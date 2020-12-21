If you have a PAYG SIM from Three, you should definitely check out Three’s add-ons if you want more data for not much money…

Pay as You Go SIM plans (PAYG) are great if you’re on a budget or you don’t use your phone too much. They’re also brilliant if you’ve bought your phone outright or are running an older phone you’ve already paid for.

But if your current PAYG isn’t quite cutting the mustard, and you’re with Three, you can access a whole load of add-ons that’ll make your PAYG plan way more useful, especially if you’re using more data than you initially thought you needed.

Best Three Add-Ons Detailed: Our #1 Picks For Right Now

Not Sure What an “Add on” Is? Here’s A Quick Explanation

What is an add on? At Three, you can add “extras” onto your PAYG account – extras like more data, more minutes, or things like roaming. Add-ons vary in price, depending on what you’re after. But they are all fairly cost-effective, as you can see above in the table.

Best Three Add-On For Data

If you’re running a PAYG SIM from Three, the absolute best add-on you can get right now is the Monthly Boost Unlimited add-on. This add-on will give your truly unlimited data for one month. And it will only cost you £15 a month. That’s great value for money, especially since you can use the data to connect your phone to your PC/Laptop and tablet.

The next best add-on, if you don’t need loads of data, would be Three’s 6GB Monthly Boost Add-On. This add-on costs £8 and will get you an additional 6GB of data per month on top of your PAYG’s existing data allowance. If you’re a light user, 6GB of data (plus your PAYG’s existing data allowance) should be more than enough to get you through a month.

Each of Three’s add-ons will last for one billing month unless otherwise stated. You can choose to keep the add-on in place or just use it for one month. If you’re using the unlimited data add-on, which costs £15, you could use it to test how much data you get through in any given month.

If it is less than 10GB, for instance, you know that you could almost certainly get by with the Three’s 6GB of Monthly Data add-on, as that, combined with your PAYG’s data allowance, should give you around 11GB to 12GB of data per month. And the 6GB add-on is quite a bit cheaper than the £15 unlimited data add-on.

Three Add-On For Calling Aboard

If you have family and friends overseas, Three has a couple of add-ons that will allow you to make international calls from your phone without the MASSIVE costs normally associated with them.

Right now, there are two options for calling aboard add-ons, and they are as follows:

Call Abroad 100 (£5 Per Month) – Get 100 minutes to use for international calls. Renews automatically each month.

Get 100 minutes to use for international calls. Renews automatically each month. Call Abroad Unlimited (£10 Per Month) – Use as many minutes as you need all month long. Renews automatically each month.

If you make a lot of calls aboard, it is probably worth going with the Call Abroad Unlimited plan, as it will give you unlimited calls overseas for just a tenner per month. And that, again, is really good value for money.

How Do I Buy Three Add-Ons?

If you’re on a Pay As You Go plan, you’ll need to make sure you have enough credit in your account to convert it into one of the above-listed add-ons. For instance, if you have £20 credit in your account, you could convert that money into the Unlimited Data add-on and still have £5 leftover.

If you’re a pay monthly customer with Three, the cost of your add-on will simply be added to your bill at the end of the month.

You can buy and activate add-ons inside the My3 app which, if you don’t already have it installed on your phone, can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or the App Store. And the app itself will run even if you don’t have any data left over, so you can always top-up, even if you’re running on fumes.

