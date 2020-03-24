12.9in iPad Pro vs 11in iPad Pro – How Do The 2020 Models Compare?

If you’re in the market for a tablet, the new 2020 iPad Pro should definitely be on your list to check out. The new 2020 iPad Pro features some stunning additions, including a dual-lens camera, a blazing fast A12Z chipset, and an optional keyboard with a built-in trackpad.

If that all appeals to you, the bad news: you still have to decide which 2020 iPad Pro to buy. That’s because Apple has released two versions of it: a 12.9in display model and an 11in display model.

But is the display size the only difference? Let’s take a look.

12.9in iPad Pro vs 11in iPad Pro Quick Comparison

Design

The 12.9in iPad Pro features a glass and aluminum body. It also features Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase). 11in iPad Pro – The 11in iPad Pro also features a glass and aluminum body, as well as Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, it supports the new trackpad Magic Keyboard case (which is an additional purchase).

Winner? Draw – Both iPad Pros have the exact same design.

Displays

The 12.9in iPad Pro sports a 2732 x 2048 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch. 11in iPad Pro – The 11in iPad Pro sports a 2388 × 1668 pixel display at 264 pixels per inch.

Winner? Draw – It’s too close to call. Both iPad Pros feature the exact same display tech: edge-to-edge True Tone display with a wide color gamut. Is the bigger display better or the smaller? It’s a completely subjective choice based on your use cases.

CPU/Processor

the 12.9in iPad Pro features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features. 11in iPad Pro – the 11in iPad Pro features the A12Z chipset. The A12Z has an 8-core graphics processor, which enables advanced augmented reality features.

Winner? Draw – The exact same A12Z is used in both.

Camera

the 12.9in iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4K HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features. 11in iPad Pro – the 11in iPad Pro features a front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide system, which can shoot in 4K HD, and sports a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The rear camera module also sports a LiDAR sensor, which enables new augmented reality features.

Winner? Draw – Both iPad Pros have the exact same camera setups.

Storage Options

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 11in iPad Pro – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Battery Life

The 12.9in iPad Pro will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage. 11in iPad Pro – The 11in iPad Pro will get you about 10 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

Winner? Draw – The battery life is identical.

Price

128GB $999, 256GB $1099, 512GB $1299, 1TB $1499 (add $150 on for the cellular model). 11in iPad Pro – 128GB $799, 256GB $899, 512GB $1099, 1TB $1299 (add $150 on for the cellular model).

Verdict?

So which is better? There’s no objective way to state that. Both the 12.9in model and 11in model are exactly the same spec-wise. They both feature the same design, cameras, chipsets, display tech, and both support the new trackpad keyboard.

Which one you get depends on how much screen real estate you want. If you’re into a tablet for content creation, the 12.9in might be better. Its larger canvas means you have more room to display documents and projects.

Alternatively, if you like tablets with smaller footprints, the 11in model could be your sweet spot. No matter which you choose, rest assured you’re getting the best tablet on the planet.

12.9in iPad Pro vs 11in iPad Pro: Specs

Here are the specs for the 12.9in iPad Pro:

Display: 12.9in 2732×2048 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Processors: A12Z Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide, 4k HD camera with Quad-LED True Tone flash

Size: 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 5.9 mm

Weight: 641 grams

Speakers: 4

Other: Face ID, LiDAR Sensor, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Smart Connector

And here are the specs for the 11in iPad Pro:

Display: 11in 2388 × 1668 pixel at 264 pixels per inch; True Tone display; Wide color display

Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

Processors: A12Z Bionic with Neural Engine

Cameras: front 7MP 1080p HD camera and a rear dual-lens 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide, 4k HD camera with Quad-LED True Tone flash

Size: 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

Weight: 471 grams (11in)

Speakers: 4

Other: Face ID, LiDAR Sensor, USB-C, Apple Pencil version 2 support, Smart Connector