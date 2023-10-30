How To Create Custom Art For Your Apple iPhone Music Playlists

10/30/23 • 4 min read

Pin

You can create custom playlist artwork for your Apple Music playlists! Here’s how to do it…

Apple Music is probably the best subscription service Apple offers (and there are many: Apple News+, Apple TV+, iCloud+, and more…). A large reason Apple Msuic is so good is because the company constantly updates the Music app – the app on your iPhone that acts as the Apple Music player.

And now as long as you have iOS 17.1 or higher, Apple allows you to add customizable playlist artwork for your music playlists. Here’s why you may want to add customizable artwork for your music playlists and how to do it.

Apple iPhone Music Playlist Artwork: Requirements

Before you can add Apple Music playlist custom artwork, you need to make sure your iPhone has the right requirements. Thankfully, there is only one requirement for this. Here’s what you need:

iOS 17.1 or higher installed on your iPhone

As long as you have iOS 17.1 or later installed on your iPhone, you can create custom Apple Msuic playlist artwork.

Apple iPhone Music Playlist Artwork: Options

There are essentially two different types of Apple Music playlist artwork you can create. The first is that you can upload any photo and use it was the playlist cover artwork. This means you can use a photo of your significant other for a playlist with love songs or a pic of a running trail for your exercises playlist. The pictures you use are up to you!

Alternately, Apple allows you to select from multiple custom playlist artwork covers for each playlist. The supplied playlist artwork comes in a number of images with geometric shapes on them and the artwork has a color scheme based on the album cover of the first song in the playlist.

How To Create Custom Apple iPhone Music Playlist Artwork

Creating cusotm Apple Music playlist artwork is pretty easy. Here’s how to do it.

Open the Music app. Tap Library. Tap Playlists. Tap a playlist that you have created (ie: not a playlist that is automatically created by Apple Music). On the playlist’s screen, tap the three-dots button in the upper-right corner. Tap Edit from the dropdown menu. Tap the camera icon on the grey square. Now tap either Take Photo, Choose Photo, or Choose File. Take Photo allows you to take a quick pics to use for the playlist artwork, Choose Photo allows you to choose an existing pic, and Choose File allows you to choose a photo store in the Files app on your iPhone. Select the photo you want to use by taping in it from the photo/file picker window. Now potition the photo in the sqaure box on the screen. Playlist artwork must have a 1:1 (square) ratio so that is why you need to position the photo within the sqaure box. Tap the Choose button after you are done positioning the photo. On the Edit Playlist screen, tap the Done button.

You’ve now created custom playlist artwork for the playlist.

How To Choose Custom Apple iPhone Music Playlist Artwork

As mentioned, you can also choose from pre-selected custom playlist artwork for your playlist. Here’s how:

Open the Music app. Tap Library. Tap Playlists. Tap a playlist that you have created (ie: not a playlist that is automatically created by Apple Music). On the playlist’s screen, tap the three-dots button in the upper-right corner. Tap Edit from the dropdown menu. Now swipe through the row of selected custom playlist artwork. Make sure the one you want to use is in the center of the row on the screen. Tap the Done button.

You now know how to create custom playlist artwork in Apple Music on iPhone!

🔥 Best Place To Buy iPhone 15? If you’ve liked what you’ve read so far, you’re probably wonder where the best to get the iPhone 15 is right now? We’ve compiled all the data – and, trust me, there was a lot – to pull together all the best iPhone 15 deals right now (based on monthly cost and data allowances). But as of right now, the two best deals for Apple’s iPhone 15 are currently available at Three. Here’s the details: Three’s Best iPhone 15 Offers Unlimited Plan : £30 upfront, £41/month

: £30 upfront, £41/month 5GB Plan: £30 upfront, £30/month ✅ VIEW ALL DEALS