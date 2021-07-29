It’s not hard at all to download photos from iPhone to a Windows computer.

Wondering how to download photos from an iPhone to a PC? You’ve come to the right place!

Fun fact: most people assume the average iPhone owner is also a Mac owner. But that’s far from the truth. The average iPhone owner is actually a Windows PC user. That’s because Macs only make up 8-9% of the personal computer market. Windows PCs dominate it.

And since the iPhone is the leading smartphone in the world, that means most iPhone owners have Windows PCs. You can bet Apple wishes they sold as many Macs as iPhones!

The good news is that since most iPhone owners are PC users, Apple builds in robust PC solutions to the iPhone. It also works with other major companies – Microsoft included – to ensure that the iPhone is fully interoperable with Windows.

That’s why it’s no surprise that it’s very very easy to transfer your photos from iPhone to a PC.

Before we show you how, though, you’ll need to make sure you have already done the following:

Make sure your PC is up to date with the latest software and security patches.

Make sure you have iTunes installed on your PC. You can download Apple’s iTunes for free from the Microsoft App Store here.

Make sure you have the Microsoft Photos app installed on your PC. You can download the Microsoft Photos app from the Microsoft App Store here.

If you’ve got all of the above, you’re ready to start importing photos from your iPhone to your PC!

How To Download Photos From An iPhone To A PC

It’s super easy! Just do the following:

Plug your iPhone into the PC’s USB port with the iPhone’s Lightning cable. If you see an iOS prompt asking if you want to Trust This Computer (your PC), tap the Trust or Allow button to continue. On Your PC, click the Start button. Find the Photos app listed in the Start menu and click on it. When the Photos app launches, select Import>From a USB device from its menu. Select the photos you want to import from your iPhone by clicking on their thumbnails in the Photos app import screen, or choose to import every photo from your iPhone. It may take a few moments, but then your photos will begin transferring to your PC.

Keep in mind the transfer could take a long time if you have a ton of photos on your iPhone that you are choosing to import. Also, note that you can also import videos at the same time. Importing videos will take even longer due to their file size.

Also, note these instructions are for use using the official Microsoft Photos app. There are tons of third-party photos apps for Windows. Import processes tend to be very similar on all of them. However, if you use a third-party photos app on Windows, it’s best to check its instructions on how to import photos from iPhone.

