iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Pro (2018): What’s The Difference?

Apple’s newest flagship tablets have just been announced. The company unveiled the new iPad Pro today via a press release. Still, despite the low-key unveiling, it’s got some amazing new features.

But is the 2020 iPad Pro THAT much better than the previous iPad Pro, which came out all the way back in 2018? That’s what we’re heard to find out.

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Pro (2018) Quick Comparison

Design

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase).

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase).

iPad Pro (2018) – The iPad Pro (2018) featured a glass and aluminum body. It also featured Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, Apple has announced it will support the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase) when it ships in May.

Winner? Draw – Both iPad Pro models have the exact same design.

Displays

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) comes in two models: an 11in model with a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch, or 12.9in model with a 2732×2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) comes in two models: an 11in model with a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch, or 12.9in model with a 2732×2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

iPad Pro (2018) – The iPad Pro (2018) came in two models: an 11in model with a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch, or 12.9in model with a 2732×2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

Winner? Draw – The 2020 and 2018 models have the same exact display tech.

CPU/Processor

iPad Pro (2020) – the iPad Pro (2020) features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features.

iPad Pro (2020) – the iPad Pro (2020) features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features.

iPad Pro (2018) – the iPad Pro (2018) features the A12X chipset.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The A12Z is faster and more powerful than the A12X.

Camera

iPad Pro (2020) – the 2020 iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4k HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features.

iPad Pro (2020) – the 2020 iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4k HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features.

iPad Pro (2018) – The iPad Pro (2018) features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear single-lens 12MP camera. It can shoot 4k HD video and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – It’s got a dual-lens camera setup and also sports a new LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks.

Storage Options

iPad Pro (2020) – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

iPad Pro (2020) – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

iPad Pro (2018) – 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Battery Life

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

iPad Pro (2018) – The iPad Pro (2018) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

Winner? Draw – The battery life is identical.

Price

iPad Pro (2020) 12in – 128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

iPad Pro (2020) 12in – 128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

iPad Pro (2020) 11in – 128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

iPad Pro (2018) – No longer on sale.

128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model). iPad Pro (2018) – No longer on sale.

Verdict?

OK – this is a pretty easy call. The 2020 iPad Pro blows the 2018 iPad Pro out of the water. The 2020 iPad Pro adds amazing new features like a dual-lens rear camera, a much faster processor, a LiDAR sensor, and double the base model storage.

If you’ve got the 2018 model, should you upgrade? That’s a tougher call. Display and design-wise the 2018 and 2020 models are identical. If you don’t think you would take advantage of the dual-lens rear camera and LiDAR sensor, then it’s probably a good idea to hang onto that 2018 model for another year.

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Pro (2018): Specs

Here are the specs for the iPad Pro (2020):

Display: 11in 2388 × 1668 pixel at 264 pixels per inch or 12.9in 2732×2048 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Processors: A12Z Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide, 4k HD camera with Quad-LED True Tone flash

Size: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 5.9 mm (12.9in) or 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm (11in)

Weight: 641 grams (12.9in) or 471 grams (11in)

Speakers: 4

Other: Face ID, LiDAR Sensor, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Smart Connector

And here are the specs for the iPad Pro (2018):

Display: 11in 2388 × 1668 pixel at 264 pixels per inch or 12.9in 2732×2048 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Storage: 64, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Processors: A12X Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear 12MP, 4k HD camera with Quad-LED True Tone flash

Size: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 5.9 mm (12.9in) or 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm (11in)

Weight: 631 grams (12.9in) or 468 grams (11in)

Speakers: 4

Other: Face ID, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Smart Connector

