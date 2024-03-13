Best VPN For Xiaomi Phones [2024]: The Fastest & Safest Options

03/13/24 • 6 min read

Free VPNs are dogsh*t, so DO NOT use them. They’ll infect your phone, share your data, and are basically a nightmare. Use these VPNs instead; they’re the current best options for Xiaomi users

Key Takeaways: Best VPN For Xiaomi Phones? 🌐 Vast Selection of VPNs: As we move through 2024, PureVPN is our top recommendation due to its comprehensive server network, affordability, and specialized support for 20Gbps connections — ideal for gamers and streaming.

When it comes to running a VPN on your Xiaomi phone, you have two options: 1) the easy way, running a VPN service via and app or, 2) the hard way, manually configuring VPN settings inside your phone’s Settings menu.

The first method is the advised approach. It’s quicker, simpler, and gets you access to way more features and benefits. Manually configuring a VPN on your Xiaomi is NOT a user friendly process.

Let’s go over the best VPNs for Xiaomi phones first, as this is the best option for 99.9% of people. And these VPNs will work on all models too – from the Xiaomi RedMi 8 to the latest flagship models.

Best VPN for Xiaomi Phones Pin There are LOADS of VPNs to choose from. But since the end of 2024, we recommend PureVPN. It has the most servers, the lowest prices, and it is great for gamers and streamers because it supports 20Gbps connections. Add in its robust no logs policy, military-grade encryption, and it is easy to see why it has quickly grown to become one of the most popular VPN services on the market in 2024. Why We Recommend PureVPN Rock-Solid Security: Military-grade encryption, audited no-logs policy, and multiple secure protocols keep your data safe. Streaming Bliss: Access global content, enjoy smooth playback, and stream on various devices with ease. Unmatched Privacy: Strategically located servers, masked IP, and optional crypto payments shield your online identity. User-Friendly Features: Automatic kill switch, split tunneling, and 24/7 support offer control and convenience. Global Reach: Extensive server network lets you connect optimally, bypass censorship, and experience the internet freely. Avoid Free VPNs While the allure of free VPN services is tempting, they come with significant risks. Free VPNs may compromise your device’s security, misuse your personal data, and degrade your internet experience. Instead, opting for a reliable, paid VPN service ensures your online activities remain private and secure.

Best of The Rest As we said, PureVPN isn’t the only game in town. It is just the one we’re using and recommending at the moment because of its speed, security, and advanced features for gaming and streaming. Here’s some of 2024’s other top-rated VPNs: NordVPN: Excellent for Netflix, torrents, robust security, and fast speeds.

Excellent for Netflix, torrents, robust security, and fast speeds. ExpressVPN: Known for seamless streaming, quick downloads, user-friendly interface, P2P support, and Netflix compatibility.

Offers great value for money with comprehensive features. SurfShark: Ideal for P2P sharing with an attractive low monthly fee.

How To Manually Set Up A Free VPN on Xiaomi Phones Pin Android comes equipped with an integrated VPN client that supports PPTP, L2TP/IPSec, and IPSec protocols, so you can manually set up a VPN proxy on your phone. As long as you’re running Android 4 or above, you have this ability baked into your phone. But it is NOT a straightforward process and while it does have some useful applications, setting up a VPN via an enterprise mobility management (EMM) console, but for what most people want, it is probably not worth looking into. If you fancy getting your hands dirty, here’s how it’s done on Xiaomi phones. Select a VPN from the recommended list and subscribe to a suitable plan. Download and install the VPN app specifically designed for Android. Launch the app, select a server location, and connect to the VPN network. Verify your connection by visiting www.whatismyipaddress.com. Step 2: Manual VPN Configuration Go to Settings > More (or ‘Network & Internet’ in older Android versions) > VPN. Tap on the ‘+’ icon to add a new VPN profile. Name your VPN (e.g., “My France VPN”) and select ‘L2TP/IPSec PSK’ as the protocol. Enter the server address and skip ‘L2TP secret’ and ‘IPSec identifier’. For ‘IPSec pre-shared key’, input ‘vpn’ or the correct key provided by the VPN server. In ‘Forwarding routes’, enter ‘0.0.0.0/0’. Fill in the username and password as provided by the VPN server. Save your configuration by tapping the ‘Save’ button. Step 3: Connecting to the VPN Select your VPN from the list and tap ‘CONNECT’. Once connected, a key icon will appear in the status bar. Use a browser to verify your IP address. Step 4: Disconnecting and Removing a VPN Profile To disconnect, tap on the VPN and select ‘DISCONNECT’.

To delete a VPN profile, choose ‘Settings’ next to the profile and tap ‘FORGET’.

Final Thoughts / What To Do Next

I told you it was a pretty involved process! My advice? Unless you’re using your phone for work-related stuff that requires enterprise mobility management (EMM) console, my simple advice would be to just use PureVPN – it’s fast, secure, safe, and super-cost-effective.

For 99.9% of users, it covers all the bases and has all the features you’ll ever need.