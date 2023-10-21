10 Awesome Things RCS Messages Can Do That SMS Cannot

By Richard Goodwin Updated: 10/21/23 • 3 min read

Pin

Is RCS better than SMS? In a word: YES — here’s 10 reasons why everybody should be making the switch to SMS 2.0 (AKA RCS Messaging)…

When it comes to mobile messaging, RCS (Rich Communication Services) is the new kid on the block. But don’t underestimate it; RCS is packed with features that make SMS (Short Message Service) look like a relic from the past.

Here are 10 things RCS messages can do that SMS simply can’t.

10 Reasons Why RCS is Better Than SMS Messaging Pin 1. High-Resolution Media Sharing RCS : Send and receive high-quality images and videos without compromising on resolution.

: Send and receive high-quality images and videos without compromising on resolution. SMS: Expect pixelated images and low-quality videos due to file size restrictions. 2. Native Video Calls RCS : Make video calls directly from your messaging app, no third-party apps needed.

: Make video calls directly from your messaging app, no third-party apps needed. SMS: You’ll need to switch to a different app like Skype or Zoom for video calls. 3. Real-Time Typing Indicators RCS : See when the other person is typing, adding a layer of real-time interaction to your conversations.

: See when the other person is typing, adding a layer of real-time interaction to your conversations. SMS: You’re left guessing if and when the other person will reply. 4. Read Receipts RCS : Get notified as soon as your message is read.

: Get notified as soon as your message is read. SMS: No way to know if your message has been read unless the recipient tells you. 5. Advanced Group Chats RCS : Name your group, add or remove participants, and set custom notifications.

: Name your group, add or remove participants, and set custom notifications. SMS: Basic group texting with no advanced features. 6. Location Sharing RCS : Share your real-time location within the chat.

: Share your real-time location within the chat. SMS: You’ll need a separate app to share your location. 7. Large File Transfers RCS : Send large files like PDFs and high-res photos without worrying about file size restrictions.

: Send large files like PDFs and high-res photos without worrying about file size restrictions. SMS: File size limitations often result in failed transfers or quality loss. 8. Chat Over Wi-Fi RCS : Send messages over Wi-Fi, which is especially useful when you have poor cellular reception.

: Send messages over Wi-Fi, which is especially useful when you have poor cellular reception. SMS: Relies solely on your cellular network, which can be limiting. 9. Message Revocation RCS : Made a mistake? You can revoke a message even after sending it.

: Made a mistake? You can revoke a message even after sending it. SMS: Once it’s sent, it’s out there for good. 10. Rich Interactivity RCS : Embed rich media like GIFs, stickers, and even payment opgtions within your messages.

: Embed rich media like GIFs, stickers, and even payment opgtions within your messages. SMS: Limited to plain text and basic emojis.

Wrapping Up…

Pin

In the grand scheme of mobile communication, RCS messaging is a transformative force. It’s not just about one or two new features:it’s about a complete overhaul of what we’ve come to expect from text messaging.

RCS elevates the entire experience, making it richer, more interactive, and far more capable than its predecessor, SMS.

From sharing high-quality photos and videos to making video calls, RCS integrates functionalities that were previously fragmented across multiple apps, all into a single, unified messaging platform.

It adds a layer of real-time interaction, whether it’s through typing indicators or read receipts, making your digital conversations feel almost as natural as face-to-face interactions.

And let’s not forget the advanced group chat capabilities, large file transfers, and the ability to chat over Wi-Fi—features that make RCS a versatile tool for both personal and professional communication.

So, if you’re still holding onto SMS, consider this your invitation to step into the future of messaging. RCS doesn’t just offer more — it offers a lot more, redefining what we can do and how we interact with each other on our phones.