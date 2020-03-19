iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Air (3rd generation) – How Do Apple’s Tablets Compare?

Apple introduced its newest flagship tablet for 2020–the new iPad Pro. There’s no doubt about it, then new iPad Pro is a stunning laptop. You can check out its coolest new features here.

But is the 2020 iPad Pro better than Apple’s other Uber-popular tablet, the iPad Air (3rd generation)? Both are now on sale, so which should you buy? Here’s how they compare.

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Air (3rd generation) Quick Comparison

Save

Design

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase).

The iPad Pro (2020) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase). iPad Air (3rd generation) – The iPad Air (3rd generation) features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Touch ID and support for the original Apple Pencil. It supports the Smart Keyboard case, but that case does not offer a trackpad.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro features an all-screen design with modern touches like support for the new trackpad keyboard, the Apple Pencil 2, and Face ID.

Displays

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) comes in two models: an 11in model with a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch, or 12.9in model with a 2732×2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

The iPad Pro (2020) comes in two models: an 11in model with a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch, or 12.9in model with a 2732×2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch. iPad Air (3rd generation) – The iPad Air (3rd generation) sports a 10.5in 2224 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro gives you the option of two display sizes, each of which are larger than the iPad Air. Those displays are also edge-to-edge thanks to Face ID.

Save

CPU/Processor

iPad Pro (2020) – the iPad Pro (2020) features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features.

the iPad Pro (2020) features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features. iPad Air (3rd generation) – the iPad Air (3rd generation) features the A12 chipset.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – The A12Z is faster and more powerful than the A12. It also offers improved graphics support for advanced augmented reality.

Camera

iPad Pro (2020) – the 2020 iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4k HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features.

the 2020 iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4k HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features. iPad Air (3rd generation) – the iPad Air (3rd generation) features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear single-lens 8MP Wide camera. It can shoot 1080p HD video.

Winner? iPad Pro (2020) – It’s got a dual-lens camera setup and also sports a new LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks. That’s not even to mention that the iPad Pro shoots 4K video while the iPad Air only shoots 1080p video.

Storage Options

iPad Pro (2020) – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB iPad Air (3rd generation) – 64GB or 256GB

Save

MORE: Apple’s iPadOS Detailed – Best Features & More!

Battery Life

iPad Pro (2020) – The iPad Pro (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

The iPad Pro (2020) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage. iPad Air (3rd generation) – The iPad Air (3rd generation) will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

Winner? Draw – The battery life is identical.

Price

iPad Pro (2020) 12in – 128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model). iPad Pro (2020) 11in – 128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model). iPad Air (3rd generation) – 64GB $499, 256GB 649 (add $130 on for the cellular model).

Verdict?

No question, the 2020 iPad Pro is as good as tablets get. It absolutely BLOWS the iPad Air (3rd generation) out of the water. Well, it blows it out of the water in all but one area: the price. The iPad Pro will set you back, at minimum, $799 whereas the iPad Air can be had for as little as $499.

Of course, with that extra cost comes a ton of extra features. The iPad Pro sports Face ID, an edge-to-edge display, Apple Pencil 2 support, a LiDAR sensor, dual-lens cameras, and much more.

If you want the best, there is only one winner: the 2020 iPad Pro.

MORE: Can The 2018 iPad Pro Replace Your Laptop?

iPad Pro (2020) vs iPad Air (3rd generation): Specs

Save

Here are the specs for the iPad Pro (2020):

Display: 11in 2388 × 1668 pixel at 264 pixels per inch or 12.9in 2732×2048 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Processors: A12Z Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide, 4k HD camera with Quad-LED True Tone flash

Size: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 5.9 mm (12.9in) or 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm (11in)

Weight: 641 grams (12.9in) or 471 grams (11in)

Speakers: 4

Other: Face ID, LiDAR Sensor, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Smart Connector

And here are the specs for the iPad Air (3rd generation):

Display: 10.5in 2224 × 1668 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver, Gold, or Space Grey

Storage: 64GB or 256GB

Processors: A12 Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear 8MP Wide, 1080p HD camera

Size: 250.6 mm x 174.1 mm x 6.1 mm

Weight: 456 grams

Speakers: 2

Other: Touch ID, Lightning connector, Apple Pencil version 1 support, Smart Connector