How Long Does Google Support Its Pixel Phones? A Guide…

Updated: 10/05/23

If you’re thinking about buying a Pixel phone, you might be wondering how long Google actually supports its Pixel phones? Here’s everything you need to know…

Key Takeaways: 📱 Pixel’s Ambition : Google aims to position its Pixel phones as the “iPhone” of the Android world, emphasizing long-term support.

: Google aims to position its Pixel phones as the “iPhone” of the Android world, emphasizing long-term support. 🍏 Apple’s Edge : iPhones have historically enjoyed six to seven years of iOS updates, setting a high bar in the smartphone market.

: iPhones have historically enjoyed six to seven years of iOS updates, setting a high bar in the smartphone market. 🔄 Android Fragmentation : A significant issue in the Android ecosystem, with only 13.3% of devices running the year-old Android 12.

: A significant issue in the Android ecosystem, with only 13.3% of devices running the year-old Android 12. 🌟 Pixel’s Previous Commitment : Google guaranteed three years of Android updates and an extra year of security patches for its Pixel phones.

: Google guaranteed three years of Android updates and an extra year of security patches for its Pixel phones. 📈 Samsung’s Challenge : In 2022, Samsung pledged four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, surpassing Google’s commitment.

: In 2022, Samsung pledged four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, surpassing Google’s commitment. 🚀 Pixel 8 Series Revolution : Google commits to seven years of Android updates for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro , matching Apple’s support duration.

: Google commits to seven years of Android updates for its , matching Apple’s support duration. 🔍 The Bigger Picture: With its control over Android, Google has the potential and responsibility to lead in terms of long-term support, especially given the high costs of modern smartphones.

Google’s ambition has always been clear: to position its Pixel phones as the “iPhone” of the Android market. A significant part of achieving this status hinges on matching Apple’s unparalleled support, where iPhones receive six to seven years of iOS updates.

Historically, while Pixel phones have been the frontrunners in receiving timely Android updates, they’ve trailed behind Apple in terms of long-term support. For context, a staggering 90% of iPhones currently run on iOS 15, Apple’s latest OS.

In contrast, a mere 13.3% of all Android devices operate on Android 12, even though it’s over a year old and has been succeeded by Android 13.

This disparity, often termed “Android fragmentation,” has been a longstanding issue within the Android ecosystem. But there’s a silver lining: Google’s Pixel phones offer a reprieve from this fragmentation dilemma.

Pixel Phones & Android OS Updates

Previously, Google assured three years of Android updates and an additional year of security patches for its Pixel phones. This meant that a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro owner could anticipate updates up to Android 15. This level of support was commendable in the Android universe until Samsung matched, and later surpassed, this commitment.

The primary advantage Pixel phones held over Samsung was their early access to new Android versions, often months before any Samsung device. This early access gave Google a slight edge for those eager to experience the latest Android features.

However, the tables turned in 2022 when Samsung pledged four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, overshadowing Google’s offering in a market Google predominantly influences.

The Pixel 8 Series: A Game Changer in Android Support

Enter the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google has now committed to a whopping seven years of Android updates for these devices, leveling the playing field with Apple and outpacing Samsung.

This move is monumental for the Android community and could be a pivotal factor for many considering the switch to Pixel phones.

Google Tensor G3 works with the Titan M2 security chip to protect personal information and make your Pixel more resilient to sophisticated attacks. And now, Face Unlock on Pixel 8 meets the highest Android biometric class, allowing you to access compatible banking and payment apps like Google Wallet. With Pixel, you receive exclusive features and updates that keep your phone getting better over time. For the first time, we’re providing seven years of software support for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — including OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops. Google

Why Google’s Enhanced Support Matters

Owning and overseeing Android end-to-end places Google in a unique position. It’s puzzling that it took them this long to match Apple’s support, especially when Samsung, with its vast array of devices, managed to outdo them. Google, with its limited annual releases, surely has the bandwidth to extend support.

Apple’s consistent support is a significant reason behind the iPhone’s popularity. Users are assured of timely iOS and security updates, fostering brand loyalty. If Google aims to rival Apple, it needs to refine its quality control, extend Android update support, and lead the Android market it dominates.

With smartphones’ soaring prices, consumers deserve extended support.

A $1000 PC with only a few years of updates would be unacceptable, and the same should apply to phones. Google’s seven-year update commitment for the Pixel 8 series is a step in the right direction, and it might just be the catalyst for many to reconsider their allegiance to iOS.

