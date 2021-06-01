Wondering how to get a free Chegg account? Here’s what you need to know.

Chegg is a digital and physical textbook rental service that was founded in 2005. The company is dubbed as the Netflix of textbooks due to its business model.

If you’re wondering why it’s called “Chegg” there’s actually a pretty funny origin to that name. Chegg is a combination of two words: chicken and egg. The founders of the company named the company Chegg because when they were in college they often thought of themselves in a chicken and the egg scenario: you can’t get a job without experience but you can’t get experience without a job.

So they founded Chegg. Originally the site was designed to help students navigate scholarships and internships and offered college application advice. But shortly after, the company reworked its business model into being a textbook rental service.

Why rent a textbook? Because college textbooks are notoriously expensive. Some textbooks can cost hundred of dollars. Hence: better to rent them on Chegg.

Chegg Books

One of Cheggs most popular offerings is Chegg Books. This allows students to rent textbooks for a fraction of the price it would cost to buy them. Rented textbooks are received in about two days after the student order them and students can often rent a textbook for up to 90% less than it would cost to buy the textbook.

Chegg Study

But the most popular service Chegg offers is Chegg Study. This is a website and app-based monthly subscription service that allows students to get online help with homework.

It’s a pretty cool service. One of the neat features about it is evident with algebra homework. Say you don’t understand how to solve an algebra problem, a Chegg Study user can take a photo of the problem in question and get an answer from a Chegg expert within the hour.

The service also offers step-by-step textbook solutions to over 9,000 textbooks. It also boasts that its experts are available 24/7 to answer a student’s questions – meaning even night owls can get help with their homework no matter what time of the night it is.

An of course, because Chegg understand how students work nowadays, it’s Chegg Study app is really robust and you can offer almost all of the services features through the app itself. As the app’s description reads:

Stuck on a difficult homework problem? Studying for a test or getting prepped for a final exam? Get real help, real fast with the Chegg Study app. The homework help used by millions of students lets you: Conquer your homework – Tap into our massive library of millions of fully explained step-by-step Textbook Solutions. We cover subjects as diverse as math, business, physics, engineering, chemistry & more. Get homework help for over 80 subjects, & hundreds of courses. Chegg Study has you covered for your toughest classes and assignments…

The app is of course free, but if you want to use Chegg Study to its full potential, you’ll need to sign up for the monthly service, which costs $14.99 a month.

How To Get A Free Chegg Account

Thankfully, like most subscription services, Chegg offers a free basic account. Signing up for the basic account is fast and easy, and if you like it, you can then subscribe to the Chegg Study service for a monthly fee. Here’s how to sign up for the free Chegg account:

Go to www.chegg.com.

Click the Sing Up link.

Enter your email address.

Create a password.

Click Sign Up.

On the next screen click Student.

Choose if you are in high school or college.

Enter the college name.

Select the year in school you are in.

Click Create Account.

You’ll now have a free Chegg account. Now it’s time to browse the site, get used to its features, and, if you want, sign up to Chegg Study to access it’s subscription-based features.

