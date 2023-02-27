How To Create iPhone Reminders List Templates: The EASY Way

Reminders list templates allow you to quickly create a list with specific items already on it.

Reminders is a terrific app for iPhone. It’s one of Apple’s pre-installed apps like Photos, Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Notes. And yes, it can be deleted if you don’t like it.

But there’s a ton to love about Reminders, especially in iOS 16, where the app gained a number of new features. But by far the best new feature in Reminders in iOS 16 is the ability to save a list as a template.

We’ll walk you through what that is and what that means below.

What Is An iPhone Reminders List Template?

In iOS 16, the Reminders app allows you to save any list as a template. A template is just a starting point for a document with things already on it. For example, apps like Apple’s Pages and Microsoft’s Excel have built-in templates that allow you to quickly work with them without the need for much formatting or even data entry.

iPhone Reminders templates work under the same principle – they are a list of reminders you can quickly create with items on the list already pre-populated. This can save you a massive amount of time and hassle if you frequently recreate Reminders lists.

For example: say you frequently fly a lot. The night before you fly you might make a Reminders list populated with items that you want to be sure to pack. Before iOS 16, you would need to manually create this list every time before you fly. But now that Reminders in iOS 16 and later allows you to save a list as a template, you can quickly save the list after you create it once. Then, in the future when you want to make the list again, you can instead just create a new list from the saved template you made.

How To Save iPhone Reminders Lists As Templates

Creating a template in the Reminders app is pretty easy. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Reminders app. Tap Add List. In the New List window that appears, under “New List” enter the name of the list. Next, choose an icon color for the list. Then choose a glyph or emoji to represent the list. Finally, tap Done. This list will now be added to the Reminders home screen. Now, tap on the list you created. Add any items you want to on the list. You can add as many as you like. On the list’s screen, tap the three dots in a circle. In the contextual menu that appears, tap “Save as Template.” In the next window that appears, tap Save.

You’ve now created a Reminders app list template. Next, how to create a new list based on a saved template…

How To Create A New Reminders List From A Saved Template

Once you’ve saved a Reminders list as a template you can quickly create a new list from the saved template. Here’s how…

Open the Reminders app. Tap Add List. In the New List window that appears, tap Templates. Now tap on the saved template you want to create a new list from. A window pops up that allows you to save this new list with a different name. Enter the name and tap Create.

This list will now be added to the Reminders home screen. If you tap on it, you will see that it has all of the items that were saved on the template already on it. You can then add or remove items and use the list as you would use any other list in the Reminders app!

