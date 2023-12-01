Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Reviews: What You Need To Know

12/01/23 • 8 min read

Here’s your complete overview of all the latest Samsung Galaxy A14 reviews from around the web. If you’re thinking about buying this phone, you’ll definitely want to check this post out first…

Galaxy A14 5G: Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G stands out in the budget smartphone segment. It’s a perfect blend of affordability, functionality, and long-term software support. While it may not cater to high-end gaming or have the fastest processor, it’s a well-rounded choice for everyday use, light gaming, and basic photography. Pros: 💲 Affordability : Under $200, a great deal for the budget-minded.

: Under $200, a great deal for the budget-minded. 📱 Display : Large 6.6-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

: Large 6.6-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. 📸 Camera : 50MP main camera offering good photo quality.

: 50MP main camera offering good photo quality. 🚀 Performance : Suitable for daily tasks and light gaming.

: Suitable for daily tasks and light gaming. 🔋 Battery Life : Up to 9 hours 40 minutes, extending to two days on light use.

: Up to 9 hours 40 minutes, extending to two days on light use. 🌐 Connectivity : 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 for solid connections.

: 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 for solid connections. 🔄 Software Support: Two Android updates, four years of security patches. Cons: 🚫 Durability : Missing dust and water protection.

: Missing dust and water protection. ☀️ Visibility : Screen struggles in direct sunlight.

: Screen struggles in direct sunlight. 🐢 Processing Power : Slower processor affects demanding tasks.

: Slower processor affects demanding tasks. ⚡ Charging Speed : Limited to 15W, slow charging.

: Limited to 15W, slow charging. 🔊 Audio : Single speaker, no ultrawide camera option.

: Single speaker, no ultrawide camera option. 🏗️ Design: Some models feel plasticky and less sturdy. Ideal For: 💸 Budget-Conscious Users : Perfect for those wanting affordability and functionality.

: Perfect for those wanting affordability and functionality. 🎮 Daily Users and Light Gamers : Handles everyday use and casual gaming well.

: Handles everyday use and casual gaming well. 📷 Photography Enthusiasts on a Budget : Offers decent photography capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a cheap phone. It retails for less than $200/£200 and that makes it extremely sought-after with certain types of users.

Cheap used to mean bad but thanks to advancements in CPU technology and camera tech, cheap can now be pretty darn good. But does the Galaxy A14 5G tick all the right boxes?

Let’s check out all the latest reviews for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G to find out whether this phone is worth buying in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Reviews

PC MAG VERDICT – The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G packs a lot to like for a sub-$200 phone, including a large screen, efficient performance, solid connectivity options, and a superior software upgrade path. KEY TAKEAWAYS 📱 Top choice for budget-conscious, featuring a large screen and efficient performance.

💵 Affordable at under $200, offering solid connectivity and a good software update policy.

🖥️ Boasts a crisp display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

🚫 Lacks dust/water protection; screen visibility issues in sunlight.

📸 Equipped with a 50MP camera, delivering decent photo quality for its class.

🚀 Outperforms similar-priced phones like Moto G Play and TCL 40 X 5G in display and updates.

🎮 Good for daily use and light gaming; not ideal for high-end games.

🔋 Offers about 9 hours 40 minutes of battery life.

🌐 Has 5G support, effective even in areas with moderate network strength.

📞 Solid call quality with NFC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

🔄 Comes with two major Android updates and four years of security patches.

Trusted Reviews VERDICT – The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a solid affordable all-rounder with reassuring stamina, a solid screen, a decent main camera and a long-term software promise. However, its performance is somewhat sluggish, as is its charging speed, and you can get more for your money with often older models from rival brands. KEY TAKEAWAYS 📱 The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a solid yet unremarkable budget smartphone.

📸 It features a 50MP main camera and lacks an ultrawide camera option.

🌟 Notable for its strong battery life and decent display quality.

🚫 Criticized for its mediocre performance and lack of a charger in the box.

💰 Offers good value with long-term software support, including two OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

📐 Boasts a large 6.6-inch display but has a plastic, slightly creaky design.

📉 Faces competition from other budget models, which may offer better features or performance for a similar price.

🔋 Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, capable of lasting two days on light usage.

⚡ Charging speed is relatively slow, with a maximum of 15W supported.

CNET VERDICT – The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is one of the most functional phones I’ve tested for under $200. Even though the phone has noticeable issues — including the slower processor and mixed photography performance — the device is capable of performing most essential tasks KEY TAKEAWAYS 📱 The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a budget-friendly option priced at around $200, offering essential features for a modern smartphone.

💳 Notable for its NFC capability, the A14 allows for contactless payments, a feature often missing in phones in this price range.

🆕 Samsung promises two years of software updates and five years of security updates for the A14, which is more than what most competitors offer.

🔋 The phone includes a 5,000-mAh battery, ensuring longevity in daily use.

🚀 Features a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate for its 6.6-inch display, enhancing the smoothness in visual experience.

📷 Equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, the A14’s photography capabilities are decent for still subjects but struggle with motion and low-light conditions.

🎮 Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, the phone is suitable for casual use but may lag in more demanding tasks.

🎵 The Galaxy A14 5G has a single audio speaker and offers a headphone jack for alternative audio options.

💾 Comes with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

🤳 Front-facing 13-megapixel camera provides adequate selfies but may exaggerate colors.

WIRED VERDICT – It’s near-impossible to not marvel at the value of the Galaxy A14. It does almost everything so well for so little, and that’s precisely what we should be asking more of from our gadgets.. KEY TAKEAWAYS 📱 Offers impressive features for its price: good performance, a nice screen, and a solid camera.

🚀 Remarkable improvements over its predecessor (Galaxy A13 5G) include better optimization and performance.

🔋 Boasts a two-day battery life, making it highly efficient for everyday use.

🌐 Compatible with all major U.S. networks and supports 5G connectivity, a rare find in this price range.

📸 Equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel front camera, including a Night mode for low-light photography.

🛠️ Offers practical features like 64 GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, and NFC for contactless payments.

📈 Will receive two Android OS updates and four years of security updates, ensuring longevity.

🎮 Adequate for gaming, with a 90-Hz display panel that enhances the fluidity of the screen.

❗ Lacks an IP rating for dust and water resistance and has a mono speaker, which are minor drawbacks considering the price.

Analysis: The Good, The Bad & Who It’s For… Pin Obviously, when you’re buying a sub-$200 phone there are going to be caveats, things missing, and features you don’t get access to. If you need and/or want the best tech, you’re going to have to pony up the cash for one of Samsung’s flagship phones – or Apple’s. But for the most part, the Galaxy A14 5G delivers massively where it counts – the cameras, the features, and its battery life. Here’s the key talking points, the good, bad, and ugly, from above distilled down into something more actionable: Pros Affordability : Priced under $200, it’s a steal for budget-conscious users.

: Priced under $200, it’s a steal for budget-conscious users. Display : Sports a large 6.6-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a crisp and smooth visual experience.

: Sports a large 6.6-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a crisp and smooth visual experience. Camera : Equipped with a 50MP main camera, it delivers decent photo quality for its class.

: Equipped with a 50MP main camera, it delivers decent photo quality for its class. Performance : Efficient for daily tasks and light gaming, though not ideal for high-end gaming.

: Efficient for daily tasks and light gaming, though not ideal for high-end gaming. Battery Life : Offers around 9 hours 40 minutes of usage, with some models boasting up to two days on light usage.

: Offers around 9 hours 40 minutes of usage, with some models boasting up to two days on light usage. Connectivity : Supports 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring solid connectivity options.

: Supports 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring solid connectivity options. Software Support: Promises two major Android updates and four years of security patches. Cons Durability : Lacks dust and water protection.

: Lacks dust and water protection. Visibility : Screen visibility can be challenging in sunlight.

: Screen visibility can be challenging in sunlight. Processing Power : Some models have a slower processor, impacting high-demand tasks.

: Some models have a slower processor, impacting high-demand tasks. Charging Speed : Charging is relatively slow with a maximum of 15W supported.

: Charging is relatively slow with a maximum of 15W supported. Audio : Often comes with a single audio speaker and lacks ultrawide camera options.

: Often comes with a single audio speaker and lacks ultrawide camera options. Design: Some models have a plastic, slightly creaky build. Who is it for? Budget-Conscious Users : Ideal for those wanting a solid smartphone experience without spending much.

: Ideal for those wanting a solid smartphone experience without spending much. Daily Users and Light Gamers : It handles everyday tasks and casual gaming efficiently.

: It handles everyday tasks and casual gaming efficiently. Photography Enthusiasts on a Budget : Its 50MP camera is great for basic photography needs.

: Its 50MP camera is great for basic photography needs. Long-Term Users: Its promise of software and security updates makes it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Comparison with Competitors Outperforms similar-priced phones like Moto G Play and TCL 40 X 5G in display and software updates.

