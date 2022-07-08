How To Delete Your Reddit Account

Is Reddit consuming too much of your spare time? Or have you just had enough of it? Here’s how to quickly delete your Reddit account.

Using Reddit can be a particularly time-consuming pastime. In addition, the platform has already had certain problems with data confidentiality. Users have previously expressed displeasure with social media sites like Reddit sharing user information with other parties.

Although many businesses have made significant progress toward GDPR compliance, there are still numerous holes that need to be filled when it comes to Reddit.

Reddit is extremely popular among users all around the globe. It contains a sizable number of communities and forums known as ‘subreddits,’ where users may make comments on other people’s postings and discuss, well, pretty much anything as long as it’s related to the subreddit.

Even though the platform has hundreds of millions of monthly active users and that number is only on the rise, there are many users who want to delete their Reddit accounts. Let’s examine the best way to do this.

How To Delete A Reddit Account: Step-By-Step Guide

Once you’ve decided to delete your Reddit account, the process of doing so is fairly simple. Be sure you’re completely happy doing this, though, as there is no bringing your account back after.

Here’s what you need to do in order to delete your Reddit account:

Log in to the Reddit account that you’d like to delete. Go to the top right of your screen and click on Profile to access User Settings. The Deactivate Account option, shown in red, may be found by selecting User Settings and scrolling down the page. Simply choose Deactivate Account. Specify your login information and select that you’re aware your account will not be recoverable from the drop-down menu. You’ll now be able to click the Deactivation button. Another popup will appear and ask you to confirm that you wish to cancel the account. For the deletion to be finished, choose Deactivate. Go to the Connected Accounts section and select Disconnect next to the Google account or Apple ID that you signed up with if your account was established using one of those services.

Deleting Vs Deactivating

Users cannot temporarily deactivate their accounts on Reddit. Your Reddit account and all of your favourite links vanish the moment you remove it.

Your comments will still remain available if not individually removed prior to deactivating your accounts, but the comment’s author will be shown as [deleted].

If you later change your mind, neither you nor anyone else will be allowed to register for Reddit using your old username.

Additionally, there isn’t a tool that automatically downloads your Reddit data at this time. If you want to get your user data, you must get in touch with the company.

How To Delete A Reddit Post

Whether the Reddit hivemind is downvoting your post, you mistakenly broke a Reddit rule in your post, or you just don’t want your post to appear anymore, it’s easy to delete a post you’ve made on Reddit. Here’s how:

On your PC, launch Reddit in your preferred web browser, and log in by clicking ‘Log in’ in the upper right corner. To access a dropdown menu, click the arrow next to the icon. Choose ‘My Profile’ and then ‘Posts’ from the menu that appears at the top. You will see a list of all of your posts, organised by the most recent. Locate the comment you wish to remove. Locate the ellipses icon next to ‘Edit Post’ after that. Click it and choose ‘Delete’.

How To Delete A Reddit Comment

Deleting a single Reddit comment is easy. Deleting them all is certainly not – but we’ll get to that later if that’s what you’re hoping to achieve.

To delete a single Reddit comment, or all of your comments but one at a time, follow these steps:

Click the drop-down menu next to your username in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Select ‘Profile’ from that menu. At the top of your screen, around the centre, you’ll see a tab for ‘Comments’. Within the ‘Comments’ tab, you can click the three dots next to the comment you’d like to delete and click ‘Delete’.

How To Delete All Of Your Reddit Comments Fast

Reddit does not directly provide a mechanism to quickly erase all of your comments at once, however there is a method that utilises third-party software.

There are a few different ways to do this, but we think the Chrome Extension option is the best one. This will of course need to be done before deleting your account if that’s what you still plan to do.

Nuke Reddit History

A Chrome plugin called Nuke Reddit History does exactly what it says on the tin. You can erase your whole Reddit history in a few simple steps.

This Chrome extension does not do anything on its own, unlike many others. You must first install the Reddit Enhancement Suite (RES) extension before you can install it. RES isn’t Chrome-specific, so you can install it on almost any commercial browser, unlike Nuke Reddit History, which is.

All you need to do is install this extension after properly installing RES. Opt-out of the Reddit Redesign after finished ensuring that the extension functions correctly.

Visit https://www.reddit.com/user/me/comments to see your comments. You now have a new ‘Delete all my comments’ option underneath your Karma. To begin the deleting procedure, click on it.

All of your comments will be converted into jumbled strings of random characters by Nuke Reddit History before being deleted one at a time. Keep in mind that this procedure needs the tab to remain open throughout until it is finished. Chrome may still be used while this is happening.

It may take a few minutes to several hours to remove your comment history, depending on how many comments you have, how fast your computer and network are, and other factors.

