hidden Album switch to OFF (white).

Once you’ve done this, the Hidden album will be hidden from view in the Photos app.