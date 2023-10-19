How To Factory Reset Android Phone (Safely & Securely)

By Richard Goodwin Updated: 10/19/23

In this guide, we’ll show you EXACTLY how to factory reset an Android phone – this method works on ALL Android phones too…

Ever felt like your smartphone’s lost its spark? Like it’s not the swift, responsive gadget it once was? If so, a factory reset might just be the revival tactic you need.

Imagine unboxing your phone for the very first time. That unadulterated speed, free from the weight of excess apps and data. A factory reset is like stepping into a time machine, bringing your device back to that pristine, out-of-the-box state.

In a nutshell: it erases everything. Your apps, photos, messages, and all other data will vanish, leaving your phone as the manufacturer intended.

But beyond just rejuvenating sluggish phones, a factory reset serves another purpose. Planning on gifting, selling, or recycling your phone? A factory reset ensures your personal data doesn’t end up in someone else’s hands.

We are going to show you different ways you can do a factory reset of your phone for whatever purpose you need to do it for.

How To Factory Reset Android Phone Pin Method 1: Using Your Phone’s Buttons If your Android phone’s screen is unresponsive or your Android phone is locked, you can use its buttons to factory reset the phone. volume and power button. Follow the steps below to do a button-based factory reset: Power off your phone

Hold down the volume up and down button and the power button

After few seconds, a test screen will appear with factory reset among the menu

Use the volume up and down button to navigate to factory reset on the screen

Use the power button to press enter, factory reset of the device will begin. Method 2: Phone Settings If your phone is still accessible and you can operate it, you can initiate a factory reset from the settings of your phone. here is how to go about it: Go to Settings on your phone and tap to launch it

Scroll to System, tap on it, and then tap on Reset Options

Select Erase Everything

Scroll down and tap on Reset Phone

Input the pin of your device and then tap on Continue to continue the process

Tap on erase everything Your phone will reset to factory settings once you follow through with the above instructions.

When Should You Factory Reset Your Android Phone?

If Your Phone Is No Longer Functioning Well

When you notice your phone is getting slow and its delivery is not as it used to be, and you probably have tried all other options available to you, your best option might be to do a factory reset of your phone.

Factory reset in this case clears the whole data and apps on your phone and brings back the functionalities that your phone came with from the manufacturer.

When You Want to Dispose Of It

You might have purchased a new device and you want to either sell or gift the old one away. Either way, it is important to wipe your phone clean of your data and personal information through a factory reset.

After you have deleted data from your device, it is not completely removed and it can be retrieved by anybody with technical ability. Retrieval of these data by criminals will put your security at risk when they decide to use it.

A factory reset in this case wipes all your data and all sensitive information which makes it near impossible for criminals to gain access and extort or endanger you.

✅ What To Do Before Android Phone Factory Reset: A Checklist Backup This cannot be stressed enough, as a factory reset of your device wipes all of your data, and it is gone forever if you do not have them backed up. There are various ways you can back up your data. You can back it up on the cloud, or an external hard drive or PC. You can read How To Back Up Android Phone to know various methods that you can use before initiating a factory reset on your phone. Seek Alternatives If the reason you want to do a factory reset of your phone is as a result of its functionality, then you should explore other alternatives to restore your phone. The process of factory reset is something you can not undo once it is initiated and it most definitely will lead to a loss of data if not sufficiently backed up. But if you have exhausted all other alternatives and the problem won’t go away, the methods outlined below will show you how to restore your phone to factory settings. Sign Out Of All Accounts If the device is going to be sold or gifted out, you must sign out of all registered accounts on the device. Failure to do this might make the reset process incomplete and your accounts might be accessible to the new user of the device. Charge Your Device The factory reset process might take a while, and you don’t want your phone going off in the middle of it.

We outlined the two most common ways to factory reset your Android phone above. But there are also tools you can use as well, and tools – for some people – are often preferable.

So, what are the best options when it comes to tools for factory resetting your Android phone? Here’s our current recommendations for right now.

Android Device Manager: Your Phone’s Guardian Angel Imagine this: You’ve misplaced your phone or, worse, it’s been stolen. The last thing you want is someone accessing your personal data. Enter Android Device Manager. How it works: Initial Setup : For Android Device Manager to be your rescue ranger, you need to have registered your device in advance.

: For Android Device Manager to be your rescue ranger, you need to have registered your device in advance. Connectivity : Ensure your device is Wi-Fi-enabled, as this is crucial for the manager to communicate with your phone.

: Ensure your device is Wi-Fi-enabled, as this is crucial for the manager to communicate with your phone. Remote Reset: Once the above criteria are met, you can initiate a factory reset from any location, ensuring your data remains confidential. Benefits: Peace of Mind : With the ability to wipe your data remotely, you gain an added layer of security.

: With the ability to wipe your data remotely, you gain an added layer of security. Ease of Use: No need for complex setups. Once registered, it’s just a few clicks away. Third-Party Apps: The Power of Choice The Google Play Store is teeming with tools that empower users. Looking for ways to factory reset your device? There’s an app for that. Example – Phone Factory Reset App: How it works: Download & Install : Simply visit the Google Play Store, search for ‘Phone Factory Reset’, and hit install.

: Simply visit the Google Play Store, search for ‘Phone Factory Reset’, and hit install. User-Friendly Interface: Upon launching, the app provides step-by-step instructions, making the reset process a breeze. Benefits: Flexibility : With a variety of third-party apps available, you can choose the one that aligns with your preferences.

: With a variety of third-party apps available, you can choose the one that aligns with your preferences. Guided Process: These apps typically offer a structured process, removing any guesswork and ensuring you get the job done right.

And, finally, we have paid options. If you want to take your Android phone’s data management to the next level tools like Dr. Fone – while paid – are great for getting a 30,000 foot overview of everything that’s happening inside your phone and for troubleshooting issues.

Does everybody need this kind of management tool? Absolutely not. But if you’re the type of person that likes to get really granular about data management and the overall performance of your phone it is well worth the small cost of entry.

