What’s the Best Carrier For Xiaomi Phones in the USA?

12/11/23 • 7 min read

Pin

If you’re looking to buy a Xiaomi phone and you live in the US, what are your best options when it comes to carriers? In this guide, we’ll detail the best carrier for Xiaomi phones so you can access things like high-speed LTE data…

Xiaomi phones are great. They’re packed full of specs and amazing hardware and they retail for A LOT less than phones from Samsung and Apple.

Even Xiaomi’s ultra-flagship phones like Xiaomi Mi 11 which pack in similar specs to the Galaxy S21 Ultra are priced aggressively.

In this context, you’ll pay Galaxy S21 money for the Xiaomi Mi 11 even though it is similar to the vastly more expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra.

But because Xiaomi phones, like handsets from OPPO and RealMe, are not designed with the US market in mind, you cannot just buy one and run it on your favorite carrier’s network.

You need to think about what bands your carrier uses and what bands your Xiaomi phone supports. And for the layman, this is where things get tricky.

All too often, people are blinded by the value presented by Xiaomi phones. They see the price and impulse buy the phone only to later realize that the phone doesn’t support their usual carrier’s bands.

This is why knowing which Xiaomi phones work in the USA is very important.

If you want the best possible deal, the best carrier for Xiaomi phones is Mint Mobile; and best of all, it has nationwide coverage and unlimited data and calls for just $30 a month.

Which Xiaomi Phones Work In The USA?

Pin

All Xiaomi phones will work in the USA. In that, you’ll be able to switch them on and connect them to your home’s WiFi network. Where things get a little more complicated has to do with carriers. Not all US carriers support Xiaomi. So, how do you find one that does?

If you want a quick answer about whether your Xiaomi phone will work in the USA, use this tool – it will tell you exactly which carrier works with your specific Xiaomi phone model.

The tool itself is clunky, but it gets the job done. If you cannot be bothered to do that, my advice would be to ALWAYS go with either Mint Mobile or T-Mobile for Xiaomi phones in the US – they both support four out of the six bands used by Xiaomi phones.

FYI – Mint Mobile is powered by T-Mobile’s network, so it basically works the same. Only with Mint, you get MUCH cheaper deals. Like unlimited data and calls for just $30 a month. VIEW PLANS

However, it WILL depend on the model you’re buying. Therefore, you need to check the phone’s frequency bands and then see if T-Mobile or Mint supports these bands. Most new Xiaomi devices– those from the last couple of years – should run fine on Mint Mobile and T-Mobile.

The reason is that Mint and T-Mobile support the bands that modern Xiaomi phones use for 3G and 4G LTE.

What are Mobile Frequency Bands?

Mobile bands, also known as frequency bands, are specific ranges within the radio spectrum that are used for communication transmission, such as cellular signals. They are essential for mobile communication as they allow your mobile devices to connect to the internet, make phone calls, and send text messages.

These bands are regulated and assigned by an organization known as the International Telecommunication Union to avoid overlapping and interference.

Common mobile bands include 2G (GSM), 3G (WCDMA), 4G (LTE), and 5G. Each generation of mobile networks operates on different frequency bands.

American carriers operate on diverse types of networks, such as GSM and CDMA. CDMA uses a unique code for each conversation and doesn’t use SIM cards, while GSM uses time-division and employs SIM cards for user identification. GSM is the global standard, widely used worldwide, whereas CDMA is primarily used in North America and some parts of Asia.

Xiaomi phones work well with GSM carriers like T-Mobile and Mint Mobile because they support compatible bands. However, CDMA carriers like Verizon, Sprint, and US Cellular may not be compatible due to different network bands.

Keep in mind that Xiaomi phones may not fully support all AT&T bands, causing bad coverage depending on your location. Overall, before buying a Xiaomi phone for use in the US, check if its bands match your carrier’s, and consider the coverage in your specific area, especially with carriers like AT&T that use different bands in various locations.

Can You Run Xiaomi Phone on Verizon?

Verizon’s network runs predominantly on Band 13 and this band is not supported on Xiaomi phones, so if you want to run a Xiaomi phone on Verizon Wireless you’re out of luck – it simply will not work.

This means Xiaomi phones will not run on Xfinity Mobile either, as Verizon’s network powers it.

AT&T is slightly better; it supports two bands that Xiaomi phones use, though this isn’t ideal – more bands are always better.

For the best overall band support, T-Mobile is your best bet for running Xiaomi phones in the USA. T-Mobile will deliver solid data support across bands 2, 4, and 12, and this should be more than enough to run your phone properly without any hitches.

T-Mobile’s main bands are 2 and 4 is what I noticed. Having 12 is nice for indoors I believe? The rest in my mind always felt like a bonus unless you find yourself in the middle of no where. My Mix 2 works very well, and in my family we have 2 others with a Mi 8. They all work very well on T-Mobile. Also my mix 2 had VoLTE out of the box, maybe due to all the bands. But enabled it on the other two with that dialer code posted. One thing I did notice is that I seem to get LTE+ on my Mix 2, or carrier aggregation unlike on the Mi 8. REDDIT XIAOMI USER

Can You Buy A Xiaomi Phone in The USA?

When it comes to acquiring a Xiaomi phone in the USA, the journey may not be as straightforward since Xiaomi doesn’t have official stores for smartphones in the US. But there are still convenient ways to get your hands on their products.

1. Xiaomi Global Store

Head over to the Xiaomi Global Store at https://www.mi.com/uk/. Even though the prices are listed in British pounds, this global platform allows buyers in the US to place orders and have Xiaomi smartphones delivered to their location. It’s a one-stop shop for exploring Xiaomi’s range and making a purchase directly from the official source.

2. Amazon, eBay, and Newegg

For those who prefer the familiarity of popular online marketplaces, Amazon, eBay, and Newegg are excellent choices. While these platforms operate independently from Xiaomi’s official store, they host a variety of Xiaomi smartphones from authorized sellers. Explore the wide selection, read user reviews, and make your purchase with confidence. These platforms offer the convenience of diverse payment options and reliable shipping services.

Overall, if you’re keen on browsing the entire Xiaomi catalog and purchasing directly from the official global store, visit Xiaomi Global. On the other hand, if you prefer the ease of shopping on platforms like Amazon, eBay, or Newegg, you can still find a Xiaomi phone that suits your needs from trusted sellers.

Wrapping UP – What’s Best Carrier For Xiaomi Phones in USA?

If you want to run a Xiaomi phone in the USA, and you want access to things like LTE and LTE+, you’re going to have to limit yourself to the following carriers.

Carrier Bands Supported Plans T-Mobile 4 BEST DEALS Mint Mobile 4 BEST DEALS US Carriers That Support Xiaomi Phones

I would almost certainly go with Mint, however – it has the best coverage and support for Xiaomi phones and the cheapest data plans and deals. You can get truly unlimited data and calls for just $30 a month.

RELATED: Clearing Cache on Xiaomi Phones – Here’s How You Do It…