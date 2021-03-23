SellCell is the USA’s #1 price comparison site for selling your phone – and other tech and gadgets – online. But is it any good? Let’s find out…

If you have old phones laying around your home, or any old tech really, you can turn it into cold, hard cash by using any one of the number of tech and phone trade-in sites on the web. And, trust me, there’s plenty out there…

But how do you know you’re getting the best price possible? What if you don’t have time to compare prices for your phone on 10 or 20 phone trade-in sites?

Well, this is where SellCell comes into play – it compares them all in one place.

So all you have to do is enter the phone you want to sell (this is sometimes called recycling FYI) and SellCell will pull in all the best offers from the biggest phone trade-in retailers online. Then you just pick the one that offers the most. Simple, right?

How Much is My Phone Worth?

This is the million dollar question and, as always, the answer is it depends – it depends on the age of your phone, its condition, and how much storage it has. For instance, an iPhone X in good condition is always going to be worth more than an iPhone 8 Plus in similar condition.

The iPhone X is newer and, therefore, more valuable. But an iPhone 8 Plus will, of course, be worth more than an iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 Plus. And the reason is because it is either newer (in the case of the iPhone 7 Plus) or has better specs (in the case of the iPhone 8).

With Android phones, it is much the same; a Samsung Galaxy S9 will be worth more than a Galaxy S8. And you’ll get more for an expensive Samsung phone like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 than you would for a cheaper option like the Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A71.

The three main factors that will affect the price you get for your phone, however, are (1) its age, the newer the better when it comes to value, (2) its condition, the better condition, the more you’ll get, and (3) how much storage it has – the more storage, the higher the value.

For instance, a 512GB iPhone 11 Pro will be worth a lot more than a 128GB iPhone 11 Pro. This applies to Android phones too.

How Much Can I Get For My iPhone?

As we’ve already established above, the value of your iPhone is dependent on a number of factors. However, if you’re looking for a broad overview of how much your iPhone is currently worth, you can get an idea from the table below.

Keep in mind these prices are based on the phone being in good condition.

iPhone Model Potential Worth (Good Condition) iPhone 12 Pro Max $1010 iPhone 12 Pro $896 iPhone 12 Mini $573 iPhone 12 $652 iPhone 11 Pro Max $671 iPhone 11 Pro $602 iPhone 11 $478 iPhone XS Max $408 iPhone XS $358 iPhone XR $280 iPhone X $280 iPhone 8 $185 iPhone 8 Plus $264 iPhone 7 $123 iPhone 7 Plus $187 iPhone 6s Plus $124 These Prices Are Based on Approximations. To Get An Accurate Price, Use This Tool – It Will Compare Thousands of Options

As you can see in the table, the newer the phone the higher the value. If you currently have an iPhone 11, and you want to recycle it, now is the perfect time. Once the iPhone 13 launches later this year, the value of of all preceding iPhones will drop.

As always, the best time to sell a phone via a trade-in program is right before the new phone launches. In this context, you’d want to sell your phone – if it is an iPhone – just before the new iPhone lands (usually around September/October).

Once the new iPhone lands, the value of all proceeding iPhones drops. The reason for this is simple: newer models draw more demand, so demand for older models wanes, and this is reflected in their value.

It’s depreciation, basically – just like you get with your car.

Does The Condition of The Phone Matter?

If you want top-dollar for your phone, you’ll need to ensure it is in tiptop condition; the better it looks, the more money you’ll get for it. A phone will scratches and dinks will still sell but it will be for a lot less than a phone in mint condition.

You can even sell faulty or broken phones via trade-in programs but, again, you’ll get considerably less than you would for a functional phone that doesn’t have any (or much) cosmetic damage.

This is why phone cases and screen protectors are important; they keep your phone looking as good as new, even if you’ve been using it for a couple of years.

If you’re reading this and you’ve just got a new phone, do future you a favor and get yourself a case and a screen protector. It will ensure that, when the time comes to sell your phone via a trade-in program, you’ll get the best possible bang for your buck.

SellCell Reviews – What Customers Are Saying

SellCell is very good customer reviews, according to TrustPilot. A quick glance at the review tool showed me that 100% of the reviews for the company rated it as Excellent.

Most of the reviews are from people that have used the site multiple times. Here’s a good example of one of SellCell’s happy customers:

Second time I have used this site. First time last year for my phone and this time for my iPad. The iPad was well used by my daughter but I still got a good price for it so happy. I had a few questions too about its condition and the team at Sellcell were very helpful. Will use next time! Mrs HJ – Trustpilot review

SellCell Review – Wrapping Up…

When it comes to online phone trade-in platforms, you have literally hundreds of options. And this is great because it means you have multiple options and choices when it comes to valuations for your phone.

But mining through ALL of these services is a chore and, if you’re anything like me, you probably do not want to do this. And this is where SellCell comes in – it basically does all the hard work, pulling in valuations for your phone from all of the best phone trade-in programs into one place.

It’s a price comparison site, basically, and while they’re very popular these days for all kinds of things, I think SellCell is probably the option right now when it comes to finding the best price for a phone you want to trade-in.

All you have to do is enter the model of your phone, add its condition, select what carrier it is locked to, or whether it is unlocked, and then hit enter – SellCell will do the rest, pulling in offers from a range of trade-in companies.

Once you see a price you like, you click it and go through to that program to sell your phone. It’s really that simple. And I cannot recommend this tool enough!

