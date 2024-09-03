Getting Started with PUBG on Android & iPhone: Beginner’s Guide

So, you’ve heard the buzz about PUBG Mobile and want to jump into the action, eh? Here’s how to get started on iPhone and Android…

PUBG Mobile has taken the world by storm, and it’s no surprise that players across the UK are joining the battle royale madness.

Let's break down how you can get started with PUBG on your mobile device.

How To Setup PUBG On Android & iPhone Pin Step 1: Download and Install the Game First things first, you need to get PUBG Mobile onto your device. Head over to the App Store (for iOS users) or the Google Play Store (for Android users) and search for “PUBG Mobile.” Once you’ve found it, simply tap “Install.” The game is free to download, but be warned, it’s a hefty one, so make sure you’ve got enough storage and a decent Wi-Fi connection to avoid those dreaded data charges. Pro Tip: If you’re serious about winning, make sure your phone has a good processor and enough RAM. PUBG Mobile is graphics-intensive, and you don’t want to be caught lagging in the middle of a firefight! Remember, the lag is the enemy, not the other players! Step 2: Setting Up Your Account Once the game is installed, open it up and you’ll be prompted to log in. You can use your Facebook, Twitter, or Google account for easy access, or just play as a guest if you’re just dipping your toes in. However, we recommend linking your account to social media so you can keep your progress saved and show off those sweet chicken dinners to your mates. Step 3: Choose Your Game Mode PUBG Mobile offers several game modes, including Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. If you’re new, start with Classic mode, which is the traditional battle royale experience. You’ll be dropped onto an island with 99 other players, and the last person (or team) standing wins. Arcade and EvoGround offer faster-paced games and unique challenges, perfect for when you want to mix things up. Pro Tip: Play a few Arcade games to get a feel for the controls and gameplay. It’s a great way to warm up without the pressure of a full-blown battle royale. Think of it as a training ground before you dive into the big leagues.

Step 4: Familiarize Yourself with Controls and Settings

Before you rush into battle, take a moment to adjust the controls to your liking. PUBG Mobile offers customizable control layouts, allowing you to position buttons wherever they feel most comfortable. Head to the Settings menu and experiment with the sensitivity settings for aim and movement.

Also, consider turning on Auto-Pickup and Auto-Open Doors in the settings to make looting and navigating smoother. Trust me, in the heat of battle, these small tweaks can make all the difference.

Pro Tip: Enable Gyroscope controls if your device supports it. It allows for more precise aiming by tilting your phone, giving you an edge in those crucial firefights.

Step 5: Start Playing and Get That Chicken Dinner!

Now that you’re all set, it’s time to jump into a match. Remember, strategy is key. Drop into less populated areas to gather gear without immediate confrontation.

Once you’re kitted out, move towards the safe zone, keeping an eye out for enemies and using cover to your advantage.

And remember, patience is a virtue—sometimes it’s better to wait and let others fight it out before making your move.

Pro Tip: Communication is crucial in squad games. Use voice chat to coordinate with your team, call out enemy locations, and plan your next move.

PUBG is popular for a reason. It's a lot of fun.