This is The Biggest Android Tablet You Can Buy – It’s HUGE!

Looking for the biggest Android tablet money can buy? Look no further, it’s the Samsung Galaxy View – it’s got an 18.4in display!

It might be kind of old now, it first launched in 2015, but for many – meaning those that want their Android tablets utterly MASSIVE, the Samsung Galaxy View is still one of the best options on the market with its 18.4in display and huge 5700mAh battery, making it a great choice for consuming media (Netflix, YouTube, ESPN+) and for playing games, especially if you attach a Bluetooth controller.

As you’d expect from a device that launch five years ago, the specs, while still perfectly adequate, aren’t what you’d call “bleeding-edge” – you have 2GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and an Octa-Core 1.6GHz Cortez-A53 powering everything along. Internally, the Galaxy View launched on Android Lollipop (AKA Android 5.1.1) but it can be updated to a newer version of Android, thanks to custom ROMs like LineageOS.

At the time of writing, there is a Lineage OS build that’ll bring the Samsung Galaxy View up to Android 8.1, though you will need to know how to flash the device with new software.

Samsung Galaxy View Specs

Display: 18.4in 1080×1920 pixels

Dimensions: 451.8×275.8×11.9 mm

Chipset: Exynos 7580 Octa (28 nm)

Memory: 32GB or 64GB

RAM: 2GB

SD Slot: Yes

Battery: 5700mAh

Camera: 2.1MP

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1

Colors: Black or White

Samsung Galaxy View Price

As noted in the intro to this post, the Samsung Galaxy View is now pretty old. First launched in 2015, the Samsung Galaxy View can now be found online in places like eBay or Amazon, though you’ll struggle to find new models. Most places – meaning online retail and auction sites – sell it for anywhere from £300 to £500, although this will depend on the condition of the device.

My advice? Avoid this tablet. It’s ancient and the specs are pretty low-end by today’s standard. Instead, what you wanna do if you need a massive Android tablet is pick up its successor which is imaginatively called the Samsung Galaxy View 2.

Samsung Galaxy View 2 – Specs & Overview

The Samsung Galaxy View 2 got a release date in April 2019, so it is A LOT newer than the Galaxy View. You can buy one direct from Samsung for $739.99 and, if you’re savvy, you’ll use Samsung’s finance options to spread the cost over several months. Do this and you could be running the Galaxy View 2 for as little as $30 per month.

Being newer, the Galaxy View 2 has vastly superior specs and hardware. It is slightly smaller, though; its display is 17.3in versus the original Galaxy View’s 18.4in. But what you lose in size (even though it’s only an inch), you more than makeup for in quality; the Galaxy View 2 features a superior IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Inside, you have Samsung’s still-potent Exynos 7884 CPU alongside 3GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy View 2 Specs

Display: 17.3in IPS LCD 1080×1920 pixels

Dimensions: 417.1×263.4×17.3 mm

Chipset: Exynos 7884 (14 nm)

Memory: 64GB

RAM: 3GB of RAM

SD Slot: Yes

Battery: 12000 mAh battery

Camera: 5MP

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5

Colors: Dark Grey

As you can see, the specs and hardware have been heavily updated. You now have Bluetooth 5, a key feature you’ll want if you’re going to be using the Galaxy View 2 for gaming, a truly enormous battery (12000mAh is just about the biggest battery you’ll ever find inside a tablet), an improved camera (5MP), and a much snappier processor, thanks to the inclusion of Samsung’s Exynos 7884 (14 nm) which is the same CPU found inside the formidably quick Galaxy A and Galaxy M ranges of smartphones.

Again, the main event here is the display. The Galaxy View 2 has the largest display of any mainstream tablet you can buy now; it’s smaller than the display found on the Galaxy View, but you can no longer buy that tablet via official channels, so for the purpose of this post it is relegated into the world of second-hand technology. And for that, all you need to do is cruise around eBay to find deals.

Is The Samsung Galaxy View 2 Worth It?

Look, if you want a truly massive Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy View 2 is just about the only game in town right; it dwarfs pretty much everything else by a considerable margin. In fact, the View 2 is so large that it can more or less double as a TV, handy if you have a small apartment and don’t want to buy or own a large HDTV.

For gaming and consuming media, the Galaxy View 2 is in a class of its own. No other tablet can match its size or sheer footprint. Is it better than the iPad Pro? Probably not; the iPad Pro (and iPads in general) have the best tablet software and ecosystem, so they’re way more functional and usable. Plus, Apple actually supports its products with software updates, whereas with Samsung you’ll probably get a couple of updates if you’re lucky.

On the subject of iPads, you can pick up a refurbished iPad Pro for a lot less money than the Galaxy View 2 – remember the View 2 retails for over $700. Now, for that kind of money, I’d want it to be running Android 10, then Android 11, and Android 12. But, true to Samsung’s usual MO with its less-well-known-products, the Galaxy View 2 is stuck on Android 8.1 and it is there that it will remain from here on out unless you download and install a custom ROM like LineageOS.

If all you want is a large display, the Galaxy View 2 is definitely worth a look. But if you want to actually use the tablet for more than this – you know, do things like work on it – I’d be way more inclined to suggest you go with one of Apple’s larger iPads. And if you can’t do “iPad Money”, pick yourself up a refurbished iPad – you’ll save 40-50% in the process.