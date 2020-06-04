2020’s #1 Top Kodi Add-Ons List (UPDATED)

Looking for Kodi add-ons that work? Here’s a list of 2020’s #1 most popular Kodi add-ons…

Before we get to the list of working Kodi add-ons, let’s first talk about the legalities of actually using Kodi – ‘cos it’s kinda important.

Kodi exists in something of a grey area with respect to legality; it’s a legal media player, so downloading it is not illegal, however, using it to stream and access copyrighted content is 100% illegal, so you do need to take care when accessing and using Kodi.

If you use Kodi, use a VPN.

Once you’ve got your VPN and you’re protected while accessing Kodi, the next thing you’ll need to do is find Kodi add-ons that actually work. Again, this can be tricky, as add-ons appear, get popular, then, without warning, completely disappear off the face of the earth which can be frustrating.

List of 2020’s Top Kodi Add-Ons (UPDATED)

The Crew Tempest Venom Magic Dragon Numbers Tubi TV 7of9 (AIO) USS Defiant FEN Laplaza Exodus Redux Scrubs V2 ClickSville Apex Marauder Cypher Media DeathStar TEMPTV Odin Release BB

Again, I cannot stress this enough: if you don't use Kodi in a legal manner, you're leaving yourself open to a raft of potential complications – people have been fined and even gone to jail because they used and/or distributed Kodi sticks and software. Bottom line: be careful and always use a VPN.

How To Access ALL Kodi Add-Ons (Safely & Securely)

As noted in the opening paragraph to this post: Kodi itself, as a standalone entity, is 100% legal. Where things get murky is in how you use it – if you’re using it to access “legal” content (content that is not copyrighted), you’re fine.

But if you’re using it to watch the latest Marvel film or NFL, you’re obviously breaking copyright law – if someone owns the content you’re watching and you’re not watching it on Netflix, Amazon, or cable, you’re infringing on copyright and that is obviously legal.

This is why people use VPNs; a VPN will hide your IP address from your internet service provider, so you can do things like access Kodi add-ons and sites like PirateBay. It's still illegal, though, only with a VPN they'll struggle to catch you – and this is why VPNs continue to be so popular with people all over the world.

Streaming Is Now As Illegal As Downloading

Back in the day, streaming got something of a legal-pass by authorities. You only really ran into problems when you started downloading and storing copyrighted materials on your hard drives and home storage solutions. This is why Kodi grew so fast; it lived in a legal grey area that was still kind of vague with respect to the law and consequences.

Well, that’s all changed now, thanks to a ruling by the EU Court of Justice (ECJ).

According to the ECJ, “The Court also finds that temporary acts of reproduction, on that multimedia player (Kodi), of a copyright protected work obtained by streaming on a website belonging to a third party offering that work without the consent of the copyright holder, cannot be exempted from the right of reproduction.”

Bottom line? If you're still using Kodi – be safe! Use a VPN and be mindful of what you're doing. You never know who's watching or what they're using to track how people are accessing and using software like Kodi.