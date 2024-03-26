Google Pixel Phone Sizes: A Simple Comparison Chart (ALL MODELS)

03/26/24 • 18 min read

What’s the biggest Pixel phone? How have the sizes of Pixel phones changed over the years? What’s the biggest Pixel phone you can buy right now? All of these questions and more will be answered in full below…

Google Pixel Phone Size Comparison Chart MODEL DISPLAY SIZE (INCHES) DISPLAY TYPE DIMENSIONS (MM) RELEASE DATE Pixel 8 6.2 OLED 150.37 x 70.87 x 8.89 October 2023 Pixel 8 Pro 6.7 LTPO OLED 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 October 2023 Pixel Fold 7.6 OLED Unfolded: 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8 mm

Folded: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm June 2023 Pixel 7a 6.1 OLED 152 x 72.9 x 9 10th May 2023 Pixel 7 6.3 AMOLED 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 13th Oct 2022 Pixel 7 Pro 6.7 LTPO AMOLED 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 13th Oct 2022 Pixel 6 Pro 6.7 LTPO AMOLED 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 26th Oct 2021 Pixel 6 6.4 AMOLED 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 26th Oct 2021 Pixel 5 6.0 OLED 144.7 x 70.4 x 8 20th Sept 2020 Pixel 4a 5.8 OLED 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 20th August 2020 Pixel 4XL 6.3 P-OLED 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 22nd October 2019 Pixel 4 5.7 P-OLED 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 22nd October 2019 Pixel 3a XL 6 OLED 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 15th May 2019 Pixel 3a 5.6 P-OLED 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 15th May 2019 Pixel 3XL 6.3 P-OLED 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 18th October 2018 Pixel 3 5.5 P-OLED 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 18th October 2018 Pixel 2 5 AMOLED 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 17th October 2017 Pixel 2 XL 6 P-OLED 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 17th October 2017 Pixel XL 5.5 AMOLED 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5 20th October 2016 Pixel 5 AMOLED 143.8 x 69.5 x 8.5 20th October 2016 Pixel C 10.2 LTPS IPS LCD 242 x 179 x 7 mm 8th December 2015 Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: The Latest in Size and Design Pin Pixel 8: Marks a slight departure from its predecessor by offering a slightly more compact form with a 6.2-inch OLED display. Its dimensions (approximately 150.37 x 70.87 x 8.89 mm) make it the most pocket-friendly among the latest Pixel generations. Pixel 8 Pro: Continues the trend of large screens with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. Its dimensions (162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm) place it among the larger smartphones, ideal for those who prefer expansive screens without significantly increased bulk. Pixel 7 Series: Balancing Size with Elegance Pixel 7: Features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, sized comfortably for everyday use. Its dimensions (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm) ensure a good balance between screen size and ease of handling. Pixel 7 Pro: Offers a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen for those seeking more screen real estate for media consumption and productivity. It’s slightly larger in size (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm) than its non-Pro counterpart, making it the biggest Pixel phone before the Pixel 8 Pro came along. Pixel 7a: Compact Efficiency Pixel 7a: Stands out as the most compact option with a 6.1-inch OLED display, designed for those who prefer a phone that easily fits in the palm and pocket. It measures 152 x 72.9 x 9 mm, blending screen size with comfort. Choosing Your Pixel: Key Takeaways For Large Screen Enthusiasts: The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, both with 6.7-inch displays, are your go-tos for the largest screens available in the Pixel lineup. The Pixel 7 Pro edges out as the slightly larger device in terms of overall dimensions. Seeking Compact Design: The Pixel 8 emerges as the smallest in terms of dimensions, despite having a larger screen than the Pixel 7a, making it ideal for those looking for modern specs in a more compact package. LATEST PIXEL PHONE DEALS

Google Pixel Phone Sizes By Model – Newest First

Google’s 2024 Pixel Range: Sizes & Dimensions Google’s latest models in its Pixel lineup are the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is due to land during the latter part of 2024. 2023 Models Google Pixel 7a (152 x 72.9 x 9mm) : This budget-friendly phone offers robust performance in a compact design with a Gorilla Glass 3 front, an aluminum frame, and a plastic back. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with HDR and a 90Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. The 7a stands out for its impressive camera with a 64 MP wide sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor.

: This budget-friendly phone offers robust performance in a compact design with a Gorilla Glass 3 front, an aluminum frame, and a plastic back. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with HDR and a 90Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. The 7a stands out for its impressive camera with a 64 MP wide sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor. Google Pixel Fold (Unfolded: 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8 mm; Folded: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm) : As Google’s first foray into the foldable smartphone market, the Pixel Fold boasts a large 7.6-inch foldable OLED main screen and a 5.8-inch cover display. The Fold is driven by the Tensor G2 chipset, and offers two storage options: a 256GB model with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB model also with 12GB of RAM. Its triple camera setup includes a 48 MP wide sensor, a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.8 MP ultrawide sensor.

: As Google’s first foray into the foldable smartphone market, the Pixel Fold boasts a large 7.6-inch foldable OLED main screen and a 5.8-inch cover display. The Fold is driven by the Tensor G2 chipset, and offers two storage options: a 256GB model with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB model also with 12GB of RAM. Its triple camera setup includes a 48 MP wide sensor, a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.8 MP ultrawide sensor. Pixel 7 (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm) and Pixel 7 Pro (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm): The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro demonstrate Google’s commitment to AI with the new Tensor CPU. These models are competitively priced and offer premium features. Notable differences include the Pixel 7 Pro’s additional 48MP telephoto camera, higher resolution display with a superior refresh rate, increased storage and RAM, and a more substantial battery.

Here is a more in-depth breakdown of Google Pixel phone sizes from the most recent to the oldest:

Google Pixel 7a

152 x 72.9 x 9mm

Google’s Pixel 7a is a perfect embodiment of the company’s commitment to delivering robust performance, solid build, and a standout camera experience, all at a budget-friendly price point. Here’s a comprehensive rundown of what to expect from the Google Pixel 7a.

Design & Build

The Google Pixel 7a sports a compact and practical design. Measuring 152 x 72.9 x 9 mm, it fits comfortably in one hand, making it a great option for those who prefer more manageable phone sizes. It weighs 193.5 grams, balancing lightness and a solid in-hand feel.

In terms of build quality, the Pixel 7a features a Gorilla Glass 3 front, an aluminum frame, and a plastic back, creating a harmonious blend of durability and style. It also sports an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, providing some peace of mind against accidental exposure to water and dust.

Display

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.8%. The display supports HDR and has a refresh rate of 90Hz, ensuring vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.

The resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, resulting in a sharp display with a pixel density of around 429 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports an Always-on display feature for quick access to vital information.

Performance

Under the hood, the Pixel 7a runs on Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, which is built on a 5 nm process. The Octa-core CPU and Mali-G710 MP7 GPU ensure smooth performance for everyday tasks and demanding apps alike.

The Pixel 7a comes pre-installed with Android 13, delivering the latest Android features coupled with Google’s unique software experience, and it’ll get Android 14 as soon as it’s available.

Memory & Storage

The Pixel 7a offers a generous 128GB of internal storage, paired with 8GB of RAM. While there’s no option for expandable storage, the given storage should be more than adequate for most users’ apps, photos, and files.

Camera

The camera is one of the standout features of the Pixel 7a. It boasts a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 64 MP wide sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor. This camera setup, combined with Google’s renowned image processing, is capable of capturing detailed and vibrant photos in a wide range of scenarios.

On the front, there’s a 13 MP ultrawide sensor for selfies. Both the main and the selfie cameras support 4K video recording, enabling high-quality video capture.

Google Pixel Fold

Unfolded : 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8 mm

: Folded: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm

Google has finally dipped its toes into the foldable smartphone market with the release of the Google Pixel Fold.

Sporting a sleek design, robust build, and Google’s signature software experience, the Pixel Fold is a bold entrant into the foldable phone territory. Here’s an in-depth look at what the Google Pixel Fold has to offer.

Design & Build

The Google Pixel Fold is a handsome device. Unfolded, it measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8 mm, and when folded, it’s a pocket-friendly 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm. Weighing in at 283 grams, the Pixel Fold is substantial without feeling overly bulky.

The build quality is premium, with a Gorilla Glass Victus front when folded, a plastic front when unfolded, a Gorilla Glass Victus back, and an aluminum frame, offering a blend of durability and elegance. It’s also IPX8 water-resistant, adding an extra layer of protection against accidental spills or splashes.

Display

The Google Pixel Fold is all about its display. The main foldable OLED screen is a substantial 7.6 inches with an 82.7% screen-to-body ratio. This display runs at a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports HDR10+, offering vibrant colors and smooth scrolling. It has a resolution of 1840 x 2208 pixels, providing sharp visuals at around 378 pixels per inch.

When folded, the Pixel Fold offers a 5.8-inch OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2092 pixels. This secondary display is perfect for quick interactions when you don’t want to unfold the device.

Performance

Under the hood, the Pixel Fold is powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset, built on a 5 nm process. It’s an Octa-core CPU with a Mali-G710 MP7 GPU, ensuring top-tier performance for all your multitasking needs.

The Pixel Fold runs on Android 13, offering the latest Android features and Google’s unique software enhancements.

Memory & Storage

The Pixel Fold does not support expandable storage but offers two storage options – a 256GB model with 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB model also with 12GB of RAM. These configurations should provide plenty of space for your apps, photos, and files, along with smooth performance for running demanding apps and games.

Camera

The Pixel Fold comes equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. It has a 48 MP wide sensor, a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.8 MP ultrawide sensor. This versatile camera system is capable of capturing detailed and vibrant photos in various scenarios.

For selfies, there’s an 8 MP wide sensor on the inside and a 9.5 MP wide cover camera on the outside. Both the main and selfie cameras support 4K video recording at 30/60 fps.

Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7 Dimensions: 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7

Pixel 7 Pro Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9

Google’s 2022 Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are not only the best phones the company has ever produced but, more importantly, they are the smartest as well, and this is all down to Google’s investment into machine learning – what you and I might call artificial intelligence (AI).

Google knows that in order to make the “best” phone possible, you need more than just specs and hardware. These things are important, necessary even but they’re now just par for the course. Google wants to make its phones not only more powerful, but also smarter thanks to Google’s new Tensor CPU.

Another key point about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is their price. Both phones massively undercut both Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones. The Pixel 7 Pro – the flagship model – costs the same as Apple’s entry-level iPhone 14 Plus, for instance, and that is significant.

If you’re struggling to decide which phone is the best option for you, out of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, here’s a quick breakdown of the main differences between the two phones:

The Pixel 7 starts at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts from $899

The Pixel 7 Pro has a third 48MP Telephoto Camera

The Pixel 7 Pro has a higher resolution (QHD+) display with a higher refresh rate (120Hz vs 90Hz)

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with more storage (up to 512GB) and more RAM (12GB)

The Pixel 7 Pro is also bigger and runs a larger, 5000mAh battery

Interested in what Google has in store for us in 2023? Check out our guide to the Google Pixel 8 to see what’s happening with Google’s next line of Pixel phones.

Pixel 5 Size & Dimensions The Pixel 5 measures in at 144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm and it uses a 6in OLED display. The design of the phone is smart and understated. I’m a big fan too, having used one as my daily driver since it got a release date. Pin Google eschewed expensive CPUs for the Pixel 5 in order to keep the price down. The camera tech, however, was still very impressive – although the Pixel 6’s looks to up the ante considerably. With respect to performance and battery life, the Pixel 5 has been one of the most consistent and reliable phones I have ever used. It is easily the best Pixel phone Google has released to date. And this makes me very hopeful about the Pixel 6, a phone which should be utterly stunning once it arrives later this year.

Pixel 4a Size & Dimensions Google Pixel 4a, announced on 3rd August 2020, is Google’s latest phone release. The phone has a power-efficient OLED capacitive touchscreen display with 16M colors, 5.8 inches screen size, and a high display resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. Pin The device features an Octa-core processor made of 2 Kryo 470 Gold at 2.2GHz each, and 6 Kryo 470 Silver at 1.8GHz each, with an Adreno 628 GPU. Hence, it handles gaming and other demanding tasks easily, and it is powered by a Li-Po 3140 mAh, non-removable battery.

Google Pixel 4 XL Size & Dimensions Google Pixel 4XL was announced on 15th October 2019. The device remains one of Google’s best-selling device. Pixel 4XL comes in 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm dimension with a P-OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, a screen size of 6.3, and a higher display resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. Pin Additionally, the Google Pixel 4XL device features an Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) processor, an Adreno 640 GPU for the smoothest gaming experience, a non-expandable ROM of 128GB, and 6GB of RAM, a 16MP dual back camera, and powered by a 3,700mAh Li-Po battery. This device has a price tag of $607.07.

Google Pixel 4 Size & Dimensions Google Pixel 4 was announced on 15th October 2019. The device comes in a 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm dimension, with a power-efficient P-OLED capacitive touchscreen display of 16M colors for a brighter and more realistic color display, a high display resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, a screen size of 5.7 inches, a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Pin Also, it features an Octa-core processor made of 1 Kryo 485 at 2.84GHz, 3 Kryo 485 processors at 2.42GHz each, and 4 Kryo 485 at 1.78GHz, with an Adreno 640 GPU. Hence, it handles gaming and other demanding tasks easily, and it is powered by a Li-Po 2800 mAh, non-removable battery. The Google Pixel 4 phone comes with a price tag of $489.99

Google Pixel 3a XL Size & Dimensions Google Pixel 3a XL was released in May 2019, five months earlier than Google Pixel 4. The device features a 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm dimension with an OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, a screen size of 6.0 inches, and a high display resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels with an 18:9 aspect ratio for a more interactive experience. Pin It is powered by an Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) processor, an Adreno 615, with a non-expandable ROM of 64GB, and 4GB of RAM, a 12MP dual back camera, and powered by a 3,700mAh Li-Po battery. The device has a price tag of $289.99.

Google Pixel 3a Size & Dimensions Google Pixel 3a was released the same day with Google Pixel 3a XL, but both devices have slightly different specs, and Pixel 3a comes with a price tag of $339, a somewhat higher price than Pixel 3a XL. Pin The device has a smaller dimension of 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm compared with Pixel 3a XL; however, it uses the same OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, but with a higher display resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels, a screen size of 5.6 inches, and a higher aspect ratio of 18.5:9. While comparing both 3a and 3a XL, they have the same Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) processor Adreno 615 GPU. However, Pixel 3a comes with a non-expandable ROM of 64GB and 4GB of RAM, a 12MP dual back camera, and powered by a 3,000mAh Li-Po battery, a lesser battery power than the Pixel 3a XL.

Google Pixel 3 XL and Google Pixel 3 Size & Dimensions Both devices were released simultaneously in 2018, but both are slightly different in dimension, screen resolution, battery capacity, and price tags. The Pixel 3XL has a 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm dimension, a P-OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, a screen size of 5.5 inches, and a 1440 x 2960 pixels display resolution with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Pin Pixel 3a has a similar OLED screen, but with a lower display resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, a bigger screen size of 6.3 inches, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. In terms of battery size, Pixel 3XL comes packed with a 3,430mAh battery power, while Pixel 3 is packed with a lesser battery power of 2,915mAh. Both devices are powered by the same Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) processor, and the same Adreno 630 GPU, and are adorned with the same 12MP rear camera type.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL Size & Dimensions Google Pixel 2 and its variant Pixel 2 XL were released at the same time in October 2017. However, both devices differ in screen size, dimension, display type and resolution, and battery capacity. Pixel 2 has a smaller dimension of 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm, while its XL variant has a larger dimension of 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm. Pin Also, both devices feature different display technology. Pixel 2 uses an AMOLED screen display technology with 16M color and a screen size of 5.0 inches. Its XL variant features a P-OLED screen with 16M colors, a screen size of 6.0 inches, a higher resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Although the same type of octa-core processor powers both devices, they feature a wide disparity in price tag with Pixel 2 obtainable for $189.99. Its variant is available at a higher price tag of $254. This price discrepancy is accountable for XL’s higher battery capacity and more advanced display technology.

Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL Size & Dimensions Both Pixel and Pixel XL were Google’s first Pixel A-series. Google Pixel XL has a larger dimension of 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm, an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors, a 5.5 inches screen size, and 1440 x 2560 pixels display resolution, with a 16:9 aspect ratio. At $99.99, the device features a battery capacity of 3,450mAh. Google Pixel has smaller dimensions of 143.8 x 69.5 x 8.5 mm, an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, 5.0 inches screen size, and a display resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels, the same aspect ratio with its XL variant. Both devices feature the same type of CPU Octa-core processor (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo), Adreno 530 GPU, similar storage, and similar camera features. Google Pixel C Size & Dimensions Google Pixel C is Google’s only tablet released since 2015. The device features similar dimensions with Apple’s iPad at 242 x 179 x 7 mm dimensions. The device uses an LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors, a gigantic screen size of 10.2inches, and a display resolution of 2560 X 1800 pixels. Other features and specifications are an 8MP back camera, 3GB RAM, 32/64GB ROM, and a high-capacity Li-Po battery of 9240mAh, the highest in Google’s Pixel series.