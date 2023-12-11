🔍

Apple Pay Limits (By Country): How Much Can You Spend?

Richard Goodwin

12/11/23

Apple Pay LimitsPin

How much can you spend using Apple Pay? As it happens, there is no fixed number – it varies by country. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Pay limits in your country…

🍏 TL;DR: Apple Pay – Tap, Pay, Done! 📲💳

  • How It Works: Uses NFC for contactless payments at compatible terminals.
  • Security: Payments are secure with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode.
  • Online Shopping: Use for online purchases and in-app transactions – no card details needed.
  • Convenience: Click “pay with Apple Pay”, and it even fills in your delivery address.
  • Spending Limits: There are limits on Apple Pay transactions.
  • Varies By Country: These limits differ across countries – USA, Latin America, UK, etc.

Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that is available on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac devices. First launched in the USA on October 20, 2014, Apple Pay is now available globally and is responsible for processing billions of payments every day.

If you have an iPhone or an Apple Watch, setting up Apple Pay is a cinch. You can associate any of your credit and debit cards with Apple Pay, as well as business cards too, and switch between them seamlessly.

Once you’re up and running, all you have to do is tap your iPhone or Apple Watch on a merchant’s contactless payments terminal to make a payment, removing the need to carry your credit and debit cards with you wherever you go.

What Are Apple Pay Limits?

  • Apple Pay limits are the maximum transaction amounts allowed when using the Apple Pay service for payments.
  • These limits may vary depending on the country, bank, and specific card being used.
  • In some cases, there may be no transaction limits for Apple Pay, while in others, limits may be the same as those applied to physical cards.

Apple Pay uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to enable contactless payments at compatible point-of-sale terminals. Payments are authenticated using biometric security features such as Face ID or Touch ID, or a passcode which ensures all payments are done securely.

Apple Pay can also be used for online purchases and in-app transactions which means you can buy stuff online without having to enter your debit or credit card details, and this obviously makes life a lot easier – all you have to do is click “pay with Apple Pay” and Apple does the rest. It even fills out your address for delivery!

Apple Pay is very useful but there are limits on how much you can pay using Apple Pay.

To make things more confusing, Apple Pay limits vary by country, so the limit for Apple Pay payments in the US will be different to the limit for Apple Pay payments in Latin America and the UK.

To clear things up once and for all, we’ve collated all the information about Apple Pay limits, and how they vary on a country-by-country basis, into one post which you can see below…

Apple Pay Limits (By Country & Region)

Asia-Pacific

CountryMaximum Purchase Amount with Apple Pay
AustraliaAUD 200
China mainlandN/A (PIN may be required)
Hong KongHKD 500
JapanJPY 20,000 (may vary by shop)
MacaoN/A (receipt or PIN may be required)
MalaysiaRM 250
New ZealandNZD 200
SingaporeSGD 200 (may vary by shop)
TaiwanNTD 1,000

Europe

CountryMaximum Purchase Amount with Apple Pay
ArmeniaAMD 20,000
AustriaEUR 25 (PIN may be required)
AzerbaijanAZN 80 (PIN may be required)
BelarusBYN 120 (Visa) or BYN 100 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
BulgariaBGN 100 (PIN may be required)
CroatiaHRK 100 (PIN may be required)
CyprusEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
Czech RepublicCZK 500 (PIN may be required)
DenmarkDKK 350 (PIN may be required)
EstoniaEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
FinlandEUR 50
FranceEUR 50
GeorgiaGEL 160 (Visa) or GEL 100 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
GermanyEUR 25 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
GreeceEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
HungaryHUF 15,000 (PIN may be required)
IcelandISK 7,500 (PIN may be required)
IrelandEUR 50
ItalyEUR 25 (PIN or receipt may be required)
KazakhstanKZT 25,000 (Visa) or KZT 20,000 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
LatviaEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
LiechtensteinCHF 40 (PIN may be required)
LithuaniaEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
LuxembourgEUR 25 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
MaltaEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
MoldovaRON 1,000 (PIN may be required)
MontenegroEUR 25 (PIN may be required)
NetherlandsEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
NorwayNOK 400 (Visa) or NOK 500 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
PolandEUR 100 (PIN may be required)
PortugalEUR 50 (PIN may be required)
RomaniaRON 100 (PIN may be required)
SerbiaRSD 4,000 (PIN may be required)
SlovakiaEUR 20 (PIN may be required)
SloveniaEUR 15 (PIN may be required)
SpainEUR 20 (Visa) or EUR 50 (Mastercard) (PIN may be required)
SwedenSEK 400 (PIN may be required)
SwitzerlandCHF 80 (PIN or receipt may be required)
UkraineUAH 15,000 (Visa) or UAH 1,000 (Mastercard) (PIN or receipt may be required)
United KingdomGBP 100

USA and Canada

CountryLimit on Apple Pay
CanadaYou may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over CAD 250.
United StatesYou may need to provide a signature for purchases over USD 50.

Latin America

CountryLimit on Apple Pay
ArgentinaYou may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over ARS 8,000.
BrazilYou may need to enter your PIN for purchases over BRL 50.
ColombiaYou may need to enter your PIN for purchases over COP 95,000.
Costa RicaYou may need to enter your PIN for purchases over CRC 30,000.
MexicoYou may need to enter your PIN for purchases over MXN 1,000.
PeruYou may not be able to use Apple Pay for purchases over PEN 150.

Apple Pay Limits FAQs

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

