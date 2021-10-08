Are you a fan of Disney movies? Curious if it’s possible to cast Disney Plus on TV? Can Disney Plus Cast? Read further…

Disney Plus is a popular streaming provider with tons of movies and TV shows in its collection. Since the start of Disney + in 2019, there’s always high-quality content available to watch on the channel. So, why settle for less in streaming on small screen devices that can limit your viewing experience?

With the tips below, you can figure out how to cast Disney Plus on your TV. Can Disney Plus be mirrored on TV? Here’s everything to know…

Can Disney Plus Cast On TV?

It’s possible to cast Disney Plus on smart TVs. Also, the new streaming platform of Disney Plus is compatible with modern devices like smart TVs that support the native release of the Disney Plus app. Meaning that you can easily install the Disney Plus app directly on your smart TV without casting from other devices.

Can Disney Plus Cast On TV With Chromecast?

Save

Casting Disney Plus on your TV will help you avoid the clutter of cables. You can cast Disney Plus from your phone, tablet, or computer to your television through Chromecast.

Here’s a step on how to cast Disney Plus on TV using Chromecast:

Step up your Chromecast and make sure that both the TV, phone, or tablet are on the same network. Open the Disney + App on your mobile phone or tablet and locate the cast icon on the home screen. A pop-up should be open, showing the devices available. Connect to your TV by selecting its name from the available list of Chromecast devices. Select the movie or TV show you want to watch on your TV. The option of casting to the Chromecast device (your TV) will appear. No matter what you play on the Disney Plus app now, it will appear on your TV.

Disney Plus supports all generations of Chromecast. The Chromecast Ultra is suitable for 4k streaming and it also supports Dolby’s vision. So, to get the best viewing experience when mirroring Disney plus on your TV, Chromecast is a perfect choice!

What Device is Compatible With Chromecast?

Chromecast works on mobile and desktop devices. So, you can use Chromecast to mirror Disney Plus on TV from mobile phones and tablets. You can use Chromecast on any Android running Android 6.0 or higher operating system or an iPhone running iOS 12.0 or later version.

To use Chromecast on the computer, you will need to connect through the Google Chrome browser.

How to Fix Disney Plus Unable to Cast to TV

Even though it’s possible to cast Disney Plus on TV, lots of people are still experiencing issues. Below are some factors that limit you from mirroring Disney Plus on TV along with the solutions to fix it.

Here’s the right way to fix it…

Restart your devices.

Evaluate your network connection and ensure both devices are connected.

If you are using a computer, update your sound, network, video, and drivers.

Ensure that there’s no firewall blocking an incoming connection on your TV. You can check your TV firewall setting from System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Firewall.

Check and update the software of your TV before trying again.

Always update your device software to the latest version to enjoy a quality viewing experience. Trying the above steps will fix the error you are facing when casting Disney Plus on your TV. However, if the issue persists, it might be a hardware problem.

Disney Plus is the home of engaging movies from Marvel and other big entertainment studios. It’s the go-to watch entertainment channel for people globally. Want to get the best viewing experience? Start today by casting Disney Plus on your TV!

Save Stephen is a professional tech and lifestyle blogger. He’s been covering tech and lifestyle news for over 10 years.