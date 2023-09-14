How To Download Offline Maps In Apple Maps On iPhone

Pin

iPhones running iOS 17 and later now support offline maps – in other words, you can now download Apple Maps for viewing when you don’t have an internet connection. Here’s how.

With iOS 17 and later iPhone users have a cool long-awaited feature in Apple Maps: offline maps. Offline maps are a very popular feature of the Google Maps app, and now Apple brings the feature to Apple Maps.

With offline maps, you can still browse a map area even if you don’t have an internet connection.

There are two ways you can download offline maps in Apple Maps. Just be sure your iPhone is running iOS 17 or later to use this feature. iOS 17 is the operating system that ships with Apple’s new iPhone 15 series, but it is also available as a free download on older iPhones.

Method #1: Download Offline Apple Maps Via Information Card

The first way to download offline maps is probably the cleanest, or simplest. Here’s how to do it:

In Apple Maps, type in the name of a city or country that you want to download offline maps for. Tap the name of the city or country in the search results. In the city or country information card that pops up in the Apple Maps app, you’ll see a Download button. Tap it. On the next screen, adjust the box to include more or less area in the offline maps download. You can also zoom in or out to set the area inside the box. As you do this, you’ll see how much space the downloaded map will take up on your iPhone. When you are happy with your selection, tap the blue Download button.

As the map downloads, you’ll see its download progress on an information screen.

Method #2: Download Offline Apple Maps Via Search

There’s another way to download offline maps on the iPhone, too. It’s slightly different. Here’s how it works.

In Apple Maps, tap on your Apple ID profile photo. It’s a round picture next to the Apple Maps search bar. In the pop-up menu, tap Offline Maps. On the Offline Maps page, tap Download New Map. In the search field that appears, type in the name of a city or country that you want to download offline maps for. Tap the name of the city or country in the search results. On the next screen, adjust the box to include more or less area in the offline maps download. You can also zoom in or out to set the area inside the box. As you do this, you’ll see how much space the downloaded map will take up on your iPhone. When you are happy with your selection, tap the blue Download button.

As the map downloads, you’ll see its download progress on an information screen.

Why Download Offline Maps In Apple Maps?

Offline Apple Maps is a great feature. But some wonder why people are so excited about the new offline maps feature.

The benefit of offline maps is that you can still access them even when your iPhone doesn’t have a Wi-Fi or internet connection. There are several scenarios when this may occur and you may need access to Apple Maps.

The first scenario is when you arrive in a foreign country. You’ve just landed at the airport, but you don’t have a local cellular plan, so your iPhone can’t get an internet signal.

If you downloaded offline maps beforehand, this lack of internet connection is mitigated, because you can still navigate your way using offline maps. (We recommend navigating to the nearest travel SIM card provider).

Another time offline maps come in handy is when you are in remote or wilderness areas. Oftentimes these remote areas won’t be near any cell towers, so you may not be able to get an internet connection. Think about places like huge national parks or local hiking trails or small tropical islands.

If you have offline maps of the area downloaded to your phone, you’ll still be able to navigate around the area even though you don’t have an internet connection.

iPhone Buying Guides 🤷‍♂️ iPhone 13 Pro Max Buyer’s Guide – This in-depth guide covers everything you need to know about Apple’s exceptional 2021 flagship model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you want the best of the best but you don’t want to pay for the latest model, the 13 Pro Max is well worth a look.

This in-depth guide covers everything you need to know about Apple’s exceptional 2021 flagship model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you want the best of the best but you don’t want to pay for the latest model, the 13 Pro Max is well worth a look. iPhone 14 Pro Max Buyer’s Guide – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently Apple’s flagship phone. It has the best battery life, the best camera, and the best overall performance, as well as things like Dynamic Island. This guide covers everything you need to know before buying this phone.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently Apple’s flagship phone. It has the best battery life, the best camera, and the best overall performance, as well as things like Dynamic Island. This guide covers everything you need to know before buying this phone. Is The iPhone 14 Worth It? – The base model iPhone 14 isn’t all the different from the iPhone 13. In this post, we examine whether or not the iPhone 14 is worth buying based on which model of iPhone you’re currently using.

The base model iPhone 14 isn’t all the different from the iPhone 13. In this post, we examine whether or not the iPhone 14 is worth buying based on which model of iPhone you’re currently using. Should You Wait For The iPhone 15? – The iPhone 15 will get its launch during September 2023. We’re now very close to that date, so it is probably advisable (if you suffer from mad FOMO) that you wait and see what happens with Apple’s 2023 range of iPhones. Or, if you’d like to save around 40% on your next iPhone, check out the best refurbished iPhone deals right now.