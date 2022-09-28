Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Battery Life – Just As Expected!

When we’re on the move, we want to be sure that our wireless tech isn’t going to drain out. Can we trust the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 to keep us strutting along? Let’s take a look…

We’ve long been big fans of Bowers & Wilkins. They do a fantastic job of fusing contemporary design with top-notch audio quality.

They’re not cheap, but you truly get what you pay for.

Wireless headphones are getting more popular. They’ve been around for a while now, but it seems like the release of Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds gave the industry the competitive push it needed to make this technology worthwhile.

We consider a number of factors when evaluating wireless headphones and wireless earbuds, including sound quality, build quality and comfort, the existence of active noise cancellation, affordability, and battery life.

In this article, we’re going to start with the latter. Battery life is a very important element to consider when we’re buying wireless headphones. A short battery life is no good at all when we’re listening to media on the move and therefore it should never be tolerated.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Battery Life

According to Bowers & Wilkins, the headphones have a 30-hour battery life when the noise-cancelling feature is turned on, and a 15-minute recharge adds another seven hours of listening time.

30 hours isn’t the best, but it’s certainly decent, and when we add sound quality, build quality and comfort – which we’ll talk about later – into the equation, it’s actually pretty impressive.

Think about it; 30 hours is 6 hours of listening time each day Monday to Friday, so if you’re using the Bowers & Wilkins px7 S2 wireless headphones during your work commute, you’d only need a single charge each week even if your commute is three hours each way!

Does The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Have ANC?

The Bowers & Wilkins px7 S2 wireless headphones do offer active noise cancellation – and they do it very well.

On the left earcup, much as in earlier generations, there is a quick-action button that can be assigned in the app to activate the voice assistant in addition to switching between the three noise cancelling modes of on, passthrough, and off.

Six microphones are used by B&W’s enhanced ANC technology, two of which evaluate each drive unit’s output, two of which respond to background noise from the outside environment, and two of which work to improve speech clarity while dampening background noise.

Across all settings, the Px7 S2 delivered a good noise-cancelling performance that was consistent and little coloured by sound. Higher frequencies have little chance of being heard since low droning sounds are effectively eliminated.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Price

The Px7 S2, which retails for $399 or £379, has historically occupied what was formerly thought of as the top rung for most consumer headphones. They know their place and they own it.

This price sits well above the cost of the AirPods and Galaxy Buds and costs astronomically higher than the budget competitors, but even some brands that previously sat beneath B&W, like Sony and Sennheiser, are starting to reach this price tag.

This makes the decision easy for us.

Is The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Worth The Money

The fact is, even though these headphones are expensive, we have no trouble endorsing them and saying that they are well worth the price.

To demonstrate this, let’s look at some additional specifics, such as the design and sound quality:

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Sound Quality

The sound quality of the Px7 S2 is the primary selling point of the device, which is something we’re always relieved to communicate, especially when comfort and design are so prominent as well.

The marketing and branding for Bowers & Wilkins have centred around the promise of authenticity and adhering to creative intent. The concept behind this is that you are hearing the music as it was meant to be heard.

A new Bio Cellulose 40mm driver is aimed towards the ears to give a broad soundstage and convincing stereo picture, which assists in the process of achieving this level of accuracy.

The new driver configuration features a total harmonic distortion that is 0.1% lower than the previous one, which results in better clarity, sharpness, and resolution in comparison to the PX7.

The Px7 S2 provides a creamy sound without much bulk at the low end, paired with an expressive shine at the top end of the frequency spectrum. This is quite similar to the sound that the OG PX7 produces.

The representation has some weight to it, with a field that is portrayed in broad terms and a stereo picture that is presented cleanly. When the situation calls for it, the low-end has a satisfying amount of both kick and substance.

The soundstage that is being portrayed is rather roomy in terms of its characteristics; there is sufficient space for instruments and vocals to coexist in the same space without the risk of bottlenecking or distortion.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Build Quality

The PX7 S2 are undoubtedly not lacking in terms of flair. Although the design is almost identical to that of the original PX7, it has been somewhat trimmed down to achieve an overall weight of just over 300g.

The memory foam lining the ear cushions is pliable enough to avoid any pain during extended listening periods, ensuring that they feel unnoticeable on your head. It’s convenient because the ballistic nylon and leatherette cushions may be taken off and changed if they get harmed or worn out.

To make the S2 look better, Bowers has also added additional details around the earcups. The blue model we examined has this detailing in gold, while the black and grey ones have it in silver.

On the right earcup are separate volume dials, a play/pause button, and a sliding power button that is also used to activate pairing mode for the S2.

The play/pause button is patterned for easy identification, and the last three buttons are better positioned than they were on the previous PX7. A “Quick Action” button that may be customised in the B&W Music app is located on the left cup.

