Apple Watch Size Comparison Chart: Comparing Them ALL…

Abhijith S

Updated: 09/28/23

Apple Watch Size Comparison Chart Pin

Apple now has a full-fledged portfolio of Apple Watches, and they’re all different – both visually and in sizes. Here’s our handy Apple Watch size comparison chart with all the watches Apple has ever released. 

Apple Watch Size Comparison Chart: All Current Apple Watches Ordered By Size

MODELDIMENSIONSDISPLAY SIZEWEIGHTSUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE
Apple Watch Ultra 249 x 44 x 14.4 mm1.92 inches61.4 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches51.5 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches42.3 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches39 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches32.1 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Ultra49 x 44 x 14.4 mm1.92 inches61.3 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches51.5 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches42.3 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches38.8 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches32 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch SE 2022 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches33 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch SE 2022 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches27.8 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 7 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches45.1 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 7 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches37 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches51.5 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches42.3 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches38.8 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches32 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch SE 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.4 mm1.78 inches33 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch SE 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.4 mm1.57 inches27.8 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches36.5 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches30.5 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches47.1 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches39.7 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 6 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches41.3 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 6 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches34.6 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 5 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches47.8 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 5 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches39.8 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches47.8 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches39.8 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches36.7 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches30 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches48 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches40 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 44 mm44 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.78 inches36.7 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 40 mm40 x 34 x 10.7 mm1.57 inches30 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 42 mm42.6 x 36.5 x 11.4 mm1.65 inches46.4 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 38 mm39.2 x 34 x 11.8 mm1.5 inches40.1 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 42 mm42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches52.8 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 38 mm38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm1.5 inches42.4 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 42 mm42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches34.9 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 38 mm38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm1.5 inches28.7 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 2 42 mm42.6 x 36.5 x 11.4 mm1.65 inches45.6 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 2 38 mm39.2 x 34 x 11.8 mm 1.5 inches39.6 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 42 mm42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches52.4 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 38 mm38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm1.5 inches41.9 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 42 mm42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches34.2 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 38 mm38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm1.5 inches28.2 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 42 mm42.5 x 36.4 x 10.5 mm1.65 inches30 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 38 mm38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm1.5 inches25 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition 42 mm42 x 35.9 x 10.5 mm1.65 inches69 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition 38 mm38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm1.5 inches55 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch 42mm42 x 35.9 x 10.5 mm1.65 inches50 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch 38mm38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm1.5 inches40 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Sport 42mm42 x 35.9 x 10.5 mm1.65 inches30 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Sport 38mm38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm1.5 inches25 g13 to 20 cm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Sizes and Dimensions

MODELDIMENSIONSDISPLAY SIZEWEIGHTSUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE
Apple Watch Ultra 249 x 44 x 14.4 mm1.92 inches61.4 g14 to 22 cm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 

  • Display Size: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a display size of 1.92 inches. It is a Retina LTPO OLED panel with a brightness of up to 3,000 nits, making it the brightest display on a watch.
  • Dimensions: With dimensions, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 measures a height of 49 mm, a width of 44 mm and a depth of 14.4 mm. It is the same size as the previous Ultra, making it among the biggest Apple Watches. It is also comparatively heavy, weighing 61.4 grams.

Apple Watch Series 9 Sizes and Dimensions

MODELDIMENSIONSDISPLAY SIZEWEIGHTSUITABLE FOR 
Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches51.5 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches42.3 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches39 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches32.1 g13 to 20 cm

Apple Watch Series 9 

  • Display Size: The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in two sizes – 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.9-inch display, while the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.69-inch display. The display is a Retina LTPO OLED panel, which can reach 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Not as bright as the new Ultra, but still very bright.
  • Dimensions: The 44 mm Series 9 measures – 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm, and it weighs 51.5 grams. While the 41 mm Series 9 measures – 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm, and it weighs 42.3 grams.

Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum

  • Display Size: The Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum also comes in two versions – 45 mm and 41 mm. Both versions have the same display sizes as the stainless steel Series 9 – 1.9 inches and 1.69 inches.
  • Dimensions: Both the watch sizes have the same dimensions as that of its stainless steel counterparts but weigh much less than them. The Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm weights 39 g while the 41 mm version weights 32.1 grams. 

Apple Watch Ultra Sizes and Dimensions

MODELDIMENSIONSDISPLAY SIZEWEIGHTSUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE
Apple Watch Ultra49 x 44 x 14.4 mm1.92 inches61.3 g14 to 22 cm

Apple Watch Ultra

  • Display Size: The Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.92-inch Retina LTPO OLED panel which can go up to 2,000 nits in peak brightness.
  • Dimensions: The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest Apple Watch, along with Ultra 2. It has a height of 49 mm, a width of 44 mm and a depth of 14.4 mm. It also weighs more at 61.3 grams, compared to other Apple Watches.

Apple Watch Series 8 Sizes and Dimensions

MODELDIMENSIONSDISPLAY SIZEWEIGHTSUITABLE FOR 
Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches51.5 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches42.3 g13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm45 x 38 x 10.7 mm1.9 inches38.8 g14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm41 x 35 x 10.7 mm1.69 inches32 g13 to 20 cm

Apple Watch Series 8 

  • Display: Apple Watch Series 8 comes in two variants – 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm variant has a display of 1.9 inches, while the 41 mm variant has a display of 1.69 inches. Both the displays are Retina LTPO OLED panels that can reach 1,000 nits in peak brightness.
  • Dimensions: The 45 mm variant has a height of 45 mm, a width of 38 mm and a depth of 10.7 mm and weighs 51.5 grams. Meanwhile, the 41 mm variant goes for 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm, weighing less at 42.3 grams.

Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum

  • Display: Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum also comes in 45 mm and 41 mm variants. The Aluminum variant also comes with the same displays as the Stainless version.
  • Dimensions: The 45 mm and 41 mm variants also measure the same as the Stainless steel variants but weigh much less. The 45 mm variant weighs 38.8 g, while the 41 mm variant weighs 32 g. 

Older Apple Watches Sizes Compared

Here is a quick breakdown of older Apple Watch models. 

  • Apple Watch Series SE 2022: The SE 2022 comes in two sizes – 44 mm and 40 mm. The 44 mm variant has dimensions of 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm, weighs 33 g and has a 1.78-inch display. The 40 mm variant, meanwhile, measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm, weighs 27.8 grams and has a smaller 1.57-inch display.
  • Apple Watch Series 7: Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three models – Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Edition Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum. All three models come in 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm variant of all three models measures – 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm; meanwhile, the 41 mm model measures 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm. 
  • Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes in 44 mm and 40 mm. They measure 44 x 38 x 10.4 mm and 40 x 34 x 10.4 mm, respectively.
  • Apple Watch Series 6: Apple Watch Series 6 comes in three models – Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Edition Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum. All the models come in 44 mm and 40 mm sizes. The 44 mm variant of all three models measures – 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm, while the 40 mm model measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm.
  • Apple Watch Series 5: Apple Watch Series 5 also comes in three different models – Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Edition Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum. They also come in two different sizes – 44 mm and 40 mm. The 45 mm variant measures 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm while the 40 mm variant measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm.

Apple Watch Screen Size Comparison (ALL MODELS)

Here’s the Apple Watch size comparison chart comparing the display sizes of all the Apple Watch models.

MODELDISPLAY SIZEDISPLAY TYPE
Apple Watch Ultra 21.92 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm1.9 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm1.69 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 1.9 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 1.69 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Ultra1.92 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm1.9 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm1.69 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm1.9 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm1.69 inchesOLED
Apple Watch SE 2022 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch SE 2022 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 7 45 mm1.9 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 7 41 mm1.69 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm1.9 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm1.69 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 45 mm1.9 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 41 mm1.69 inchesOLED
Apple Watch SE 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch SE 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 6 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 6 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 6 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 6 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 5 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 5 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 44 mm1.78 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 40 mm1.57 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 3 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 3 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 2 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition Series 2 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 2 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 2 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Edition 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch 42mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Sport 42 mm1.65 inchesOLED
Apple Watch Sport 38 mm1.5 inchesOLED

How Many Apple Watches Are There? (Here’s EVERY MODEL)

There are 52 different Apple Watches that have been released until now. But there have been ten generations of Apple Watches, two generations of Ultras and two generations of SE ranges. 

APPLE WATCH MODELLAUNCH DATE
Apple Watch Series 9September 22, 2023
Apple Watch Ultra 2September 22, 2023
Apple Watch Series 8September 16, 2022
Apple Watch UltraSeptember 23, 2022
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)September 16, 2022
Apple Watch Series 7October 15, 2021
Apple Watch SE (1st generation)September 18, 2020
Apple Watch Series 6September 18, 2020
Apple Watch Series 5September 20, 2019
Apple Watch Series 4September 21, 2018
Apple Watch Series 3September 22, 2017
Apple Watch Series 2September 16, 2016
Apple Watch Series 1September 16, 2016
Apple Watch (1st generation)April 24, 2015

New Apple Watch: Size Guide (EVERY MODELS)

Here is the Apple Watch size comparison chart of every Apple Watch model that has ever been released that shows the suitability for your wrist circumference. You have to measure your wrist circumference first and compare it with the recommendations given below. You can measure your wrist with a measuring tape, covering where you would normally wear a watch.

MODELSUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE
Apple Watch Ultra 214 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Ultra14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch SE 2022 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch SE 2022 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 7 45 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 7 41 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 45 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 41 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch SE 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch SE 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 6 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 6 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 6 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 5 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 5 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 44 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 40 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 3 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 2 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition Series 2 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Edition 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Edition 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch 38 mm13 to 20 cm
Apple Watch Sport 42 mm14 to 22 cm
Apple Watch Sport 38 mm13 to 20 cm

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the biggest Apple Watch?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra are the biggest watches Apple has ever released. Both have identical dimensions. 

Why are Apple Watches getting bigger?

Apple has been increasing the sizes of Apple Watches over the years. But it has also been consistently reducing the weight of the watches, even though it’s getting bigger. Apple is making the watches bigger for improved readability and durability, and when the weight can be reduced, the size can be increased. 

Is a 45 mm Apple Watch too big for a woman?

The 45 mm Apple Watch models can be big for women, as the wrist sizes are usually bigger for men, and the 45 mm models are generally meant for men. You can measure the size of your wrist and compare it with the size guide we mentioned above. 

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 bigger than the Apple Watch Series 8?

Apple Watch Series 9 measures the same as Apple Watch Series 8. Although there is a slight difference in the weight of the watches, the Apple Watch 9 won’t feel any different to the Apple Watch 8.

Which is the smallest Apple Watch?

Among the currently available Apple Watches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40 mm is the smallest Apple Watch on sale. The smallest Apple Watch ever were the 38 mm variants of the original first generation Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Series 3.

Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.

