Can Tidal Connect To Alexa? + How To Set Up

Tidal has established itself as one of the top music streaming services in the world, with a slew of great features – is Alexa compatibility one of them? Let’s have a look…

The majority of well-known music streaming services have a lot of similarities. Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube Music all provide identical music and quality options; the only difference is which platform you want.

Tidal, on the other hand, defies expectations. In contrast to the major names, the business structure prioritises the artists having greater influence over the platform and delivering higher-quality audio. We have all of the information you need to evaluate whether this service is good for you.

Tidal is a digital music subscription service featuring a repertoire comparable to Spotify’s, but with numerous exclusives, notably from the shareholder artists like Rihanna, Jay-Z, Deadmau5, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Beyoncé.

Tidal has a vast range of great features, as you’d imagine from a service that puts up a good fight against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, but is Alexa compatibility one of them?

Is Tidal Compatible With Alexa?

Making use of ‘Music Skill API’, a service included in Alexa, Tidal is fully compatible with the Amazon home assistant, allowing Tidal users that have an Amazon Echo to control their music with their voice.

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, is adept at assisting you with a variety of tasks through voice control, including playing songs from a variety of sources on your Amazon Echo device, including Tidal, Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

It’s even possible to play files in “High Streaming Quality”, as long as you have a premium membership. If not, you’ll get the standard mp3 audio quality that you’re paying for.

How To Link Tidal Premium To Alexa

If you want to connect your Tidal Premium account to Alexa, it’s a fairly straightforward procedure.

Here’s what you need to do:

Download and install Tidal on your smartphone or tablet if you have not already, and launch it on whichever device you prefer to use. Navigate to ‘Settings’ and then ‘Music’. Click ‘Link New Service’, then select Tidal when it appears on the list. Select ‘Enable To Use’ to connect your Tidal account to Alexa.

Once Alexa and Tidal have connected, you may use voice commands to play your favourite Tidal songs and playlists. Utter “Alexa, play Never Gonna Give You Up”, for example, and then sit back and relax.

How To Link Tidal To Alexa Without Premium

If you don’t have Tidal Premium, there is technically still an unofficial way of linking a standard Tidal account to your Alexa device – and it’s another pretty simple process.

You may use Bluetooth to stream Tidal music from your phone or tablet to your Amazon Echo device. To do so, you’ll need to first download your Tidal music to your computer, which is difficult due to the copy technology protection placed on every Tidal music.

As a result, we’d like to introduce you to the new AudKit Tidal Music Converter. AudKit is built with cutting-edge technology to enable Tidal users to get beyond the service’s download limits, making it easier to download Tidal music. With the App, you can download and convert Tidal music to more playable audio formats on most portable devices quickly and easily.

AudKit Tidal Music Converter can convert Tidal tracks to MP3 as well as lossless audio options, work at a 5x conversion speed for Tidal, support batch downloading and keep 100% of both the audio quality and the metadata so that your device understands it.

Once downloaded directly from their site, here’s how to use it:

After installing AudKit on your computer, login into your Tidal account and choose the music you want to download. Select “Share”, then “Copy Track Link” from the dialogue box when you right-click on the music. Then, on AudKit’s UI, paste the URL link and click the “+” symbol to load the music. To reach the “Preferences” option, click the top right-hand menu button. Here, you may select your chosen audio output and change a few simple audio characteristics like audio channel, sampling rate, and bit rate for better audio quality. To begin the conversion and download procedure, choose “Conversion.” A red tip will show up on the “Converted” icon once this step is done. To find the Tidal tracks that you’ve downloaded, simply click on this icon.

How To Subscribe To Tidal Premium

Streaming has seized the entertainment industry, and music is one of the clearest instances of a growing streaming sector. Tidal is a significant music streaming service that distinguishes itself by emphasising great audio quality, unique content, and artist ownership.

If the ability to link Tidal Premium was the aspect that stood between you and getting Tidal Premium, then you may now be interested in subscribing to the service.

Here’s how to subscribe to Tidal Premium:

Either download the Tidal application on your smartphone or tablet or visit the Tidal website. Click ‘Create Account’, and use your preferred credentials to register. Signing up through Facebook is an alternative option. Choose the plan you’d like to utilise during your free trial. Tidal includes Premium and HiFi subscription tiers, as well as family and discount memberships. Fill in your payment details to complete your membership. You may pay with a credit card or a PayPal account, and you won’t be charged until the end of your 30-day free trial.

After you’ve downloaded, installed, and subscribed to Tidal, you can use your voice to search for and manage your music by linking your Tidal account to your Alexa-controlled device.

If you’ve yet to buy an Alexa supported device, we recommend the Amazon Echo Dot. The spheroidal speaker costs $100, which is more costly than the $50 fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot. However, the improvements in sound quality and some fascinating smart home capabilities make the extra cost worthwhile in the long run.

