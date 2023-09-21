iPhone 15 Plus Review Round-Up: Apple’s Entry-level Large-Screen Model Gets Its First Upgrade…

Pin

The iPhone 15 Plus is now official, and the first batch of reviews are in. So how did Apple do with the first upgrade to the Plus model? Let’s find out…

The iPhone 15 series is finally here. But while all other models have received upgrades for years, the iPhone 15 Plus is the first upgrade to the iPhone Plus ever. Apple first introduced the iPhone Plus model as the iPhone 14 Plus last year.

When it comes to the iPhone 15 series lineup as a whole, there are four models to choose from: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max.

But for this post, we’re focusing on the iPhone 15 Plus.

Here’s what we’re going to cover in this review round-up:

Is the iPhone 15 Plus a worthy update over the iPhone 14 Plus?

What’s new inside the iPhone 15 Plus?

How the iPhone 15 Plus is different from the iPhone 14 Plus (and the iPhone 15 Pro models)

The new 48MP camera

And, of course, whether it is worth buying.

Finally, we’ll give advice on the best place to buy an iPhone 15 right now.

Let’s get started…

iPhone 15 Reviews Pin General Observations The iPhone 15 Plus is a nice phone for an entry-level model. However, it’s nothing to write home about. If you don’t need all the latest bells and whistles of the Pro series, the iPhone 15 Plus (or iPhone 15) is a great choice. However, if you want the latest tech, skip the iPhone 15 Plus and go with a Pro model.

The iPhone 15 Plus (and regular iPhone 15) is great for those who are upgrading from an iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone Xr or earlier. PROS Design: The new rounded edges and the matte finish make the iPhone 15 Plus more comfortable to hold than the previous generation.

The new rounded edges and the matte finish make the iPhone 15 Plus more comfortable to hold than the previous generation. Performance: The A16 chipset in the iPhone 15 Plus offers great performance, which isn’t surprising as the A16 was the chip in the iPhone 14 Pro last year.

The A16 chipset in the iPhone 15 Plus offers great performance, which isn’t surprising as the A16 was the chip in the iPhone 14 Pro last year. Camera: The upgrade to the 48-megapixel sensor in the main camera grants users improved photo quality. Photos feel less “flattened” than last year due to algorithm changes.

The upgrade to the 48-megapixel sensor in the main camera grants users improved photo quality. Photos feel less “flattened” than last year due to algorithm changes. Features: The notch is dead, replaced by the Dynamic Island display cutout. The new feature is “fun and informative”.

The notch is dead, replaced by the Dynamic Island display cutout. The new feature is “fun and informative”. Charging: USB-C is a welcome change and an improvement over the old Lightning connector.

USB-C is a welcome change and an improvement over the old Lightning connector. Battery Life: The battery life is terrific. Even under heavy use, it lasts until the next day. CONS Display: While the large screen is nice, the display lacks modern features like Pro Motion.

While the large screen is nice, the display lacks modern features like Pro Motion. USB-C Limitation: USB-C port speeds are limited to USB 2.0 speeds.

USB-C port speeds are limited to USB 2.0 speeds. Camera: The iPhone 15 Plus still lacks a true telephoto lens. And the ultrawide camera received no upgrades.

The iPhone 15 Plus still lacks a true telephoto lens. And the ultrawide camera received no upgrades. Design: The pastel color options are “deeply uninspired”.

➡️ iPhone 15 Deals: All The Latest Offers Curated

General Observations The iPhone 15 Plus is the iPhone option for those who don’t consider themselves professional content creators, so don’t need the latest and greatest camera or processor upgrades. But one of the nicest features of the iPhone 15 Plus is its switch to USB-C. This means the iPhone 15 Plus is compatible with other USB-C chargers you already have in your home – which is good considering Apple doesn’t provide a USB-C charger in the box. PROS USB-C Support: The new model supports USB-C instead of Lightning, which was found on the original iPhone 14 Plus. USB-C charging is a very welcome addition to the iPhone 15 Plus.. Improved Battery Life: The iPhone 15 battery lasted nearly 24 hours, from a 10 a.m. meeting one day to 8 a.m. the next day. And the USB-C charging means it’s easier to top the battery up since devices around you like the MacBook have a compatible USB-C charger. Enhanced Camera System: The iPhone 15 Plus can capture both 24-megapixel and 48-megapixel images and it has an additional 2X optical zoom option. The iPhone 15 camera captured photos with truer colors and more detail than photos taken with the iPhone 13 Pro. You also have more granular control over your photos. Dynamic Island: The reviewer loved the Dynamic Island, which was likened to a clickable widget. CONS USB-C Transition Issues: The iPhone 15 Plus ships without a USB-C charger in the box. Also, though it comes with a USB-C port, its data transfer speeds are limited to USB 2.0 speeds. Camera Limitations: While the iPhone 15 Plus can shoot 48MP pictures, it can only do so when using the main lens. If you shoot pictures at 0.5x or 2x the camera defaults to 12MP images. Photography aficionados will want to go with better cameras. Design: The color-infused glass is nice, but may be pointless as most people will put the phone in a case. There’s no titanium frame option, which is limited to the Pro models.. Comparative Performance: While the iPhone 15 has some great performance, in many ways last year’s iPhone 14 Pro is still the better option – but Apple no longer sells it.

Pin General Observations There’s a lot to love about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with enough new features to make it feel like a compelling upgrade. Thanks to the addition of USB-C and a 2x optical camera zoom, the iPhone 15 makes one feel like it’s the only phone you need. The Dynamic Island is also more useful than it sounds. The iPhone 15 Plus reached the end of the day with more than 20% battery left. But there are some drawbacks. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still don’t have an always-on display like the Pro models. Nor do they have a refresh rate greater than 60Hz – the same as last year’s iPhone 14 models. Still, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus received a 5-star rating. PROS Significant Upgrade: The iPhone 15 Plus has enough new features and performance improvements to be considered an upgrade even over last year’s model. Camera System: The auto Portrait Mode and the 2x optical zoom are a head-tuner. The 48MP main camera sensor is a nice addition, too. USB-C Port: USB-C support is a standout addition to the iPhone. And now you can actually use your iPhone to charge your AirPods or another iPhone just by connecting them with a USB-C cable. Dynamic Island Feature: The Dynamic Island is a welcome notch replacement and a versatile feature. It’s a welcome addition that was previously limited to the Pro models. Performance: The A16 Bionic processor is rock-solid. It also means the powerful chip will serve your for years. Design & Texture: The contoured curved edges make it nicer to hold. Price: The £100 fee separating the iPhone 15 Plus from the iPhone 15 is well worth it as the Plus’ screen size offers genuine value. CONS Lack of Always-On Display: It’s disappointing that the iPhone 15 Plus does not feature an always-on display, which Android phones have had for years.. 60Hz Refresh Rate: The display on the iPhone 15 Plus still has a maximum 60Hz refresh rate. Apple has not given the iPhone 15 Plus a Pro Motion display like the Pro models have. Low-light video: Low-light video capture still leaves something to be desired.

Pin General Observations The iPhone 15 Plus features the best battery life of any iPhone ever tested. The upgraded 48MP main camera is a “beast” in low light. But the 2x zoom is only “usable”. However, the 60Hz display refresh rate limitation and slow recharge speeds are a letdown. Still, the average person will be delighted by the iPhone 15 Plus provided they like a larger screen. PROS Battery Life: The iPhone 15 Plus has the best battery life of any iPhone ever tested. It even beat the battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Design: The aerospace-grade aluminum frame with its contoured edges makes the phone comfortable to hold. The color-infused back glass is charming. Performance: The A16 chip is an “absolute beast”. It even outperforms the chip in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. Cameras: The 48MP main lens is outstanding at capturing photos in all conditions. CONS Camera: The 2x zoom is a letdown because it’s clear it’s nothing more than a digital zoom. Display: The display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. Other similarly priced phones usually have a 90Hz refresh rate. Charging: While the USB-C port is nice from a universal charging perspective, the iPhone 15 Plus also takes longer to charge than the iPhone 14 Plus.

Expert Analysis: Is The iPhone 15 Plus Worth Buying?

Whether the iPhone 15 Plus is worth buying really depends on what smartphone you are upgrading from. Of course, the MAIN reason to get an iPhone 15 Plus is that you want a larger display without paying the huge sum Apple demands for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

So, if you have an older iPhone – say an iPhone 12 or earlier – the iPhone 15 Plus is almost a no-brainer. It’s got the larger display, the best chip the regular iPhone series has ever had, and a greatly improved camera system. And then of course, there is the addition of USB-C.

Still, if you have the iPhone 14 Plus the question of upgrading to the iPhone 15 Plus is murkier. The iPhone 15 Plus looks much the same in terms of design. While it does have a slightly more curved frame, most other design features of the body look similar to the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Plus also had, arguably, better color options.

But the iPhone 15 Plus also does offer two things the iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t have: the insanely powerful A16 chip and the Dynamic Island.

The A16 is a powerhouse and if you do a lot of gaming or video editing, you will see a difference over the A15 chip inside the iPhone 14 Plus.

As for the Dynamic Island, it’s the new standout design feature of the iPhone 15 Plus. It’s way better than the notch and has an elegant organic feel since it’s as much a software feature as a hardware one.

Is The iPhone 15 Plus Worth It?

The iPhone 15 Plus offers a ton of value for the money. The standout feature of the iPhone 15 Plus are the USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and the 48MP main camera. It also offers some of the best battery life ever on an iPhone.

Bottom line? The iPhone 15 Plus is a terrific buy if you haven’t upgraded your iPhone in a while. This is especially true if you have an iPhone 12 or older. The iPhone 15 Plus is also a great value proposition for those who want the largest screen iPhone possible without paying the high cost Apple charges for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Plus is a good balance between cost, power, and features.

