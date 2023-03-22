How To Get ChatGPT On Your Apple Watch TODAY

Supercharge your Apple Watch by downloading a third-party app that allows you to have ChatGPT on your wrist!

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. You can’t go a day without hearing news about the intelligent chatbot. But just what is it exactly? As we explain in our ChatGPT guide here:

“In its most basic form, ChatGPT is a chat bot. You ask it questions and it gives you answers. That’s its most basic functionality. And it’s where it gets its name from: chat generative pre-trained transformer (ChatGPT). “Work on AI tech like ChatGPT has been underway for decades, but it was only recently that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, achieved a level of performance that was fit for public usage. “ChatGPT was developed using something called Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology. “This technology is based on a deep learning model, whereby the AI is trained by human testers AND plugged into myriad feeds of data, with the end goal being the creation of a mind of sorts that can process information and deliver answers quickly and efficiently.” KnowYourMobile

If you give ChatGPT a try – especially the new GPT4 version of the technology – you’ll be blown away. You can use it to write anything from resumes to school papers. The tech has even passed academic tests.

It’s no wonder that Microsoft invested billions in ChatGPT – and Google is racing to make sure its ChatGPT competitor, Bard, isn’t left in the dust. As for Apple, there are rumblings that Apple is working on generative AI technology akin to ChatGPT, but it doesn’t have its own publicly available version of ChatGPT yet.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t get ChatGPT on Apple products. A new third-party app now allows you to put ChatGPT on your wrist.

The Apple Watch & ChatGPT

Siri looks like a child’s toy compared to ChatGPT. Hopefully, that will change in the future, but until then there is a way for you to integrate ChatGPT more deeply with the one Apple product you probably have strapped to you most of the day – your Apple Watch.

Thanks to an Apple Watch app called Petey – AI Assistant, you can now wear ChatGPT on your wrist.

Petey’s App Store listing says the key features of the app allow you to:

Interact with the famous GPT model right from your Apple Watch

Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing

Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email or social media

Set the app as a complication for easy access

Text to Speech, the app will read out the answer to you, so you don’t have to read it (Make sure your device is not on silent)

Multiple prompts, reply to the answers you’re receiving

The app costs $4.99.

How To Get ChatGPT On Your Apple Watch

To get ChatGPT on your Apple Watch via the Petey app, do the following:

On your Apple Watch, press the Digital Crown. Tap on the App Store app. Search for “Petey” in the Apple Watch App Store. Tap on the Petey listing. Tap on the $4.99 button to buy the app. Double-click the Sid button on the Apple Watch to confirm your purchase.

Petey will now be installed on your Apple Watch. To use it, just tap the Petey app icon and the app will launch. From there you can just ask Petey whatever you want and if ChatGPT has an answer for it, you’ll get it right on your Apple Watch.

Other cool features of the Petey app allow you to share the answers ChatGPT provides.

One day the Apple Watch will probably offer a true Siri AI that makes ChatGPT look like child’s play. Until then it’s really cool that apps like Petey put the chatbot on your wrist today.