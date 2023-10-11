iPhone 15 Pro Max Review Round-Up: Apple’s Best iPhone Ever Gets Its Most Powerful Camera Ever

By Michael Grothaus Updated: 10/11/23 • 9 min read

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is an absolute beast of an iPhone, packing in not only the iPhone’s most powerful chipset ever, but its best camera by a long shot. Here’s what the reviews saying about it.

The iPhone 15 series is among the hottest smartphones of 2023. The lineup this year consists of four models of iPhone 15 phones: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some features are standard on all models, including the Dynamic Island, the iOS 17 operating system, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. But the Pro models – the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – also get upgrades that the regular iPhone 15 models did not.

We’ve already taken a look at the reviews the iPhone 15 Pro has gotten. Now it’s time to take a look at what reviewers are saying about Apple’s flagship-flagship phone: the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here’s what we’re going to cover in this review round-up:

Is the iPhone 15 Pro Max an upgrade you should consider if you already have the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

What’s new about the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

How is the iPhone 15 Pro Max different than the iPhone 15 Pro ?

? The new 5x zoom camera.

And, of course, whether the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth buying.

Finally, we’ll give tips on the best place to buy an iPhone 15 right now.

Let’s dig in

iPhone 15 Pro Max Reviews Pin General Observations While the higher starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max (at $1199) is a downer, overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a worthy upgrade, especially thanks to its new camera which features 5x optical zoom. The reviewers called the camera upgrade “meaningful.” Another plus about the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its USB-C connection, making Apple’s iPhone compatible with millions of chargers chargers. PROS Charging: One of the best features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is USB-C. Gona is the Lightning cable, which means you can now use the same cable to charge your Android and iPhone devices.

One of the best features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is USB-C. Gona is the Lightning cable, which means you can now use the same cable to charge your Android and iPhone devices. The Action Button: Though the mute/silence switch was a mainstay on the iPhone for years, the new Action Button replacement is a “net positive” for the device.

Though the mute/silence switch was a mainstay on the iPhone for years, the new Action Button replacement is a “net positive” for the device. Camera: One of the star features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the new 5x zoom telephoto lens.

One of the star features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the new 5x zoom telephoto lens. A17 for games: The A17 chipset is powerful, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max can use its GPUs to play games that are console-like. CONS Price: The iPhone 15 Pro Max got a price bump this year to $1199 starting. Price bumps are never welcome.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max got a price bump this year to $1199 starting. Price bumps are never welcome. USB-C Limitation: While a USB-C cable is included with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s limited to USB 2.0 speeds. You’ll need to shell out more for a faster cable.

While a USB-C cable is included with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s limited to USB 2.0 speeds. You’ll need to shell out more for a faster cable. Charging speed: Though the iPhone 15 Pro Max now has USB-C, the maximum charging speed is still 27 watts.

General Observations If you’re torn between buying the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max – “go big or go home.” The iPhone 15 Pro Max still had 35% of battery left after the screen had been on for more than 6 hours. The reviewer was able to go a day and a half on a single charge. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is $100 more expensive this year, but at least you get 256GB of storage for that price. PROS Camera: The 5x zoom lens is great for “shy” photographers who don’t like to get close to their subjects. Also, the 5x zoom works in Portrait mode too. USB-C Support: The USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a great addition – finally. Action Button: The reviewer liked the customization options the Action Button affords. CONS USB-C cable: While the USB-C port is welcome, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a USB-C cable that is limited to USB 2.0 speeds. Charging speed: Charging the iPhone 15 Pro Max takes 90 minutes to full if the battery is empty. Cost: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is $100 more expensive than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Pin General Observations Engadget gave the iPhone 15 Pro Max a score of 94 out of 100. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is both smaller and lighter than previous iPhone Pro Maxes. The addition of the USB-C port is welcome not just because USB-C is the future, but because the USB-C port can charge other accessories that are plugged into the iPhone. The 5x zoom camera is “useful.” The Action Button is hard to reach on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, making it a bit awkward. PROS Feel: The titanium frame makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter than last year’s model. It’s also a bit smaller while keeping the same screen size. Camera: The camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max took close-ups that are “slightly” cleaner than the previous generation. Text was easier to read on the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s maximum range. Video quality: The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s video recording quality is arguably the best in the industry. CONS Price: The iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $100 more than last year’s model. Color options: The iPhone 15 Pro Max color options are boring. Action Button: The Acton Button is nice overall, but due to its position on the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s large body it can be hard to reach.

Pin General Observations The iPhone 15 Pro Max received four and a half stars out of five, calling the phone “the ultimate upgrade” and “stellar.” The iPhone 15 Pro Max is upgrade-worthy due to its 5x zoom lens, a “useful” Action Button, and the lighter titanium design. The A17 Pro chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro Max enables “console-quality” video gaming. However, slow USB-C charging times and a digital zoom that is not great are drawbacks of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. PROS Weight: The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s new titanium design makes the phone feel “wonderfully light.” USB-C: It’s great that the iPhone 15 Pro Max finally supports USB-C. Another nice touch is that you can charge your other Apple gadgets like your AirPods via the USB-C port. Camera: The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera “arguably surpasses” all the other best camera phones when considering the overall quality. Battery life: The iPhone 15 Pro Max lasted 14 hours and two minutes in the reviewer’s tests, which included continuous web surfing. CONS Higher price: The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199, which is $100 more than last year’s model. But at least you get 256GB of storage for that price. Slow charging: The reviewer ays the iPhone 15 Pro Max has relatively slow charging speeds compared to other smartphones. Action Button: While the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Action Button is nice, it’s a drawback that it only supports one function at a time.

Expert Analysis: Is The iPhone 15 Pro Max Worth Buying?

Pin

So, is the iPhone 15 Pro Max worth buying? That depends…

Let’s get the obvious answer out of the way first: if you currently have an iPhone 12 Pro Max or earlier, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is definitely worth the upgrade. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is packed with features that make the older models look antiquated. The best features include a 5x zoom lens, the A17 Pro chip, the titanium design, and the addition of the USB-C port.

Honestly, the addition of the USB-C port and the 5x zoom lens for us makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max an obvious upgrade even if you own an iPhone 13 Pro Max. USB-C is the future of charging and having a USB-C iPhone just makes life so much easier, especially if you have plenty of other USB-C devices you carry around with you – now you just need one cable to charge them all.

But what about if you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max? The call is tougher with this one. Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 chipset is more powerful than the A16 found in the iPhone 14 Pro Max – but you probably won’t notice much real-world difference under normal usage.

Where you will notice a difference, as already mentioned, is with the 5x zoom lens and the USB-C port. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is left in the dust when those enhancements are considered.

But what about the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Which should you get then? This is where things get trickier. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have many of the same features: both have the Action Button, both have the A17 Pro chip, both have the USB-C port, and both have the new titanium frame. Both phones also come in the same color options.

Where the iPhone 15 Pro Max bests the iPhone 15 Pro is in the camera department. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has that wonderful 5x zoom lens, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3x zoom lens. Photographers will appreciate the 5x lens. Then again if you don’t like massive phones, you should probably opt for the iPhone 15 Pro instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Is The iPhone 15 Pro Max Worth It?

Pin

Without a doubt the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone Apple has ever made. It’s got powerful new feature like the A17 Pro chip, which powers console-like gaming. Its new titanium design is not only visually striking, but makes the phone noticeably lighter and, due to its slightly curved edges, easier to hold. The new Action Button lets you customize the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s hardware buttons like never before. And USB-C and that terrific 5x zoom lens are the best additions to the iPhone series in years.

Bottom line: If you want the best camera system possible on the iPhone, you must get the iPhone 15 Pro Max. And if you’re considering whether it’s time to upgrade your older iPhone Pro Max, those who own the iPhone 12 Pro Max and earlier should strongly consider doing so. Even if you own the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the feature enhancements of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are so great that upgrading deserves serious consideration.

