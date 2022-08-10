Can Tidal Import My Spotify Playlist? + How-To Guide

Switching audio streaming services from Spotify to Tidal? You’ll be interested to find out whether or not it’s possible to transfer your carefully crafted playlists directly from one platform to another…

While Spotify is an excellent music streaming service, offering over 70 million songs on its easy-to-use platform, everybody has their preferences.

Tidal is also an excellent choice, and if you’ve decided to make a switch across to it from Spotify you’ll be wanting to know exactly how easy that switch is going to be, as well as the features and experience you can expect from your new musical home.

One of your biggest concerns will likely be having to recreate all of the playlists you’ve made on Spotify, and whether or not there is an easy way to do this.

Well, you’re in luck!

Can I Transfer My Spotify Playlist To Tidal?

By using a free third-party service like Tune My Music or Soundiiz, you can transfer your playlists to Tidal from Spotify – or vice versa – in almost no time at all.

These services are very easy to use and allow you to import any playlist you’ve made on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, iTunes and Soundcloud to any of the alternative services.

So, if you were holding off making the switch because you were overwhelmed by the prospect of having to rebuild your 2,000-song strong Hapnogogic Pop playlist on your new platform, you can now rest assured knowing this process will be a breeze.

What Is Tune My Music?

Through the use of Tune My Music, you are able to move your whole music collection from one music streaming service to another in a quick and easy way.

It is compatible with a variety of services, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and plenty of others.

Moving your whole music library from one music provider to another is always a hassle since you have to move all of your music manually. Moving your music manually is a hassle because you have to move your entire music library.

The solution to your dilemma is found in TuneMyMusic, which enables you to move large music collections from one location to another.

How To Use Tune My Music

Tune My Music is as simple to use as one could hope for – just follow the instructions listed below once you’ve visited tunemymusic.com.

Launch Tune My Music in your web browser, and when it has loaded, click the “Let’s Start” button. On the box that asks you to “Select the Source”, select Spotify. Authorise Tune My Music to access your Spotify account by clicking the “Agree” button once you have logged in (if prompted to do so). Click Load from your Spotify account to move all of your playlists to Tidal, which you undoubtedly want to do. A list of your Spotify material, including a list of your playlists and a list of your favourite songs and artists, should appear. Tidal should now be chosen by clicking the “Select Destination” button. Authorise Tune My Music to access your Tidal account. After going over the list of songs that will be moved, choose “Start Moving My Music” to get the process started. When you get the notification from Tune My Music, the process will be complete.

What Is Soundiiz?

Soundiiz is a website that functions similarly to Tune My Music and provides users with access to over 50 different music streams.

In addition, the user interface of the website is quite uncomplicated and straightforward to access.

The Soundiiz website is available without charge, however, users are only allowed to upload a maximum of 200 songs at once. In addition, it does not support all applications, and the full list of such applications may be seen on the website. Some of the streaming services, like Amazon Music for instance, only permit transfers away from the app rather than in the other direction.

Both the Premium and the Creator plans come with additional features that may be purchased on a month-to-month or yearly basis.

How To Use Soundiiz

The homepage of the Soundiiz website, which details everything you can do with the service, will welcome you when you first arrive.

You will need to create an account in order to get started, but don’t worry – the basic Soundiiz account is cost-free, and you won’t be charged until you choose the Premium plan.

You may opt to join up using any of your current Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, or Spotify accounts by first clicking the “Start now” button on the site.

You may scroll down a little and click on “Sign up” to make a new Soundiiz account if you don’t have any of these or just don’t want to connect Soundiiz to any of them.

On the left sidebar, look for the Spotify symbol. Log into your Spotify account by clicking the link that says “Connect.” Once again, click the Spotify icon to get a list of all your Spotify playlists that Soundiiz has compiled for you. Follow the same steps you did for Spotify, but use Tidal instead. A new window will appear after selecting “Transfer” from the left-side menu on the dashboard. You’ll be asked to choose your source platform after clicking “Playlists,” which is of course Spotify. Check the box next to the playlist you want, then click “Confirm and proceed.” Click “Save settings” after making any necessary adjustments. Verify that the music you want is there, then click “Confirm.” Select Tidal as your final destination.

Each of these applications will notify you if there are any songs that aren’t accessible, but they have also been known to incorrectly match songs, particularly when it comes to covers and remixes.

Make sure everything is correct and that you didn’t miss any of your favourite music by taking your time and keeping an eye out while you finalise your transfers.

