How To Get Old Versions Of macOS: Download Links For macOS

Wondering how to get old versions of macOS? Apple has a hidden page with links leading you to direct downloads. Here’s how to find it.

If you’re wondering how to get old versions of macOS, you’ve come to the right place. Here we walk you through everything you need to know about downloading old versions of macOS.

Save

What Is The Latest Version Of macOS?

As of November 2022, the most recent version of macOS is called macOS Ventura, also known as macOS 13. macOS Ventura was released in October 2022 and proceeds macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur before it.

macOS Ventura runs on all Apple Silicon Macs as well as recent Intel models. It includes new features like the Weather and Clock app, and new app management tools like Stage Manager.

Why Would You Want To Download Older Versions Of macOS?

Most people probably won’t want to download older versions of macOS. For most users, it’s advantageous to be on the latest macOS since they get the latest features with it, and the latest privacy and security enhancements.

However, there are legitimate reasons why people might want to download older versions of macOS. One such reason is you’ve reconditioned an older Mac that can’t run macOS Ventura and you need the older operating system for its new hard drive.

Another reason is that some people may have old legacy software that does not run on macOS Ventura, so they may need an older macOS to run the software reliably, or at all.

Some people also might want to run virtualized versions of older macOS’s on their current Mac, so need the installers for those older macOS’s.

Finally, some people just may have a preference for an older macOS and want to downgrade their software on their Mac.

Where Can I Download Older Versions Of macOS?

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to download older versions of macOS. As a matter of fact, Apple has a support document called How to download macOS, which provides download links to Mac operating systems going back to Mac OS X 10.7 Lion, which came out over a decade ago in 2011.

These are the older versions of macOS that Apple allows you to download:

Mac OS X 10.7 Lion

OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion

OS X 10.9 Mavericks

OS X 10.10 Yosemite

OS X 10.11 El Capitan

macOS 10.12 Sierra

macOS 10.13 High Sierra

macOS 10.14 Mojave

macOS 10.15 Catalina

macOS 11.0 Big Sur

macOS 12.0 Monterey

macOS 13.0 Ventura

How To Download Old Versions Of macOS

Use the links on the Apple support document page to download the desired macOS of your choice. However, note that the download method varies depending on which macOS you want to download.

Apple requires you to download some via the Mac App Store and other’s via the web.

The older versions of macOS that you must download through the Mac App Store include:

macOS 10.13 High Sierra

macOS 10.14 Mojave

macOS 10.15 Catalina

macOS 11.0 Big Sur

macOS 12.0 Monterey

macOS 13.0 Ventura

The older versions of macOS that you must download through the web include:

Mac OS X 10.7 Lion

OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion

OS X 10.9 Mavericks

OS X 10.10 Yosemite

OS X 10.11 El Capitan

macOS 10.12 Sierra

Downloading Old Versions Of macOS Via The Mac App Store

If you want to download macOS 10.13 High Sierra or newer, follow these steps:

Go to Apple’s support document here. Click the download link of the macOS you want to download. The Mac App Store app will launch on your Mac showing the download page. Click the GET button. The macOS installer will download to your Applications folder. Find it there and double-click on it.

The macOS installer will now run you through the installation steps.

Downloading Old Versions Of macOS Via The Mac App Store

If you want to download macOS 10.12 Sierra or older, follow these steps:

Go to Apple’s support document here. Click the download link of the macOS you want to download. A disk image download (DMG) will begin. Double click the DMG file after it is downloaded. Double click the package (PKG) file inside and follow the instructions. The macOS installer will be saved to your Applications folder. Find it there and double-click on it.

The macOS installer will now run you through the installation steps.

And that’s it! Now you know how to install older versions of macOS!

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More