How Long Does Apple Support iPhones? Complete Update List

12/24/23 • 14 min read

If you’re running an iPhone, you might be wondering how long your iPhone will be supported? Here’s a breakdown of all of Apple’s iPhones and whether they still get iOS updates…



How Long Does Apple Support iPhone? Pin Apple is pretty good with support for its iPhone; most models tend to get 6-8 years of iOS updates which is way better than anything in the Android space. But because there are now so many iPhones in circulation, ranging from new models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 to older models like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 6s, people are often curious how long Apple will support the model they have. And this is why we put together this list; it covers all the questions you might have about how long Apple will support your iPhone model or how long you’ll be able to run one if you decide to buy one. And this will help you find the best iPhone for your exact needs. Basically, things can get confusing when it comes to iOS updates and how long your particular iPhone will get updates for.

Why Does Apple Stop Supporting Certain iPhone Models?

Of course, older models are phased out after a while. Apple’s iOS updates scale with each new iteration. New features place new demands on your iPhone’s internal components.

Once an iPhone gets too old, it can no longer adequately support iOS. This is when support stops.

With Apple’s modern iPhones, you will get at least six years’ worth of iOS updates, so my advice would be to buy the latest iPhone. In this case, the iPhone 14 which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Or, if you want to save some money in 2023, pick yourself up one of this year’s best refurbished iPhones – they’re loads cheaper than buying new, they’re better for the environment (less e-waste), and they’ll get iOS updates for years to come.

This is the average, although it could change, depending on features that Apple adds to iOS. But if you’re running something like the iPhone 12, you’ll likely be getting iOS updates until at least 2027, taking you up to iOS 21.

Similarly, the iPhone 11 will likely get iOS updates until 2026; this assumes that iOS as a platform remains unchanged. A big shift in the technology it is based on, as Apple just did with its Macs, could change things for everybody. But this isn’t likely.

Rather than list every single iPhone and answer whether or not they’ll get the next few versions of iOS, I’ve decided to put everything inside a table.

This makes it easier to look at and appraise, and it takes up less room on the page.

Here’s a quick breakdown of ALL of Apple’s iPhone models and details about how long they’ll be supported for, whether they’re still active or discontinued, and when you can expect support for iOS updates to end.

Please note: these are approximations based on Apple’s historical support metrics; things could change, handsets could get more or less. The table below is designed to give you a ball-park idea about how long your iPhone will be supported.

Version Released Discontinued Supported iPhone 15 Series 22 Sept 2023 In Production Yes – Until 2031 iPhone 14 Series 7 Oct 2022 In Production Yes – Until 2029 iPhone 13 Series 24 Sep 2021 In Production Yes – Until 2028 iPhone 12 Mini / 12 Pro Max 13 Nov 2020 In Production Yes – Until 2027 iPhone 12 / 12 Pro 23 Oct 2020 In Production Yes – Until 2027 iPhone SE (2nd generation) 24 Apr 2020 In Production Yes – Until 2027 iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max 20 Sep 2019 13 Oct 2020 Yes – Until 2026 iPhone 11 20 Sep 2019 In Production Yes – Until 2026 iPhone XR 26 Oct 2018 In Production Yes – Until 2025 iPhone XS / XS Max 21 Sep 2018 10 Sep 2019 Yes – Until 2025 iPhone 8 / 8 Plus 22 Sep 2017 15 Apr 2020 No iPhone X 12 Sep 2017 12 Sep 2018 No iPhone 7 / 7 Plus 16 Sep 2016 10 Sep 2019 No iPhone SE (1st generation) 31 Mar 2016 12 Sep 2018 No iPhone 6S / 6S Plus 25 Sep 2015 12 Sep 2018 No iPhone 6 / 6 Plus 25 Sep 2014 07 Sep 2016 No iPhone 5S 20 Sep 2013 21 Mar 2016 No iPhone 5C 20 Sep 2013 09 Sep 2015 No How Long Does Apple Support iPhones?

Is iPhone Support Better Than Android?

One of the main reasons people buy iPhones and use them exclusively is because of Apple’s support. iOS updates are never a worry during the first several or more years of owning an iPhone. You know that as soon as a new update is released your phone will get it.

This does not happen in the Android space. When Google releases a new Android update, it can take up to several months or more for brands like Samsung or OnePlus to issue said update to their respective phones.

Similarly, Google and Samsung users only get three years’ worth of Android updates, while most iPhones get six to eight – sometimes more.

OnePlus has upped the ante recently with its OnePlus 11; this phone will get four years’ worth of Android updates, a new record in the Android space.

But if running the latest software is important to you, and it REALLY should be, then Apple’s iPhone is the only option right now that provides seamless coverage over a significant amount of time.

Neither Google nor Samsung, with their equally impressive resources, can match what Apple is doing with respect to support. And this is why iPhone users remain iPhone users and do not tend to jump ship to Android nearly half as often as users move from Android to iPhone.

Is The iPhone X Still Supported? Pin As the sun sets on 2023, it also sets on the iPhone X following the news that it will no longer be supported with iOS updates. This iconic device, once the crown jewel of Apple’s lineup, has now reached its second end-of-life. The first was when Apple discontinued it, and the second, more definitive end comes as Apple ceases iOS updates for this model. The iPhone X, despite its past glory, is no longer a viable choice for those in the market for a refurbished iPhone . Without iOS updates, it’s effectively obsolete. In the span of a year, apps will stop functioning, the device will be vulnerable to bugs and security flaws, and it will lack the newer features that come with iOS updates. So, what’s the next best option for those seeking a cost-effective iPhone? The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR might seem like logical choices, but they too are on borrowed time, with support expected to end in 2024. For those seeking a balance between cost and modern features, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a solid choice if 5G isn’t a priority. If 5G is a must, the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 are worth considering. These models still have a few good years of support left, ensuring you’ll get the most out of your investment. How Long Will iPhone 8 Be Supported? The iPhone 8 first launched in 2017, alongside the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will get iOS 15, although support for these models will likely end in 2023, following the release of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus could get support until 2024; this would be 7 years’ worth of iOS updates. And Apple has been known to support iPhones for this long. Plus, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are still really popular options with users. Does this mean you should still buy the iPhone 8 Plus? Potentially. The iPhone 8 Plus is still a good phone. It has plenty of performance, excellent battery life, and a decent camera. The iPhone 8 Plus is now very cheap too, so it is ideal if you’re looking for a bargain. Just be warned that, with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, you’ll potentially only get another couple of years’ worth of iOS updates. What About The iPhone XR and iPhone XS? The iPhone XR was Apple’s best-selling iPhone for three years straight. The phone was incredibly popular, outselling both the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max by about a factor of three. Because the iPhone XR and iPhone XS are fairly modern releases, they first hit the market in 2018, this means you’ll get quite a few years’ worth of iOS updates from Apple. How many? The iPhone XR and iPhone XS will likely get iOS support until at least 2025, making them a great option in 2021 if you’re after a cheaper iPhone that is still super functional. Like the iPhone 12, Apple’s iPhone 11 range is still relatively new. This means if you bought any of the iPhone 11 models in 2021 or 2022, you’ll likely get iOS support well into the late-2020s, most likely around 2027 or 2028. This makes the iPhone 11 – any of them, really – a great option for Apple fans that want to pick up a cheaper iPhone in 2021 or 2022. The iPhone 11 does not have support for 5G, however, so it is not quite a future-proofed as the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 is only 12 months old at the time of writing. This means, if you buy any of Apple’s iPhone 12 models in 2021 or 2022, you’ll receive iOS updates for years to come – potentially six or seven years’ worth, taking you into 2027 or 2028 at the latest. And because Apple’s iPhone 13 range is now official, the price of Apple’s iPhone 12 range has gone down. Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. For this reason, there are now plenty of really good deals available for Apple’s 2020 iPhones. If you’re in the UK, Three has some outstanding offers for the iPhone 12 series – prices start from around £54 a month for the Pro Max model. And you get 5G and one of the best cameras ever. That’s great value, especially when compared to the cost of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 is expected to receive iOS updates for at least five to six years from its release date, which is the typical lifespan for iOS updates for iPhones. This means that it will likely receive software updates and security patches until at least 2028 or 2029. However, the exact length of time that the iPhone 13 will receive updates may depend on a number of factors, including its hardware capabilities and future changes to Apple’s update policy. The iPhone 14, like its predecessor, the iPhone 13, is expected to receive iOS updates for at least five to six years from its release date. This would take it right up to the end of the 2020s, around 2029 or 2030, although the exact length of support will depend on a number of factors, including its hardware capabilities and future changes to Apple’s update policy.

Can I Get An Older iPhone And Still Get Good Support?

When it comes to purchasing a smartphone, the decision often boils down to cost versus quality. Apple, with its unwavering support for iPhones, has tilted this balance in favor of consumers, especially those eyeing the refurbished market.

This strong support network makes opting for a refurbished iPhone a significantly more attractive proposition compared to a similarly priced new Android phone.

Understanding Apple’s Support for Older iPhone Models Apple’s commitment to its iPhones extends well beyond the sale of new models. This dedication is evident in their software updates, which often support older models for years after their release. This longevity ensures that even a refurbished iPhone , such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, remains a competitive and smart choice. Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Affordable Powerhouses Affordability : The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max, flagship models of their time, now retail at significantly reduced prices in refurbished stores. These prices often fall below the cost of Apple’s latest base model, the iPhone 14.

: The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max, flagship models of their time, now in refurbished stores. These prices often fall below the cost of Apple’s latest base model, the iPhone 14. Performance : Despite being older models, these iPhones still pack a punch in terms of performance, camera quality, and overall user experience.

: Despite being older models, these iPhones still pack a punch in terms of performance, camera quality, and overall user experience. Software Support: With Apple’s continued software support, these devices receive the latest iOS updates, ensuring security and feature enhancements. Comparing with New Android Phones in the Same Price Range While Android phones offer a wide range of options at various price points, refurbished iPhones in the same price bracket often outperform them in terms of software support, ecosystem integration, and resale value. iPhone 13 Deals: The Sweet Spot for Modern Features at a Reduced Price Modern Features : The iPhone 13, though a step behind the latest models, still boasts modern features like improved battery life, advanced camera systems, and powerful processing capabilities.

: The iPhone 13, though a step behind the latest models, still boasts modern features like improved battery life, advanced camera systems, and powerful processing capabilities. Refurbished Deals: Marketplaces for refurbished iPhones offer the iPhone 13 at attractive prices, making it a great deal for those seeking newer features without the premium price tag. Why Choose a Refurbished iPhone Over a New Android Phone? Extended Software Support: Apple’s long-term software support ensures that your refurbished iPhone remains up-to-date and secure. Quality Assurance: Refurbished iPhones undergo rigorous testing and certification processes, ensuring they meet high standards. Ecosystem Integration: If you’re already using other Apple products, a refurbished iPhone seamlessly integrates with your existing ecosystem. Resale Value: iPhones generally maintain a higher resale value compared to Android phones, making them a smarter long-term investment. This means you can run a flagship iPhone with things like LiDAR and other advanced camera capabilities for way less money. Just make sure you ONLY buy refurbished iPhones via reputable retailers – we recommend the ones listed below.

If you’re not fussed about having 5G, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is now less than $500. Keep in mind that when the iPhone 11 Pro Max first launched it cost over double that much – around $1100. It’s still a killer phone, so if you’re not bothered about 5G, this is the one to go for.

If you want 5G support, go with the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the iPhone 13 – both are cheaper than Apple’s current models. And both will get iOS updates until well into the late-2020s.