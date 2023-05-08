How To Clear Cache On iPad (The #1 EASIEST Method)

Wnt to clear cache on iPad? In this guide, we’ll show you how to clear iPad cache and tell you why you should.

When you use a web browser – no matter if it is Apple Safari, Google’s Chrome, or any other browser – it stores small bits of data on your device, such as your iPad. This data is referred to as a “cache.” The browsing cache is useful as it can help websites load faster when you return to them.

But the more you browse, the more your cache grows, which can take up space on your iPad. Also, the more your cache grows, the higher the likelihood it may become corrupted – and thus actually hinder your browsing experience.

That’s why clearing the cache on your iPad is good to do from time to time. Let’s take a look at how to clear your cache now…

How To Clear Cache in Safari On iPad

Most browsers allow you to clear cache, but we’re focusing on Safari as it’s the default web browser on all iPads and is the one most people use (it’s also the best iPad web browser).

Apple makes it very easy to clear cache in Safari on iPad. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app on iPad. Swipe down and tap Safari. Swipe down and tap “Clear History and Website Data”. A message will pop up stating: “Clearing will remove history, cookies, and other browsing data. History will be cleared from devices signed into your iCloud account.” This means the cache will be removed from your iPad Safari app, and on other Apple devices you are signed into only the history will be removed. Tap the red “Clear History and Data” button to confirm you are fine with the above.

You’ve now cleared the cache in Safari on your iPad. Of course, your Safari cache will begin to fill again as soon as you resume using Safari to browse the web. That mean’s you’ll probably need to clear the cache again in the future.

Also note that when you clear Safari’s cache you will need to re-login to any websites you were signed into in Safari.

Clearing Third Party App Caches

There is another type of cache on the iPad. It is for individual applications and the data they use. Unfortunately, there’s no one-size fits all solution here, as different apps handle caching in different ways.

Some applications have a clear cache option found in the iPadOS Settings app, and then looking at the app preferences for a particular app.

Others, however, require you to actually into the apps’ own settings menu to clear its cache data.

If an app has no options whatsoever, your only real choice is to uninstall and then re-install the app.

Benefits of Clearing Cache (The #1 Reason You Should Do It…)

As with most other connected data devices, from PCs to games consoles, to the marvel of modern smartphones (which are basically pocket PCs), iPads use a caching system for data in order to deliver a smoother experience in use.

However, just as with those other devices, caches have a habit of eventually running counter to their intended purpose – that is to say, by caching so much data that they get clogged, they can actually compromise performance rather than improve it.

Thus, with most modern connected devices – including Apple’s iPad – it’s a good idea to either regularly clear out the cache (much as you’d empty the trash or the vaacum bag in your home), or if you do find a drop in performance to have that as your go-to first option to try to fix things.