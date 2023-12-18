🔍

Garmin Forerunner 955 Reviews: New & Improved?

Richard Goodwin

12/18/23

Garmin Forerunner 955 ReviewPin

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is the latest addition to Garmin’s brilliant Forerunner series. But is it any good and what kind of updates does it have? Let’s dig in and find out…

If you’re a serious runner or athlete that is looking to invest in a quality fitness tracker with outstanding battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 955 will almost certainly have come up in your research. 

This is one hell of a badass smartwatch. It’s expensive, sure, but for serious runners it is by far and away one of the most complete and useful running watches on the market right now. 

Apple Watch is fine and dandy for most people. But for athletes that need granular, detailed data as well as constant, round-the-clock metrics on things like stress levels and recovery, nothing beats Garmin. 

Is the Garmin Forerunner 955 the watch for you? Read on as we do a deep-dive into what makes this watch tick, why it is favoured by pros and experienced runners from all walks of life, and what it can do once it is strapped to your wrist…

Garmin Forerunner 955: A Quick Overview

Garmin Forerunner 955 ReviewPin

The Garmin Forerunner 955 picks up where its predecessor left off, adding in a touchscreen (handy), a solar option, new training insights, HRV Status, and Training Status, which make it feel every bit the successor model. It even looks and feels better, thanks to some slight tweaks in the design department.

Garmin hasn’t done anything too crazy with the design; the watch itself is slightly heavier and thicker but also smaller. It also now has a touchscreen which makes it all the easier to interact with when you’re on the move. It still retains the same button layout as the 945, however, and the touchscreen, for the most part, works great.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 also comes packed with a bunch of new software aspects that are not available on any other Garmin watches. And these are as follows:

  • HRV Status
  • Training Readiness
  • Native running power
  • Acute Load

The addition of the Solar variant too is a nice touch. This version is, of course, more expensive but if you live in a sunny region – somewhere like California or Spain – it might be worth the investment as it does make a pretty sizeable difference to battery life, meaning the watch spends more time on your wrist monitoring stuff than charging.

Whichever model you go for, battery life is very respectable on the Garmin Forerunner 955, as you can see below :

  • Smartwatch mode, standard model: 15 days
  • Smartwatch mode, Solar model: 20 days
  • All Systems GNSS mode + Multi-Band: Up to 20 hours
  • All-Systems GNSS mode + Multi-Band + music: Up to 8.5 hours

Again, Garmin doesn’t tend to miss a beat when it comes to updating its more expensive watches, and the Garmin Forerunner 955 is a testament to that fact. It looks better, it has incredible tracking and monitoring features, its heart rate monitor is incredibly accurate, and it now has a touchscreen and a very decent battery life.

And the best part of ALL this? The Garmin Forerunner 955 base model is now cheaper than its predecessor. Amazing, right? When most “big tech” companies are using the excuse of inflation to actively dick you out of hundreds of extra dollars or pound coins, while still making record profits, Garmin has gone and done us all a solid and reduced the price of its entry-level Garmin Forerunner 955 watch. Classy stuff.

Garmin Forerunner 955Pin
Garmin Forerunner 955
5.0

If you’re a serious runner and your current watch is getting a little long in the tooth, the Garmin Forerunner 955 could well be the upgrade you’ve been looking for – as running watches go, it is damn near flawless in its overall performance and execution. 

Pros:
  • Excellent solar-enhanced battery life (Solar model only)
  • Countless activity types
  • NFC support for Garmin Pay
  • Upgraded heart rate sensor
  • Storage for up to 2,000 songs
  • Downloadable maps for running and biking
Buy Now

Garmin Forerunner 955 Reviews

100

Pocket-Lint

The Forerunner 955 is a triumph, landing at a more reasonable price than its predecessor and packing significant improvements to both the hardware and software. It’s not perfect, but none of these pain points significantly detract from the experience, and that makes this pretty much the best running watch available in 2022.

100

Coach Mag

The updates to the Forerunner 955 bring it into line with the Fenix 7 and Epix 2 and introduce a couple of useful new features. The solar panels on the Solar will also be a worthwhile upgrade for some people, though for my money the cheaper Forerunner 955 for $500/£480 is the better deal since the battery life improvements aren’t substantial enough.

That $500/£480 price is also very attractive when you consider that it’s only the sapphire models of the Fenix 7 and Epix 2 that have multi-band tracking, and they cost from $899.99/£779.99 for the Fenix 7 and $999.99/£899.99 for the Epix 2, which has a brighter AMOLED screen. With the Forerunner 955 you’re getting all of Garmin’s best features in a cheaper watch with a lighter plastic case that still looks great, even if not quite as handsome as the metal Fenix and Epix watches.

Outside of Garmin’s other top watches there is nothing that can compete with the Forerunner 955’s features. It’s more expensive than Polar’s top watch – the Vantage V2 – but offers more accurate tracking and a better all-round experience.

90

Tom’s Guide

The Forerunner 955 is undeniably a fantastic running watch, in fact, I’d go as far to say that it’s the best Forerunner on the market right now. It has all of the features of the Fenix 7 in a much cheaper package, so unless you’re planning on rock climbing or doing really extreme sports, I’m not sure why you’d opt for anything else on your wrist.

The Training Readiness score is clever, and as someone who has had a running coach for years, it almost feels like a virtual coach on your wrist. If I’m feeling run down, my coach will ask about my sleep, nutrition, menstrual cycle, and overall health, not just how well I ran yesterday, and the Training Readiness score helps you do the same from your wrist.

100

Tech Radar

The training modes were great and easy to use, with daily predictions for different distances such as 5k and 10k, along with the recommended workouts, providing goals to hit, racing you against yourself. The training load featuring more prominently is also a good idea, telling you if you’re currently detraining, maintaining your current load or providing a little push notification if you’re overtraining. I had all of these pop up during my time with the watch.

As a runner, it allowed me to analyze my performance like never before. That’s my main discipline, but if you’re a cyclist and swimmer, the metrics here are equally impressive: swimming features both open water and pool functionalities with stroke count and average pool lengths in addition to time and distance.

100

Live Science

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is probably the best-value high-end Garmin watch. You lose the hard, flashy-looking metal on key surfaces seen in the Epix 3 and Fenix 7, but retain key features like on-watch maps and navigation.

New features like Training Readiness and Morning Report offer something for both poles of the Garmin audience: serious athletes and folks who will often use the watch as no more than a casual fitness/health tracker.

The Maps app is clunkier than the version seen in the Fenix 7. We hope to see this improve in future software updates. But the Forerunner 955 effectively gets you all the best Garmin content for less money. As such, we think the non-Solar version maxes out on the Forerunner appeal.

90

Android Authority

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a pull-no-punches flagship of a GPS watch. It offers upgraded sensors, solar charging (Solar model only), and Garmin Pay support so you can adventure for longer with less in your pockets. Instead of optional music control and various sizes, the Forerunner 955 is a one-size powerhouse with more than two weeks of battery life and more workout types than most people will ever use.

Is The Garmin Forerunner 955 Worth It?

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is not a cheap watch, but then, neither is an Apple Watch or the Galaxy Watch 5.

Suppose you’re a serious runner and your current watch is getting a little long in the tooth. In that case, the Garmin Forerunner 955 could well be the upgrade you’ve been looking for – as running watches go, it is damn near flawless in its overall performance and execution.

Add in stuff like its super-accurate heart rate monitoring, myriad new tracking and assessment modes, and you’ve basically got an Olympian’s set of data points accessible on your phone inside Garmin Connect.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Reviews: New & Improved?Pin

I’m a huge fan of Garmin watches, both for tracking my weekly miles, and keeping tabs on my heart rate, sleep quality, and overall stress levels throughout the day. I’m honestly so plugged into my Fenix 7 that I could not imagine doing anything without it.

Garmin’s higher-end watches also help you improve as a runner, either through its Suggested Workouts, whereby its algorithm creates daily workouts based on your previous run and your overall fitness and stress levels, or through its new features like HRV Status and Training Readiness.

Basically, if you follow your watch’s guidance you’ll never over-train or push yourself too hard. Take me, for instance, I’m not a good runner. But I do run, usually without anything resembling a plan. I just go out three or four times a week and do as many miles as I can.

But when I got my Fenix 7, I started using Garmin’s Today’s Suggestion for my runs. I’ve been doing this for a month now and through a variety of tempo, base, and sprint training sessions, I’ve logged new personal bests and got faster than I could ever have imagined.

If you’re looking for a newer version or your current fitness tracker, or you want to join the rest of us that already use Garmin watches, then the Garmin Forerunner 955 really is a great place to start – it is basically the pinnacle of what Garmin is all about.

Garmin Forerunner 955 FAQs

Is Forerunner 955 Worth Buying?

If you’re serious about running and tracking and monitoring your progress, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is definitely worth buying. It offers advanced training features, excellent GPS accuracy, health and fitness tracking, and smart connectivity options. Whether you’re doing marathons, 10K running or Iron Mans, the Forerunner 955 is one of the most trusted and respected fitness watches on the market right now.

What is the Difference Between Garmin 955 and 955 Solar?

The primary difference between the Garmin 955 and 955 Solar is the solar charging capability. The 955 Solar features Power Glass for solar charging, extending battery life in all modes, especially useful for extended outdoor activities. Apart from this, both models share similar advanced features and functionalities.

Can the Garmin Forerunner 955 Play Music?

Yes, the Garmin Forerunner 955 can play music. It has on-watch music storage and streaming capabilities, allowing users to listen to their favorite tracks during workouts. It supports syncing with music streaming services and can store music directly on the device.

Is Forerunner 955 Too Big?

Whether the Forerunner 955 is too big depends on personal preference and wrist size. It’s designed with a sizable display for easy readability during activities. However, those with smaller wrists might find it bulky. It’s advisable to check the dimensions and try it on if possible before purchasing.

Is Fenix Better than Forerunner?

Whether the Fenix is better than the Forerunner depends on user needs. The Fenix series generally offers more rugged designs and advanced outdoor and multisport features, suitable for extreme sports and outdoor activities. The Forerunner series is more focused on running and general fitness. The choice depends on the specific features and design preferences of the user.

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

