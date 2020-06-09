DuckDuckGo Download (How To Get It On Your Phone & PC)

DuckDuckGo is a search engine. But unlike Google, it champions privacy and does not mine your data for the purposes of increasing its advertising revenue.

After plenty of privacy scares, and the revelation that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t actually private at all, DuckDuckGo has enjoyed a surge in popularity.

I use DuckDuckGo on my Android phone and on my PC. I still use Google as well, but I am now 100% DuckDuckGo converted on my mobile devices.

The search, in my experience, is just as good with detailed results from top websites and stores. Basically, you always find what you’re looking for.

The main reason I use DuckDuckGo, however, is simple: it’s private – no one is using my data to try and sell me crap I don’t need.

How To Download DuckDuckGo on Android

Downloading DuckDuckGo is simple; it’s an application, so all you have to do is go to the Google Play Store, search for it, and download DuckDuckGo.

That’s it.

Once you have it installed on your phone, you use it just as you would Chrome.

How To Download DuckDuckGo on iPhone

DuckDuckGo works more or less the same on iPhone too; simply go to the App Store, search DuckDuckGo, and download the application.

Once installed, it’ll appear on your home screen and you can use it just as you would Safari or Chrome.

DuckDuckGo For Mac and PC

If you want DuckDuckGo on your Mac or PC, simply visit the company’s official site and download it.

What Is DuckDuckGo?

Like Safari and Chrome, DuckDuckGo is a web browser. It has its own search engine too. But unlike Google and Safari, it doesn’t track you or store any data.

If you want 100% anonymous browsing and zero tracking of cookies, DuckDuckGo is the only game in town right now.

The browser works on all platforms (mobile and desktop) and is fast and reliable. The search results are very good too; I use it exclusively on my Android phone and I haven’t had any issues whatsoever.

If you value privacy and want your data to remain secure and anonymous, DuckDuckGo is the browser you should be using. It is a brilliant piece of software that, sadly, far too few people know about.

The Four MAJOR Benefits of DuckDuckGo

There are many benefits to using DuckDuckGo. But as I see it, the three main benefits of DuckDuckGo are as follows:

Privacy – DuckDuckGo forces sites to use encryption, so all your data when you’re browsing the web is kept secure

– DuckDuckGo forces sites to use encryption, so all your data when you’re browsing the web is kept secure Ad Blocking Technology – DuckDuckGo blocks ads. Ads are annoying, so this awesome.

– DuckDuckGo blocks ads. Ads are annoying, so this awesome. Private Search History – DuckDuckGo doesn’t store your search history, it’s true incognito browsing, and you can also delete past sessions at the push of a button.

– DuckDuckGo doesn’t store your search history, it’s true incognito browsing, and you can also delete past sessions at the push of a button. Ad Trackers – Advert retargeting is where adverts follow you all around the internet. DuckDuckGo doesn’t allow this, so you can browse the web without being chased by ads for rubbish you don’t want.

Best of All?

You can still use Chrome and Safari. You don’t have to 100% commit to DuckDuckGo; just give it a try and see what you think.

I much prefer it to Chrome and Safari on my mobile devices. Plus, it’s 100% free.