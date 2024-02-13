Snapchat Plus: What It Is & How It Works

02/13/24 • 7 min read

Pin

Is Snapchat Plus worth it? Here’s everything you need to know about what Snapchat Plus is, how it works, and what you get when you subscribe…

KEY TAKEAWAYS: What is Snapchat Plus? Snapchat Plus (Snapchat+) is a paid, enhanced version of Snapchat that provides subscribers with exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, enhancing their overall Snapchat experience.

Snapchat Plus (Snapchat+) is a paid, enhanced version of Snapchat that provides subscribers with exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, enhancing their overall Snapchat experience. Cost of Snapchat Plus: In the US, Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month. There are also options for a 6-month subscription at $21.99 or a yearly subscription at $39.99. It’s available on both iPhone and Android devices.

In the US, Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month. There are also options for a 6-month subscription at $21.99 or a yearly subscription at $39.99. It’s available on both iPhone and Android devices. Features of Snapchat Plus: Snapchat Plus offers a range of exclusive features including Best Friends Forever, Story Rewatch Indicator, Custom App Icons, Custom App Theme Editor, Snapchat+ Badge, Friend Solar System, Priority Story Replies, Post View Emojis, Bitmoji Backgrounds, Story Timer, and Capturing Color.

Snapchat Plus offers a range of exclusive features including User Base: Snapchat has over 293 million daily active users globally, with Snapchat Plus subscribers making up less than 1% of the total user base. However, Snapchat Plus has reached a milestone of over 1 million paying customers.

Snapchat has over 293 million daily active users globally, with Snapchat Plus subscribers making up less than 1% of the total user base. However, Snapchat Plus has reached a milestone of over 1 million paying customers. Conclusion: Snapchat Plus is a premium version of Snapchat that offers a more personalized and enhanced experience. Its value depends on the user’s frequency of Snapchat use and the perceived value of the additional features.

Social media networks like Twitter have billions of users collectively but, more often than not, and with the exclusion of Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, most of the bigger social platforms struggle to monetize their audiences.

Case in point: Twitter didn’t really make any money for years. It was a huge asset, sure, but profits – the type that Meta generates, anyway – have always been hard to come by, even under the leadership of Elon Musk.

Twitter is worth billions because of its reach and user base, not because it makes billions.

With Snapchat, things are a little different. The company is owned and controlled by Snap Inc and it makes the vast majority of its money via advertising – and it has experienced explosive growth in recent years too (unlike Twitter).

With Snapchat Plus, Snap Inc. has added in yet another revenue stream. But is Snapchat Plus worth it and, more importantly, how is it different to the standard, non-paid version of Snapchat? Let’s unpack everything you need to know about Snapchat Plus and find out..

What is Snapchat Plus?

Pin

Snapchat Plus, also known as Snapchat+, is a paid, enhanced version of the popular social messaging app, Snapchat. It offers subscribers access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features that enhance and customize their Snapchat experience.

This allows users to dive deeper into the parts of the app they use the most and preview cool new features before anyone else. You also get access to things like Snapchat Planets, a new feature exclusive to Snapchat+ users that has proved VERY popular since its launch.

How Much Does Snapchat Plus Cost?

Snapchat Plus is available at a cost of $3.99 per month in the US. However, if you’re looking for a longer commitment, you can get it for $21.99 for 6 months, or for $39.99 per year. This subscription plan is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

What’s Included in Snapchat Plus? Snapchat Plus comes with a range of exclusive features that aim to enhance your Snapchat experience. These include: Best Friends Forever : This feature allows you to pin someone as your #1 Best Friend.

: This feature allows you to pin someone as your #1 Best Friend. Story Rewatch Indicator : This lets you know when a story has been rewatched.

: This lets you know when a story has been rewatched. Custom App Icons : You can choose your own custom app icon from an ever-growing library.

: You can choose your own custom app icon from an ever-growing library. Custom App Theme Editor : This allows you to customize the theme of your app.

: This allows you to customize the theme of your app. Snapchat+ Badge : This is a special badge for Snapchat+ subscribers.

: This is a special badge for Snapchat+ subscribers. Friend Solar System : This feature provides a unique way to interact with your friends on Snapchat.

: This feature provides a unique way to interact with your friends on Snapchat. Priority Story Replies : Your replies to stories get priority.

: Your replies to stories get priority. Post View Emojis : This feature allows you to add emojis to your posts.

: This feature allows you to add emojis to your posts. Bitmoji Backgrounds : You can choose from new backgrounds for your Bitmoji.

: You can choose from new backgrounds for your Bitmoji. Story Timer : This feature adds a timer to your stories.

: This feature adds a timer to your stories. Capturing Color: This feature enhances the color capturing capabilities of the app. Additional Resources: How To Unblock Someone On Snapchat: A Complete Guide

Snapchat vs Snapchat Plus: What’s The Difference?

Snapchat Plus User Base

As of the latest reports, Snapchat has more than 293 million daily active users globally. However, the number of Snapchat+ subscribers is well under 1% of the app’s total user base.

A recent report indicated that Snapchat Plus had more than 1 million paying customers, which is a significant milestone for the platform. Please note: these figures are subject to change as Snapchat continues to grow and evolve.

TL;DR – Snapchat Plus is a premium version of Snapchat that offers users a more personalized and enhanced experience with the app. As time passes, it will also likely become a big revenue source for Snap Inc as well.

Whether it’s worth the subscription cost will depend on how much you use Snapchat and how valuable the additional features are to you. Me? I’d give it a whirl if you’re a hardcore user, see if you like it, and then make a decision about keeping it once you get a grasp of its features.

[/snippet]

Is Snapchat Plus Worth It? Pin The million dollar question: is Snapchat Plus worth the money? As always, it depends – it depends on a load of factors. But the most important one is whether or not you use the platform a lot. If you do – or you plan on doing so – then, yes, Snapchat Plus’ additional features and capabilities start to make a lot of sense. But if you’re a more casual user, someone who just drops in occasionally to check on messages and/or friends, then it probably isn’t. In this respect, it is a bit like Twitter Premium vs standard Twitter (Or X, as it is now known). To clear things up, let’s look at the type of user Snapchat Plus makes sense for alongside the types of users that would be better off sticking with the free version. Heavy Snapchat users: People who spend a significant amount of time on the app and want a more personalized and customized experience.

Individuals who frequently interact with their friends on Snapchat and value features like priority story replies and rewatch indicators. Early adopters and tech enthusiasts: Users who enjoy trying out new features before they become available to everyone.

People who appreciate the ability to customize their app’s appearance and functionality. Those who value exclusivity: Individuals who want to stand out from other users with the Snapchat+ badge and exclusive features.

Users who enjoy having access to beta features and feeling like part of a special community. People who can afford the subscription fee: While not expensive, the monthly cost might not be justifiable for everyone.

Users should consider the value they get from the additional features compared to the subscription price. Snapchat Plus might not be ideal for: Casual Snapchat users who only use the app occasionally.

Users who are not interested in customization or early access features.

Individuals who are on a tight budget and cannot justify the subscription cost.