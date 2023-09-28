Apple Watch Size Comparison Chart: Comparing Them ALL…

Apple now has a full-fledged portfolio of Apple Watches, and they’re all different – both visually and in sizes. Here’s our handy Apple Watch size comparison chart with all the watches Apple has ever released.

Apple Watch Size Comparison Chart: All Current Apple Watches Ordered By Size

MODEL DIMENSIONS DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT SUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE Apple Watch Ultra 2 49 x 44 x 14.4 mm 1.92 inches 61.4 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 51.5 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 42.3 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 39 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 32.1 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Ultra 49 x 44 x 14.4 mm 1.92 inches 61.3 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 51.5 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 42.3 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 38.8 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 32 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch SE 2022 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 33 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch SE 2022 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 27.8 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 7 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 45.1 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 7 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 37 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 51.5 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 42.3 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 38.8 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 32 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch SE 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.4 mm 1.78 inches 33 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch SE 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.4 mm 1.57 inches 27.8 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 36.5 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 30.5 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 6 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 47.1 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 6 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 39.7 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 6 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 41.3 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 6 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 34.6 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 5 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 47.8 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 5 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 39.8 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 47.8 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 39.8 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 36.7 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 30 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 48 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 40 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 44 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.78 inches 36.7 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 40 mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 1.57 inches 30 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 3 42 mm 42.6 x 36.5 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches 46.4 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 3 38 mm 39.2 x 34 x 11.8 mm 1.5 inches 40.1 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 3 42 mm 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches 52.8 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 3 38 mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm 1.5 inches 42.4 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 42 mm 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches 34.9 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 38 mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm 1.5 inches 28.7 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 2 42 mm 42.6 x 36.5 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches 45.6 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 2 38 mm 39.2 x 34 x 11.8 mm 1.5 inches 39.6 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 2 42 mm 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches 52.4 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 2 38 mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm 1.5 inches 41.9 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 42 mm 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm 1.65 inches 34.2 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 38 mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm 1.5 inches 28.2 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 42 mm 42.5 x 36.4 x 10.5 mm 1.65 inches 30 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 38 mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm 1.5 inches 25 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition 42 mm 42 x 35.9 x 10.5 mm 1.65 inches 69 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition 38 mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm 1.5 inches 55 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch 42mm 42 x 35.9 x 10.5 mm 1.65 inches 50 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch 38mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm 1.5 inches 40 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Sport 42mm 42 x 35.9 x 10.5 mm 1.65 inches 30 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Sport 38mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 10.5 mm 1.5 inches 25 g 13 to 20 cm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Sizes and Dimensions

MODEL DIMENSIONS DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT SUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE Apple Watch Ultra 2 49 x 44 x 14.4 mm 1.92 inches 61.4 g 14 to 22 cm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Display Size : The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a display size of 1.92 inches. It is a Retina LTPO OLED panel with a brightness of up to 3,000 nits, making it the brightest display on a watch.

: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a display size of 1.92 inches. It is a Retina LTPO OLED panel with a brightness of up to 3,000 nits, making it the brightest display on a watch. Dimensions: With dimensions, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 measures a height of 49 mm, a width of 44 mm and a depth of 14.4 mm. It is the same size as the previous Ultra, making it among the biggest Apple Watches. It is also comparatively heavy, weighing 61.4 grams.

Apple Watch Series 9 Sizes and Dimensions

MODEL DIMENSIONS DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT SUITABLE FOR Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 51.5 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 42.3 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 39 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 32.1 g 13 to 20 cm

Apple Watch Series 9 Display Size : The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in two sizes – 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.9-inch display, while the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.69-inch display. The display is a Retina LTPO OLED panel, which can reach 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Not as bright as the new Ultra, but still very bright.

: The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in two sizes – 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.9-inch display, while the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.69-inch display. The display is a Retina LTPO OLED panel, which can reach 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Not as bright as the new Ultra, but still very bright. Dimensions: The 44 mm Series 9 measures – 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm, and it weighs 51.5 grams. While the 41 mm Series 9 measures – 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm, and it weighs 42.3 grams. Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum Display Size : The Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum also comes in two versions – 45 mm and 41 mm. Both versions have the same display sizes as the stainless steel Series 9 – 1.9 inches and 1.69 inches.

: The Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum also comes in two versions – 45 mm and 41 mm. Both versions have the same display sizes as the stainless steel Series 9 – 1.9 inches and 1.69 inches. Dimensions: Both the watch sizes have the same dimensions as that of its stainless steel counterparts but weigh much less than them. The Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm weights 39 g while the 41 mm version weights 32.1 grams.

Apple Watch Ultra Sizes and Dimensions

MODEL DIMENSIONS DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT SUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE Apple Watch Ultra 49 x 44 x 14.4 mm 1.92 inches 61.3 g 14 to 22 cm

Apple Watch Ultra Display Size : The Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.92-inch Retina LTPO OLED panel which can go up to 2,000 nits in peak brightness.

: The Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.92-inch Retina LTPO OLED panel which can go up to 2,000 nits in peak brightness. Dimensions: The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest Apple Watch, along with Ultra 2. It has a height of 49 mm, a width of 44 mm and a depth of 14.4 mm. It also weighs more at 61.3 grams, compared to other Apple Watches.

Apple Watch Series 8 Sizes and Dimensions

MODEL DIMENSIONS DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT SUITABLE FOR Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 51.5 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 42.3 g 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm 1.9 inches 38.8 g 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm 1.69 inches 32 g 13 to 20 cm

Apple Watch Series 8 Display : Apple Watch Series 8 comes in two variants – 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm variant has a display of 1.9 inches, while the 41 mm variant has a display of 1.69 inches. Both the displays are Retina LTPO OLED panels that can reach 1,000 nits in peak brightness.

: Apple Watch Series 8 comes in two variants – 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm variant has a display of 1.9 inches, while the 41 mm variant has a display of 1.69 inches. Both the displays are Retina LTPO OLED panels that can reach 1,000 nits in peak brightness. Dimensions: The 45 mm variant has a height of 45 mm, a width of 38 mm and a depth of 10.7 mm and weighs 51.5 grams. Meanwhile, the 41 mm variant goes for 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm, weighing less at 42.3 grams. Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum Display : Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum also comes in 45 mm and 41 mm variants. The Aluminum variant also comes with the same displays as the Stainless version.

: Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum also comes in 45 mm and 41 mm variants. The Aluminum variant also comes with the same displays as the Stainless version. Dimensions: The 45 mm and 41 mm variants also measure the same as the Stainless steel variants but weigh much less. The 45 mm variant weighs 38.8 g, while the 41 mm variant weighs 32 g.

Older Apple Watches Sizes Compared

Here is a quick breakdown of older Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Series SE 2022 : The SE 2022 comes in two sizes – 44 mm and 40 mm. The 44 mm variant has dimensions of 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm, weighs 33 g and has a 1.78-inch display. The 40 mm variant, meanwhile, measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm, weighs 27.8 grams and has a smaller 1.57-inch display.

: The SE 2022 comes in two sizes – 44 mm and 40 mm. The 44 mm variant has dimensions of 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm, weighs 33 g and has a 1.78-inch display. The 40 mm variant, meanwhile, measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm, weighs 27.8 grams and has a smaller 1.57-inch display. Apple Watch Series 7 : Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three models – Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Edition Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum. All three models come in 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm variant of all three models measures – 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm; meanwhile, the 41 mm model measures 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm.

: Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three models – Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Edition Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum. All three models come in 45 mm and 41 mm. The 45 mm variant of all three models measures – 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm; meanwhile, the 41 mm model measures 41 x 35 x 10.7 mm. Apple Watch SE : Apple Watch SE comes in 44 mm and 40 mm. They measure 44 x 38 x 10.4 mm and 40 x 34 x 10.4 mm, respectively.

: Apple Watch SE comes in 44 mm and 40 mm. They measure 44 x 38 x 10.4 mm and 40 x 34 x 10.4 mm, respectively. Apple Watch Series 6 : Apple Watch Series 6 comes in three models – Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Edition Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum. All the models come in 44 mm and 40 mm sizes. The 44 mm variant of all three models measures – 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm, while the 40 mm model measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm.

: Apple Watch Series 6 comes in three models – Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Edition Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum. All the models come in 44 mm and 40 mm sizes. The 44 mm variant of all three models measures – 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm, while the 40 mm model measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm. Apple Watch Series 5: Apple Watch Series 5 also comes in three different models – Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Edition Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum. They also come in two different sizes – 44 mm and 40 mm. The 45 mm variant measures 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm while the 40 mm variant measures 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm.

Here’s the Apple Watch size comparison chart comparing the display sizes of all the Apple Watch models.

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE DISPLAY TYPE Apple Watch Ultra 2 1.92 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm 1.9 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm 1.69 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 1.9 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 1.69 inches OLED Apple Watch Ultra 1.92 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm 1.9 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm 1.69 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm 1.9 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm 1.69 inches OLED Apple Watch SE 2022 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch SE 2022 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 7 45 mm 1.9 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 7 41 mm 1.69 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm 1.9 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm 1.69 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 45 mm 1.9 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 41 mm 1.69 inches OLED Apple Watch SE 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch SE 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 6 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 6 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 6 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 6 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 5 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 5 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 44 mm 1.78 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 40 mm 1.57 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 3 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 3 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 3 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 3 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 2 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition Series 2 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 2 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 2 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Edition 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch 42mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED Apple Watch Sport 42 mm 1.65 inches OLED Apple Watch Sport 38 mm 1.5 inches OLED

How Many Apple Watches Are There? (Here’s EVERY MODEL)

There are 52 different Apple Watches that have been released until now. But there have been ten generations of Apple Watches, two generations of Ultras and two generations of SE ranges.

APPLE WATCH MODEL LAUNCH DATE Apple Watch Series 9 September 22, 2023 Apple Watch Ultra 2 September 22, 2023 Apple Watch Series 8 September 16, 2022 Apple Watch Ultra September 23, 2022 Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) September 16, 2022 Apple Watch Series 7 October 15, 2021 Apple Watch SE (1st generation) September 18, 2020 Apple Watch Series 6 September 18, 2020 Apple Watch Series 5 September 20, 2019 Apple Watch Series 4 September 21, 2018 Apple Watch Series 3 September 22, 2017 Apple Watch Series 2 September 16, 2016 Apple Watch Series 1 September 16, 2016 Apple Watch (1st generation) April 24, 2015

New Apple Watch: Size Guide (EVERY MODELS)

Here is the Apple Watch size comparison chart of every Apple Watch model that has ever been released that shows the suitability for your wrist circumference. You have to measure your wrist circumference first and compare it with the recommendations given below. You can measure your wrist with a measuring tape, covering where you would normally wear a watch.

MODEL SUITABLE FOR WRIST CIRCUMFERENCE Apple Watch Ultra 2 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 45 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 41 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 45 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum 41 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Ultra 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 45 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum 41 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch SE 2022 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch SE 2022 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 7 45 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 7 41 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 45 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum 41 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch SE 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch SE 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 6 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 6 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 6 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 6 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 5 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 5 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 44 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminum 40 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 3 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 3 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 3 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 3 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 2 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition Series 2 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 2 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 2 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminum 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Edition 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Edition 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch 38 mm 13 to 20 cm Apple Watch Sport 42 mm 14 to 22 cm Apple Watch Sport 38 mm 13 to 20 cm

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the biggest Apple Watch?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra are the biggest watches Apple has ever released. Both have identical dimensions.

Why are Apple Watches getting bigger?

Apple has been increasing the sizes of Apple Watches over the years. But it has also been consistently reducing the weight of the watches, even though it’s getting bigger. Apple is making the watches bigger for improved readability and durability, and when the weight can be reduced, the size can be increased.

Is a 45 mm Apple Watch too big for a woman?

The 45 mm Apple Watch models can be big for women, as the wrist sizes are usually bigger for men, and the 45 mm models are generally meant for men. You can measure the size of your wrist and compare it with the size guide we mentioned above.

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 bigger than the Apple Watch Series 8?

Apple Watch Series 9 measures the same as Apple Watch Series 8. Although there is a slight difference in the weight of the watches, the Apple Watch 9 won’t feel any different to the Apple Watch 8.

Which is the smallest Apple Watch?

Among the currently available Apple Watches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40 mm is the smallest Apple Watch on sale. The smallest Apple Watch ever were the 38 mm variants of the original first generation Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Series 3.