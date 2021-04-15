How To Enable Facebook Dark Mode (Android, iOS & Desktop)

Facebook Dark Mode is now a thing on desktop and mobile, so if you use Facebook, you’ll probably want to know how to enable its Dark Mode feature…

Dark Mode is a new and popular way to view websites and applications. Said to be easier on the eye, Dark Mode is now used natively in both iOS and Android.

But if you’re interested in switching Dark Mode on in Facebook, or your Facebook app, either on your phone or desktop computer, is currently not using Dark Mode, you’ll need to learn how to switch it on.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to enable Dark Mode in Facebook on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Enable Facebook Dark Mode Android

As with most things in life, Android is a bit behind the curve when it comes to Dark Mode for Facebook. Currently, Dark Mode for Facebook on Android is only available in beta builds of the Facebook app.

How do you become a Facebook app beta user? Simple: just go to this page and register. Once you’ve done that you’ll be able to enable Dark Mode for Facebook inside the Android Facebook app.

Follow These Steps To Turn on Facebook Dark Mode in Android App:

Open Facebook App

Go to Settings > Settings & Privacy

Scroll Down, You Should See An Option For Dark Mode

Click Dark Mode and Toggle it On

As noted above: Dark Mode for Facebook on Android is only available in beta builds of the Facebook Android app. If you do not have a beta build of the Facebook Android app on your phone, you will not see this option.

Dark Mode for Facebook’s Android app is slowly rolling out now – although it is super slow. Dark Mode for Facebook on Android should arrive for everybody during 2021.

If you cannot wait that long, download the beta version of Facebook’s Android app instead – this will have Dark Mode built in.

Enable Facebook Dark Mode iOS – iPhone, iPad, iPod

On iPhone, enabling Facebook’s Dark Mode is the complete opposite – Dark Mode can be enabled on your iPhone app with just a couple of clicks.

To do this, open your iPhone’s Facebook app > Settings > Settings & Privacy > Dark Mode > Toggle Dark Mode ON.

Save

And that’s it, you’re now running Facebook in Dark Mode on iPhone. Simple, right?

Please note: the above method works for ALL iOS devices, including iPad and iPods. Just follow the steps and you’ll have Dark Mode up and running.

Enable Facebook Dark Mode on Mac & Windows PCs

Facebook is predominantly a web app, so the web-based version of Facebook tends to get new features ahead of the Android or iPhone app versions. And Dark Mode for Facebook is no exception.

Enabling Dark Mode for Facebook on Mac and PC works exactly the same. All you have to do is go to Facebook > click the downward pointing arrow in far right corner > Settings > Enable Dark Mode

This will switch the browser version of Facebook into Dark Mode. Switching to Dark Mode for the browser-based version of Facebook will change ALL of Facebook’s apps and functionality, including Facebook Messenger too.

This means, once you’ve toggled Facebook to Dark Mode in your browser, all of its apps will now appear in Dark Mode configuration – from Messenger to Facebook apps and games.

If you’re using Google’s Chrome browser, and you’re familiar with Chrome Flags, you can use this flag (chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark) to force all sites you visit, including Facebook, to show in Dark Mode.

What About Facebook Messenger Dark Mode on iPhone & Android?

Because Facebook for Android and iOS is NOT a web application, it is a native app designed specifically for either iOS or Android, you have different feature-sets on each version of the app.

Save

For the most part, the Facebook app for iPhone is the most complete and up to date version. The Android Facebook app is fine, but it does lack some of the features you get on iPhone.

The most notable of which is the ability to switch Facebook Messenger to Dark Mode.

Enable Facebook Messenger Dark Mode on iPhone

In iPhone, switching Facebook Messenger to Dark Mode is as easy as opening Facebook Messenger > Clicking on Your Profile Picture > And Then Toggling Dark Mode on.

Enable Facebook Messenger Dark Mode on Android

On Android, it is much the same. Just open Facebook Messenger > Click on Your Profile Picture > And Then Toggle Dark Mode on.

Your Messenger app will now display everything in black, including all of your threads, emoji drawers, and search functions.

I Can’t See Dark Mode Option in Facebook

If you’ve followed the steps outlined above and you cannot see a Dark Mode optin inside your Facebook app’s settings, it means the version of the app you’re currently using does not support Dark Mode.

If you’re on iPhone, make sure you’re using the latest version of Facebook. You can do this by going into the App Store > Tap on Your Profile Icon > View All Updates > If Facebook Needs Updating, Click Update.

This should bring Dark Mode to the Facebook App on iPhone.

If you’re on Android, Dark Mode does not yet work natively inside the application. It is said to be coming, and some users have access to it, but the rollout is painfully slow at the moment.

The only sure-fire way to get Dark Mode inside the Android Facebook app is to download the beta version of the application – you can do that here.

But remember: it is a beta version, so there might be bugs and issues. For this reason, my advice would be to just wait for Facebook to officially roll it out.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE