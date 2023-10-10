iPhone 15 Pro Review Round-Up: Apple’s Pro Model Goes USB-C & Titanium…

By Michael Grothaus Updated: 10/10/23 • 9 min read

Pin

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro has gotten some major upgrades including a new titanium frame, a USB-C port, and camera improvements. But what are the reviews saying about it?

The iPhone 15 series is now available. When it comes to this year’s iPhone 15 series lineup, there are four models to choose from: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. Many of the phones have the same features: all have the Dynamic Island, all run iOS 17, and all feature USB-C. But the Pro models also get upgrades that the regular and Plus models do not get.

And it’s one of the Pro models, the base iPhone 15 Pro that we’ll be taking a look at in this review roundup.

Here’s what we’re going to cover in this review round-up:

Is the iPhone 15 Pro a worthy update over the iPhone 14 Pro?

What’s new inside the iPhone 15 Pro?

How the iPhone 15 Pro is different from the iPhone 14 Pro (and the iPhone 15 Pro Max) .

. The new titanium frame.

And, of course, whether it is worth buying.

Finally, we’ll give advice on the best place to buy an iPhone 15 right now.

Let’s get started…

iPhone 15 Pro Reviews Pin General Observations It’s rare that a smartphone of any make debuts that has incredible new revolutionary features – and the iPhone 15 Pro is no exception. But the feature updates, like USB-C, make the iPhone 15 Pro a worthwhile upgrade. Apple’s hand may have been forced to bring USB-C to the iPhone 15 Pro, but the company’s Pro phone lineup is the better for it. PROS Charging: USB-C is the most welcome change and brings with it the port Android phones have used for years.

USB-C is the most welcome change and brings with it the port Android phones have used for years. Design: The new rounded edges make the iPhone 15 Pro more comfortable to hold than previous models. The titanium frame results in a lighter phone.

The new rounded edges make the iPhone 15 Pro more comfortable to hold than previous models. The titanium frame results in a lighter phone. Camera: A nice touch is the ability to change the depth of field AFTER you take a portrait photo.

A nice touch is the ability to change the depth of field AFTER you take a portrait photo. Vision Pro Video: Though not available at launch, after an update the iPhone 15 Pro will be able to record video in 3D, which will be playable on Apple’s Vision Pro headset. CONS Color options: The iPhone 15 Pro comes in four “natural” color options. They are all a bit bland.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes in four “natural” color options. They are all a bit bland. USB-C Limitation: The USB-C cable included with the iPhone 15 Pro does not support maximum speeds..

The USB-C cable included with the iPhone 15 Pro does not support maximum speeds.. Camera: The iPhone 15 Pro is limited to a 3x main lens. If you want the 5x optical zoom you need to get the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.

➡️ iPhone 15 Deals: All The Latest Offers Curated

General Observations There are a lot of things to love about the iPhone 15 Pro. USB-C and the titanium frame top the list. But the Action Button is also a great addition to the iPhone 15 Pro. However, a drawback is that the iPhone 15 Pro feels like it was neglected this year when you compare it to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which got the 5x optical zoom lens. PROS USB-C Support: One of the best benefits of the new iPhone 15 Pro is the addition of a USB-C port. Being able to use the same charging port for iPhones and Android phones is very welcome. Action Button: Getting rid of the mute switch for the configurable Action Button is a good move. Android phones have had customizable hardware buttons for years. Titanium frame: The reviewer loved how much lighter the iPhone 15 Pro is than its predecessor. The 10% weight savings is noticeable in the hand. CONS USB-C cable: The iPhone 15 Plus ships with a USB-C cable but it’s limited to slower USB transfer speeds. Base storage: The iPhone 15 Pro lineup starts at 128GB of storage. Though you can buy models with up to 1TB of storage, a Pro phone should start with more than 128GB baseline. Action Button: While the Action Button is welcome, it’s a let down that you can only map 9 standard actions to the button. Battery life: While the iPhone 15 Pro has decent battery life, those who want the longest battery life in a Pro iPhone should go with the Pro Max.

➡️ iPhone 15 Deals: All The Latest Offers Curated

Pin General Observations Though USB-C is a welcome change, the reviewer found that it’s not as life-changing as many think. After all, if you have to carry multiple devices around with you, you still need to carry multiple cables. The new curved edges of the iPhone 15 Pro, however, make the phone feel thinner – which is always a good thing. When it comes to the camera, the ability to alter the background blur on portrait photos after they are taken is a nice addition. The A17 processor has some nice graphics improvements especially if you are into mobile gaming. If your iPhone is more than two years old, the iPhone 15 Pro might be worth the upgrade. PROS Price: Apple managed to keep the price of the iPhone 15 Pro the same as the iPhone 14 Pro despite adding new features like USB-C and the titanium frame. Action Button: Setting the Action Button to launch the camera is so much nicer and faster. Portrait photos: Being able to edit the background blue after a portrait photo is taken is really nice. USB-C charging: The USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro can be used to charge other devices via the iPhone. For example, you can plug your AirPods into he iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C to charge up the AirPods case. CONS Color options: The iPhone 15 Pro color options are all fairly muted. A wider range of bright colors would be appreciated by some. Action Button: While the Action Button is nice, the reviewer found themselves accidentally pressing the volume button a few times on accident due to the proximity of the buttons. Night Mode: While Apple has managed to make Night Mode improvements to the camera, Google phones still have better low light mode shots.

➡️ iPhone 15 Deals: All The Latest Offers Curated

Pin General Observations The iPhone 15 Pro received four stars out of five stars. The iPhone 15 Pro was praised for its lighter titanium design. The new Action Button is also a highlight of the iPhone 15 Pro. However, the drawbacks of the iPhone 15 Pro are that it doesn’t have the 5x zoom the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max has and it also didn’t get faster charging speeds. PROS Design: The titanium frame is one of the nicest additions to the iPhone 15 Pro. The contoured edges make the 15 Pro easier to hold and the lighter weight of the titanium is noticeable. USB-C: The USB-C port is a welcome addition. Now you can charge your iPhone with the same cable you charge your MacBook with. Action Button: The Action Button is a welcome change. It defaults to a silent mode button but you can change its action in the Settings app. Battery life: The iPhone 15 Pro battery life is about 40 minutes longer than the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro. CONS Camera: The iPhone 15 Pro is limited to 3x zoom while the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 5x zoom. Storage: The reviewer wishes the iPhone 15 Pro would start at 256GB of storage instead of 128GB. Data transfer: he included USB-C cable is not capable of higher data speeds. You need to purchase a separate cable for that.

Expert Analysis: Is The iPhone 15 Pro Worth Buying?

Pin

So, is the iPhone 15 Pro worth it? The answer comes down to a few things…

First, how badly do you want an iPhone with a USB-C port? If that answer is “pretty badly” then the iPhone 15 Pro is worth the upgrade for that alone (of course, you can also get USB-C on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus).

Second, how old is your current iPhone? If you’ve got an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro, you may not see as much benefit in upgrading to an iPhone 15 Pro as others with older iPhones will (of course, unless you want that USB-C port). But if you have an iPhone 12 Pro or older, the iPhone 15 Pro is definitely a worthwhile upgrade for numerous reasons.

The main reason is, of course, that it has a USB-C port. But the iPhone 15 Pro also packs the A17 chipset, which is the first iPhone CPU to feature the 3-nanometer process. The A17 is a powerhouse, especially when compared to older iPhone Pro chips like the A12, A13, and A14.

The Action Button is also a nice addition to the iPhone 15 Pro, however, it’s not a must-have feature. The same goes for the titanium frame: it’s nice, weighs less, and looks pretty, but it’s not a must-have upgrade over the steel frame found on earlier iPhone Pro models.

One bummer about the iPhone 15 Pro is that, while its camera is very, very nice, it’s disappointing the iPhone 15 Pro didn’t get the 5x zoom lens that the iPhone 15 Pro Max received this year. It’s rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro will receive the 5x zoom lens next year – so if that’s important to you, it may be worth waiting another year to upgrade.

Is The iPhone 15 Pro Worth It?

Pin

The iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best iPhones that Apple has ever made. It’s added some very welcome features this year including USB-C, the Action Button, and the titanium frame. It also retains some of the best features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the always-on display and the Dynamic Island.

Bottom line: If you own an iPhone 12 Pro or earlier, it’s a good time to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro. But if you have an iPhone 13 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro, you are probably better off waiting to upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro next year, which is rumored to get the 5x optical zoom lens that the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with now.

🔥 Best Place To Buy iPhone 15? If you’ve liked what you’ve read so far, you’re probably wonder where the best to get the iPhone 15 is right now? We’ve compiled all the data – and, trust me, there was a lot – to pull together all the best iPhone 15 deals right now (based on monthly cost and data allowances). But as of right now, the two best deals for Apple’s iPhone 15 are currently available at Three. Here’s the details: Three’s Best iPhone 15 Offers Unlimited Plan : £30 upfront, £41/month

: £30 upfront, £41/month 5GB Plan: £30 upfront, £30/month ✅ VIEW ALL DEALS