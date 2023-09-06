Best Garmin Watch For Runners [2023 Edition]

Pin

Garmin makes excellent smartwatches; they’re accurate, hard-wearing, and they provide REAMS of data. But what is the best Garmin watch for runners? Let’s find out…

Here’s the thing: Garmin watches are NOT cheap. The best Garmin watch, for most people, will simply be too expensive. For this reason, this list of the best Garmin watches has been designed with different budgets in mind – those on a tight budget and those not on a budget.

I have tested and vetted nearly all of Garmin’s watches in the past 24 months, used each of them extensively, got reams of data from Garmin Connect, and even tested their durability in pools, lakes, and even the ocean.

Best Garmin Watch 2023

This article is designed to break Garmin’s myriad watch options into something more digestible, so we’re focussing specifically on Garmin watches designed for running – and certain types of runners.

Why? Because the best watch for the needs and requirements of a beginner runner will be significantly different from someone who has run for years and regularly does ultras or marathons.

If you’re literally just getting started running, you have no clue if you’ll stick with it, so it probably isn’t worth spending $600/£600 on a Garmin Watch. You’d be far better off with one its cheaper models.

Most posts tend to miss this distinction, so we wanted to put things right. As of right now, here’s the best Garmin watches for runners at every level of experience:

Best Garmin Watch – Overview of Our Top Picks

Garmin Forerunner 55

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a well-rounded GPS running watch that caters especially to novice runners. Its slim design and light weight make it comfortable to wear for extended periods, whether you’re hitting the pavement or just going about your daily tasks.

One of the key features of the Forerunner 55 is its comprehensive suite of health and wellness monitoring tools. These include heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and even women’s health tracking features.

The Forerunner 55 goes beyond basic pace and distance tracking, offering advanced running metrics like cadence, stride length, and ground contact time. Its built-in GPS is accurate and responsive, enabling you to map your runs without needing to take your phone with you.

The watch also offers several useful smart features. You can receive smartphone notifications on the watch, control your music, and use it to find your phone if it gets misplaced.

Lastly, with a battery life of up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode, the Forerunner 55 ensures you won’t need to charge it after every run.

Pros Excellent Battery Life : In smartwatch mode, the battery can last up to two weeks and up to 20 hours in GPS mode, making it one of the most power-efficient fitness watches on the market.

: In smartwatch mode, the battery can last up to two weeks and up to 20 hours in GPS mode, making it one of the most power-efficient fitness watches on the market. Lightweight and Comfortable Design : The slim, lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day and during workouts.

: The slim, lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day and during workouts. Advanced Running Metrics : The Forerunner 55 offers advanced running features like cadence, stride length, and ground contact time that you don’t typically find in watches at this price point.

: The Forerunner 55 offers advanced running features like cadence, stride length, and ground contact time that you don’t typically find in watches at this price point. Stress and Sleep Tracking : It includes comprehensive health tracking features such as stress and sleep monitoring which can provide insight into overall health and wellness.

: It includes comprehensive health tracking features such as stress and sleep monitoring which can provide insight into overall health and wellness. Robust GPS Tracking: With its accurate GPS, you can leave your phone at home during runs and still track your route accurately. Cons Limited Smart Features : While the Forerunner 55 does include some smartwatch features, it doesn’t offer as many as some competitors. There’s no mobile payments or music storage, for instance.

: While the Forerunner 55 does include some smartwatch features, it doesn’t offer as many as some competitors. There’s no mobile payments or music storage, for instance. Basic Display : The display is not a full-color touchscreen, which may feel outdated to some users.

: The display is not a full-color touchscreen, which may feel outdated to some users. Limited Customization : The watch faces and display options are somewhat limited, and you can’t add additional apps.

: The watch faces and display options are somewhat limited, and you can’t add additional apps. Lacks advanced recovery metrics : Unlike some of Garmin’s higher-end models, the Forerunner 55 doesn’t offer advanced recovery metrics like Body Battery or training load focus.

: Unlike some of Garmin’s higher-end models, the Forerunner 55 doesn’t offer advanced recovery metrics like Body Battery or training load focus. No Swimming Heart Rate: Although the watch is swim-friendly, it does not support heart rate tracking while swimming.

Garmin Forerunner 255

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a leap forward in the Forerunner series, taking everything you loved about the previous models and enhancing it further. A definitive upgrade from the Forerunner 200 series, the 255 model offers new features and enhanced capabilities that make it a worthy investment for runners and triathletes alike.

Key Features

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is available in two sizes (41mm and 46mm) and offers versions that support music, offering versatility in choice. Equipped with triathlon mode, the 255 automatically adjusts your displays to show you relevant metrics for your activity and keeps track of your transition times.

But the standout feature in this model is the multi-band reception. This cutting-edge addition allows the watch to receive two signals from a satellite simultaneously, filtering out any inaccurate data points. This ensures that the Forerunner 255 tracks your runs with unparalleled precision.

Pros: Versatile Size and Music Options: The availability in two sizes and music supporting versions adds to its usability.

The availability in two sizes and music supporting versions adds to its usability. Triathlon Mode: The inclusion of a triathlon mode with automated transition time tracking makes it highly useful for triathletes.

The inclusion of a triathlon mode with automated transition time tracking makes it highly useful for triathletes. Multi-Band Reception: The ability to receive signals from two satellites simultaneously ensures the highest accuracy in tracking.

The ability to receive signals from two satellites simultaneously ensures the highest accuracy in tracking. Value for Money: Despite the price increase, it still provides the best value considering the enhanced features.

Despite the price increase, it still provides the best value considering the enhanced features. Highly Accurate: The multi-band reception ensures this watch tracks as accurately as any other model available. Cons: Increased Price: The price has increased by $50 compared to the previous models.

The price has increased by $50 compared to the previous models. Limited Design Variations: As with many Garmin watches, design variations and customization are limited.

As with many Garmin watches, design variations and customization are limited. Complex Features: For some users, navigating through the advanced features may be a bit complicated initially.

For some users, navigating through the advanced features may be a bit complicated initially. Battery Life: Battery life may vary greatly based on the usage of the various features.

Battery life may vary greatly based on the usage of the various features. Not Ideal for Casual Users: Given its advanced features, it might be overkill for casual or beginner runners.

Garmin Fenix 7

The Garmin Fenix 7 is the pinnacle of the Garmin watch range, a true companion for the most dedicated athletes, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts. This versatile watch offers a host of features and capabilities, making it one of the most comprehensive fitness tracking tools on the market.

Key Features

The Garmin Fenix 7 comes with multi-sport tracking, covering a wide range of activities from running and swimming to skiing and mountain biking. It also supports satellite navigation, making it an ideal companion for outdoor pursuits and expeditions.

Notably, the Fenix 7 features solar charging technology to extend the battery life, particularly useful for multi-day outdoor adventures. It also offers advanced physiological metrics, including a stress score, body battery, and sleep tracking, giving you a holistic view of your health and wellness.

Pros: Multisport Tracking: Supports a wide range of sports and activities.

Supports a wide range of sports and activities. Satellite Navigation: Essential for outdoor adventures and navigation in unfamiliar terrains.

Essential for outdoor adventures and navigation in unfamiliar terrains. Solar Charging Technology: Provides extended battery life, ideal for multi-day trips.

Provides extended battery life, ideal for multi-day trips. Advanced Physiological Metrics: Offers comprehensive insights into your overall health and wellness.

Offers comprehensive insights into your overall health and wellness. Robust Build: Durable and tough, built to withstand extreme conditions. Cons: Price: One of the pricier models in Garmin’s range, reflecting its high-end features.

One of the pricier models in Garmin’s range, reflecting its high-end features. Complexity: With so many features, it can take some time to learn how to use the watch effectively.

With so many features, it can take some time to learn how to use the watch effectively. Size and Weight: As a robust and feature-packed watch, it’s bulkier and heavier than other models.

As a robust and feature-packed watch, it’s bulkier and heavier than other models. Battery Life: Despite the solar charging feature, high usage of GPS and other features can drain the battery quickly.

Despite the solar charging feature, high usage of GPS and other features can drain the battery quickly. Not Ideal for Casual Users: Given its advanced features and price, it’s targeted more towards dedicated athletes and outdoor enthusiasts than casual users.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

Designed for those who need the most robust and feature-packed device for their outdoor adventures or intense training routines, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar has all the same features as the Fenix 7 just with loads of robustness, making it an ideal choice for trail-running and hiking.

Key Features

The Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar model inherits all the advanced features from the Fenix 7, but introduces several key enhancements. One major addition is the sapphire crystal lens that offers superior scratch resistance and clarity. Another impressive feature is the solar charging, providing an extended battery life – a crucial attribute for prolonged outdoor activities.

Pros: Sapphire Crystal Lens: Ensures superior durability and clear visibility in any condition.

Ensures superior durability and clear visibility in any condition. Solar Charging: Increases battery life, providing assurance for those long endurance runs, hikes or expeditions.

Increases battery life, providing assurance for those long endurance runs, hikes or expeditions. Multisport Tracking: It supports a multitude of sports and activities, from running to climbing, swimming to skiing.

It supports a multitude of sports and activities, from running to climbing, swimming to skiing. Advanced Metrics: Offers comprehensive health insights, including stress score, sleep tracking, and VO2 max estimation.

Offers comprehensive health insights, including stress score, sleep tracking, and VO2 max estimation. Satellite Navigation: Essential for navigating unfamiliar terrains or tracking your progress on long-distance trails. Cons: High Price Point: The inclusion of sapphire crystal and solar technology significantly elevates the cost.

The inclusion of sapphire crystal and solar technology significantly elevates the cost. Complex User Interface: Due to its multitude of features, getting accustomed to the watch’s functions can take time.

Due to its multitude of features, getting accustomed to the watch’s functions can take time. Bulkier Design: The robust build of the watch might be uncomfortable for users with smaller wrists or those seeking a minimalist design.

The robust build of the watch might be uncomfortable for users with smaller wrists or those seeking a minimalist design. Advanced Features Might Be Overkill for Casual Users: This watch is designed for serious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, which might not appeal to casual users.

This watch is designed for serious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, which might not appeal to casual users. Battery Life: Although the solar charging extends battery life, intensive use of GPS and other features can still rapidly drain the battery.

Garmin Forerunner 955

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a premium multisport smartwatch designed for athletes who are serious about their training. With a robust feature set aimed at improving performance and maintaining health, the 955 could be your ultimate fitness companion.

Key Features

The Forerunner 955 has a multitude of advanced features, including multi-GNSS support, enhanced heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox sensor, and body energy monitoring. It’s also built with music storage and streaming capability for your entertainment during workouts.

Pros: Advanced Health Monitoring: The watch keeps track of key health and wellness data such as heart rate, sleep, stress, Pulse Ox, and body energy.

The watch keeps track of key health and wellness data such as heart rate, sleep, stress, Pulse Ox, and body energy. Multi-GNSS Support: It’s capable of tracking more than one global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) for precise location tracking during outdoor activities.

It’s capable of tracking more than one global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) for precise location tracking during outdoor activities. Music Storage and Streaming: This feature allows you to listen to your favorite tracks or podcasts during workouts without the need for a separate device.

This feature allows you to listen to your favorite tracks or podcasts during workouts without the need for a separate device. Rugged and Durable: It’s built to withstand the toughest of workouts, and it’s also water-resistant.

It’s built to withstand the toughest of workouts, and it’s also water-resistant. Long Battery Life: The watch boasts an impressive battery life that can keep up with your active lifestyle. Cons: Premium Price: The Forerunner 955 comes with a high price tag due to its advanced features.

The Forerunner 955 comes with a high price tag due to its advanced features. Complex Features: The watch has many advanced features that could be overwhelming for some users.

The watch has many advanced features that could be overwhelming for some users. Size: The watch may be a bit bulky for individuals with smaller wrists.

The watch may be a bit bulky for individuals with smaller wrists. No Solar Charging: Unlike some of its peers, the Forerunner 955 lacks solar charging capability.

Unlike some of its peers, the Forerunner 955 lacks solar charging capability. Connectivity Issues: Some users have reported issues with syncing and Bluetooth connectivity.

Garmin Epix

The Garmin Epix represents the convergence of style and technological prowess, offering top-of-the-line features in a sleek and fashionable design. If you’re searching for a fitness watch that doesn’t compromise on aesthetics or functionality, the Epix is worth a serious look.

Key Features

The Epix showcases an AMOLED display, providing stunning visuals that are crisp, vibrant, and easy to read in various lighting conditions. Beyond its looks, it packs in numerous health and fitness features, GPS tracking, and smart notifications, providing you a holistic fitness and lifestyle device.

Pros: AMOLED Display: The vibrant, color-rich screen makes reading data and notifications a joy.

The vibrant, color-rich screen makes reading data and notifications a joy. Wide Range of Fitness Features: Tracks everything from your heart rate, stress, sleep, to your body energy levels, and more.

Tracks everything from your heart rate, stress, sleep, to your body energy levels, and more. GPS Navigation: Essential for tracking your route during outdoor workouts or adventures.

Essential for tracking your route during outdoor workouts or adventures. Smart Notifications: Stay connected with your digital life by receiving emails, texts, and alerts right on your wrist.

Stay connected with your digital life by receiving emails, texts, and alerts right on your wrist. Fashionable Design: The sleek aesthetic makes it suitable for both fitness activities and everyday wear. Cons: High Price: The Epix is one of Garmin’s premium offerings, which might not suit all budgets.

The Epix is one of Garmin’s premium offerings, which might not suit all budgets. Battery Life: The vibrant AMOLED display can be a significant drain on the battery, especially with frequent use.

The vibrant AMOLED display can be a significant drain on the battery, especially with frequent use. Size and Weight: Some users may find the watch a bit large or heavy for their liking.

Some users may find the watch a bit large or heavy for their liking. Complexity: The multitude of features can be overwhelming for users who prefer simplicity.

The multitude of features can be overwhelming for users who prefer simplicity. Lack of Solar Charging: Unlike some other premium Garmin models, the Epix does not have solar charging capabilities.

Garmin Watch Price Comparison Guide

And here’s a detailed look at how each Garmin watch is different with respect to specs, features, and hardware.

Garmin Fenix 6

If you’re serious about what you’re doing, whether it is running, cycling, swimming or hiking, or all four things, then the Garmin Fenix 6 is ultimately the best option from Garmin right now. This bad boy does it all and is completely water-resistant, robustly designed, and finished in high-end build materials.

Pin Screen size: 1.3-inch diameter | Touchscreen: No | Battery life using GPS: 36 hours | Battery life on standby: 14 days | Onboard storage: 64MB | Bluetooth connection: Yes | Smartwatch capabilities: Yes | Multisport: Loads of Options

For accuracy, the Garmin Fenix 6 is in a league of its own. Its GPS locks onto your position almost immediately and in 12 months of usage, it hasn’t missed a beat. The Fenix 6 can and will track pretty much anything you want to do – from walking and hiking to running and swimming. Its heart rate monitor even works underwater.

Designed for serious athletes, or those that aspire to become one, the Garmin Fenix 6 is not cheap. But it is one of the best multi-purpose sports trackers on the market. I love the design, it’s bulky and premium-looking like a proper watch. But it is also extremely robust and can handle whatever life or the trail might throw at it.

Add in things like Garmin Connect, the company’s market-leading data collection app, incredible battery life, and the fact that it can pull data about everything from your cadence to how much you sweat, and it is easy to see why plenty of pros swear by the Garmin Fenix 6. If you can stretch to its asking price, this is 100% the Garmin watch to go for.

Best Mid-Range Garmin Watch For Less Than $300

Garmin Venu 2

With its much lower price tag than the Fenix 6, the Garmin Venu 2 is a far more approachable smartwatch. But do not be put off by its cheaper price tag, the Garmin Venu 2 will still track everything you need it to – from your heart rate to your cadence as well as your splits and plenty more besides.

Pin Screen size: 1.3-inch or 1.1-inch diameter | Touchscreen: Yes | Battery life using GPS: Up to 8 hours with music, 22 hours without | Battery life on standby: Up to 12 days | Onboard storage: 200 hours activity data, 650 songs | Bluetooth connection: Yes | Smartwatch capabilities: Yes | Multisport: Loads

The Garmin Venu 2 looks more like a traditional smartwatch, it is more Apple Watch than Fenix 6 in the design department. The design, while pretty, isn’t quite as rugged as the Fenix 6’s. This means you need to take better care of it – dinks and scratches will show very easily. It also uses a beautiful, always-on AMOLED display too.

For runners, the Garmin Venu 2 is a great option. Like the Fenix 6, it has GPS – supported by Galielo and GLONASS – so it is very accurate and fast to pick up your position. It can also connect to a variety of gym equipment too, which is a nice touch. As are its myriad training modes and the fact that you get access to Garmin’s excellent Garmin Couch training plans which is perfect for building up to your first 5K, 10K, half, and full marathon.

For the money, the Garmin Venu 2 is one of the best and most feature-rich smartwatches on the market. I had a blast testing this one out; it looks amazing, tracks everything you could possibly want, and it is lightweight and has excellent battery life. And for less than $300, that’s just about all you could ever ask for.

Best Cheap Garmin Watch For Those on Tighter Budgets

Garmin Forerunner 55

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is one of Garmin’s newest watches. It’s actually the one I’m using right now. The Garmin Forerunner 55 is designed to be lightweight, inexpensive (compared to other Garmin watches) but still track everything a beginner runner needs – things like heart rate, steps, cadence, split times, and much, much more besides.

Pin Screen size: 1.04-inch x 1.04-inch | Touchscreen: No | Battery life using GPS: 20 hours | Battery life on standby: 14 days | Onboard storage: 200 hours of data | Bluetooth connection: Yes | Smartwatch capabilities: Yes | Multisport: Cycling | Inbuilt heart-rate monitor: Yes

If you’re just getting started with your running routine, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is the perfect watch for you. It doesn’t cost too much, it comes with Garmin’s legendary GPS, and it tracks all the metrics you need to know about inside Garmin Connect. Battery life is solid too – around 14 days on standby and 20+ hours with GPS.

If each of your runs is around 30 minutes, you’ll get, potentially, weeks of use from a single charge. I run most days, so I tend to run the Garmin Forerunner 55 down a little quicker than a beginner. But even then, I’m still only charging once a week on average. And this, combined with its GPS accuracy and tracking features, makes it a worthy upgrade from an Apple Watch or FitBit for new and aspiring runners.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 doesn’t have a touchscreen. Instead, you use five buttons around its case to interact with the watch. This can feel a little remedial at first, especially if you’re used to a proper smartwatch. But once you get to grips with what all the buttons do, using the Garmin Forerunner 55 is a cinch. Just click here, then there, and you’re tracking your run.

It also comes with things like Garmin Couch, so you can take part in professional training courses for 5K, 10K, half, and even full marathons for free. The Garmin Forerunner 55 is waterproof too. And it even comes with a suggested workout feature, whereby it will suggest what type of run for you to do based on your previous training session. It’s brilliant.

For the asking price, less than $200, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is by far and away the best Garmin watch for new and aspiring runners – or runners that want more accurate training data but are on a stricter budget. I’ve been using mine for a couple of months now and it has been brilliant, never missing a beat and it can also withstand pretty much anything life can throw at it.

How I Tested & Choose These Options

I started running back in 2017. I got up to half marathon distance, then I fell in a ditch on a dark trail and injured my knee. That put me out of action for six months. I got back into running again in 2018, then got injured again. No ditch this time, just a rolled ankle. I then had a break for a year. At the start of lockdown, I got back into running properly.

And I haven’t stopped since.

Because I run most days, I can quickly test out loads of different smartwatches. Between 2018 and 2021, I’ve tested nearly all of Garmin’s smartwatches. They’re all great in their own, unique ways but I put this list together based on price, durability, fitness tracking abilities, and battery life.

Each model had to nail all of these things at a specific price point – either high, middle, or lower end. And they all did, IMHO, which is why I included only three options. Personally, I hate list posts that just list out reams of options. For this reason, I kept things tightly focused for this post.

The Fenix 6 would be my ultimate recommendation if budget is no concern. Next would be the Garmin Forerunner 55; it is just a brilliant, beginner-friendly running watch and like the Fenix 6 it is very durable which you want if you’re running trails or in the rain. The Garmin Venu 2 is a brilliant option too, although it is more of a smartwatch with Garmin features than the Fenix 6 and Forerunner 55.

Best Garmin Watch For Running

