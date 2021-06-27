How To Go Live On TikTok In 2021

Going live on TikTok can lead to tons of new followers and engagement. Here’s how to do it!

Wondering how to go live on TikTok? Social media has changed a lot over the past twenty years. Back in the day when MySpace was a thing, social media was essentially a glorified personal webpage for every user.

Facebook of course pretty much copied this and brought social media to the masses like never before. But beginning in the early 2010s, social media moved from being web-based to being app-based.

Instagram is the most prominent example of app-based social media. You can view IG posts in a web browser, but to create them you needed to use the app.

But Instagram’s popularity has given way in recent years to TikTok. TikTok is the cool place to be if you’re young and into social media. It’s quickly becoming the leading social media platform in the world.

Tiktok is so popular because it allows people to upload short form videos to their profile. When one video is done playing, users quickly see the next.

However, TikTok isn’t only for pre-recorded videos. TikTok has the ability to livestream as well. In other words, TikTok allows people to stream videos in real-time instead of having to prerecord them. On TikTok this is referred to as “going live.”

Here’s how to go live in TikTok in 2021.

Save

How To Go Live On TikTok: Requirements

Before we get to the instructions, it’s important to note that not every TikTok user has the ability to go live on the platform. In order to go live on TikTok you’ll need to have at least 1,000 followers.

If you don’t have at least 1,000 followers you will not be able to go live on TikTok. It’s possible TikTok could lower this threshold or do away with it entirely in the future, but for now it stands. You also need to be at least 16 years old to go live on TikTok.

If you meet the requirements, going live can really help your engagement on the platform. As TikTok itself explains:

Going LIVE is the perfect way to grow your audience because it gives you a chance to share more of yourself through a longer form video. It also lets you connect directly with your followers in real time.

You can even raise money for charities through donation stickers. Charities are pre-selected, so people know to which ones they are donating.

Unlike edited videos which allow viewers to comment after the video has been produced and posted, going LIVE gives creators and audience members the ability to engage with each other in real time. Creators can ask and answer questions, perform requests, and connect with their followers on a whole other level.

Save

How To Go Live On TikTok: Instructions

If you meet the above requirements and want to go live on TikTok, it’s really pretty easy. Just follow the following steps:

Open the TikTok app. Tap the + button at the bottom of the app. This will take you to the record screen. But instead of pressing the record button, swipe to where it says “Go Live” below the record button. Now, pick an image for your live stream Next, write a title for your live stream. Now tap Go Live.

And that’s it! You now know how to go live on TikTok. When you are finished with your live stream, don’t forget to tap the X button to stop the live stream.

And remember, as long as you have 1,000 followers or more you can go live on TikTok as many times as you want.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.