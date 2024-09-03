Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Reviews: What’s The Consensus?

Is the Google Pixel 9 XL Pro the best Pixel phone you can buy right now? Here’s what the critics had to say about the phone, its improvements, and how its new AI features and camera tech stack up…
📱 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Reviews Roundup: What’s The Verdict?
📝 Android Authority: The Pixel 9 Pro XL impresses with its AI capabilities and refined design, though some may find the price increase hard to swallow.
🔍 Feature Highlights
- 📸 Camera: “Cameras can take great daytime shots” but “camera hardware hasn’t changed much over Pixel 8 Pro.”
- ⚙️ Performance: “Tensor G4 chip performs well for AI tasks but lags behind competitors in raw performance.”
- 🎨 Design: “Sleek new design” with “flat sides and polished aluminum looks premium.”
- 🤖 AI Features: “Genuinely fun new AI skills” with “Gemini Live and Pixel Studio” being standout features.
- 🔋 Battery: “Battery life has seen significant improvements” with “improved battery life and charging.”
👍 Pros
- Genuinely fun new AI skills
- Sleek new design
- Seven years of software updates
- Cameras take great daytime shots
- Improved battery life and charging
👎 Cons
- Camera hardware hasn’t changed much over Pixel 8 Pro
- Gemini AI will eventually require a paid monthly subscription
- Launches with Android 14, not Android 15
- Price increase from previous model
📝 Phone Arena: The Pixel 9 Pro XL sets a new standard for AI integration in smartphones, backed by impressive hardware improvements.
🔍 Feature Highlights
- 📸 Camera: “Excellent camera system” with “top-notch performance, especially with new AI-powered editing tools.”
- ⚙️ Performance: “While not the most powerful chip, Tensor G4 handles AI tasks exceptionally well” but is “still behind competitors in raw performance.”
- 🎨 Design: “Premium design with flat sides” that “feels more premium and comfortable to hold.”
- 🤖 AI Features: “Cutting-edge AI features” with “Gemini Live and Pixel Studio are impressive and fun to use.”
- 🔋 Battery: “Battery life has improved significantly, with faster charging as a bonus.”
👍 Pros
- Cutting-edge AI features
- Excellent camera system
- Improved battery life and faster charging
- Premium design with flat sides
- Seven years of software updates
👎 Cons
- Expensive starting price
- Tensor G4 still behind competitors in raw performance
- Some AI features may feel gimmicky to some users
- Starts with only 128GB storage
📝 9to5Google: Despite some minor drawbacks, the Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out as a refined and capable flagship with impressive AI integration.
🔍 Feature Highlights
- 📸 Camera: “Camera performance is excellent for still photos, but video needs work.”
- ⚙️ Performance: “Improved performance and thermal management” but “Tensor G4 still lags behind top-tier competitors.”
- 🎨 Design: “Sleek and comfortable new design” that is “a significant improvement, feeling more premium and comfortable.”
- 🤖 AI Features: “Cutting-edge AI features” that are “impressive, but still in early stages and have room for improvement.”
- 🔋 Battery: “Strong battery life” that is “a standout feature, easily lasting through a full day of heavy use.”
- 📱 Display: “Excellent display quality.”
👍 Pros
- Sleek and comfortable new design
- Excellent display quality
- Improved performance and thermal management
- Strong battery life
- Cutting-edge AI features
👎 Cons
- Tensor G4 still lags behind top-tier competitors
- Some AI features need further refinement
- Video performance could use improvement
- Price increase from previous generation
📝 CNET: The Pixel 9 Pro XL impresses with its AI capabilities, but the camera hardware remains largely unchanged from its predecessor.
🔍 Feature Highlights
- 📸 Camera: “The cameras have given both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the excellent Xiaomi 14 Ultra a good run for their money, but they’re generally not a big step up from last year’s model.”
- ⚙️ Performance: “On benchmarks it’s nothing special, achieving similar scores to last year’s base Galaxy S23 and only marginally better scores than the Pixel 8 Pro.”
- 🎨 Design: “I love the new design, the new AI skills are at least great fun to play around with.”
- 🤖 AI Features: “Gemini Advanced is easily accessed by pressing and holding the power button while you ask it something. It’s pretty good too, giving me genuinely sensible responses.”
- 🔋 Battery: “The battery is very impressive, but the updated charging comes with caveats.”
👍 Pros
- Genuinely fun new AI skills
- Sleek new design
- Seven years of software updates
- Improved battery life
👎 Cons
- Camera hardware hasn’t changed much
- Launches with Android 14, not Android 15
- Tensor G4 performance isn’t spectacular
- Some AI features need refinement
📱 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: What You Need To Know
🔍 Key Information
- 📅 Announced: August 13, 2024
- 🛒 Pre-order date: August 13, 2024
- 🚀 Release date: August 22, 2024 (US)
💰 Pricing and Storage
|Storage
|Price (USD)
|Price (GBP)
|128GB
|$1,099
|£1,099
|256GB
|$1,199
|£1,199
|512GB
|$1,319
|£1,319
|1TB
|$1,549
|£1,549
✨ Notable Features
🎨 Design
- New sharper design with flat sides
- Matte glass back
- 2x more durable than Pixel 8 series
📱 Display
- 6.8-inch screen
- 35% brighter than predecessor
⚡ Performance
- Tensor G4 chipset
- 16GB RAM
- Enhanced AI capabilities
📸 Camera System
- 50MP main camera
- 48MP ultrawide
- 48MP 5x telephoto
- 10.5MP selfie camera
- Rumored variable aperture feature
🔄 Software
- 7 years of software updates
- Launches with Android 15
📡 Connectivity & Charging
- New modem integrated into Tensor G4
- Similar charging speeds to previous models
