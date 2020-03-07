How To Delete All Photos From iPhone – The #1 Way To Save Space On Your iPhone

If there’s one thing that takes up more space than probably any other on your iPhone, it’s your Photos library. The library could literally be hundreds of gigabytes in size–and the primary reason you have no space left. Here’s how to delete all your photos at once so you’ve got more storage available.

The Photos app itself on your iPhone takes up very little space. The app size is less than a few hundred megabytes. But all the pictures store in your Photos app, taken together they are known as your “photo library” can take up hundreds of gigabytes.

Most people want to delete all their photos from their iPhone because they are trying to free up storage space. However, another reason people want to delete all their photos from their iPhone is that they are giving their phone away or selling it (hopefully because they’re getting a brand new iPhone).

If your reason for deleting all your photos from your iPhone is the former, read on. However, if you want to delete all your photos from your iPhone is the latter, the batter way to do it is simply do a complete erase and reset on your entire iPhone.

Before You Delete All Your Photos From Your iPhone

In either case, before you delete all your photos from your iPhone make sure you’ve backed up any you want to keep. I’ll say that again: Do not proceed with any of the following steps before BACKING UP ANY PHOTOS YOU WANT TO KEEP.

Backing up your photos is easy–simply plug your iPhone into your Mac or PC and then launch your photo app of choice and choose to import your entire photo library. Here’s how to do that on a Mac.

If you do not do this, when you delete all your photos for your iPhone you’ll lose them forever and never see them again unless you have a prior backup. So final warning: back up any photos you want to save first.

Beware If You Have iCloud Photos Library Enabled

Save

Another warning: you need to make sure you disable iCloud Photos Library. iCloud Photos Library automatically stores every photo your take with your iPhone in the cloud and syncs it with your other Apple devices you’re signed into with the same Apple ID. However, if you delete a photo on your iPhone, it also gets deleted on your other Apple devices using iCloud Photos Library.

For this reason, you want to disable iCloud Photos Library on your iPhone before you delete all your photos on it. Here’s how:

To disable iCloud Photos Library on your iPhone, simply do the following:

On your iPhone, tap the Settings app. Tap your name/Apple ID at the top of the iPhone’s Settings app. Tap iCloud. Tap Photos. On the “Photos” screen, toggle the iCloud Photos switch to OFF (white).

How To Delete All Photos From iPhone

Did all of the above? Good. Now its time to delete all your photos from your iPhone. To do that simply follow these steps:

Open the Photos app. Tap the Photos button. Now tap the “All Photos” button at the bottom of the screen. Tap Select at the top of the screen. Now tap and drag your finger on and up for the bottom-most photo until all your photos are selected. A blue checkmark will appear on each photo as it is selected. After all photos are selected, tap the trash can button. In the pop-up, tap the “Delete [# of photos] Items” button. Now tap the Albums button at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down until you see the “recently Deleted button and tap it. Tap Select. Tap Delete All. Confirm you want to permanently delete your photos by tapping the “Delete [# of photos] Items” button.