Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Black Friday Deals, Sky Mobile Have The Cheapest Deals In The Market

The Black Friday mobile phone deals are rolling in and Sky Mobile are leading the way for the best Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Black Friday deals.

Sky Mobile piggy backs of the O2 network which gives them great coverage in the UK and Northern Ireland. They offer 24, 30 or 36 month contracts all their mobile phone deals.

Sky Mobile Have The Cheapest Deals

Sky Mobile’s best S20 5G black Friday deal is £38 per month with no upfront cost, 2GB of data over a 36-month contract.

Their next best deal comes with 3GB of data for £40 per month over a 36-month contract. Both these deals come with a low amount of data but are suitable for consumers who always have a WIFI connection.

Save

Alternative Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Black Friday Deals

Tesco have a good deal with 6GB of data, no upfront cost for £40.99 per month over a 36-month contract.

Vodafone are focusing on big data deals, their best Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Black Friday deal comes with 100GB of data for £51 per month over a 24-month contract.

Network Bonuses

Some networks offer added extras and bonuses. Choosing Vodafone plans can come with Disney+, Apple TV+, BT Sports, SKY Sports Mobile and Spotify.

More about the S20 5G

The S20 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage, a 64 megapixel camera and a 6.2 inch display. Its IP68 dust and water resistance which means you can go under water for 30 minutes up to 1.5 meters.